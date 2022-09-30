Read full article on original website
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
Mother Searching For Her Missing Daughter After Her Boyfriend Told Her A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
A Connecticut Father Disappeared In 2016 And His Son Was Brutally Murdered Months Later Still Searching For His DadThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Man Rescued After Boat Catches Fire, Sinks in AtlanticTimothy BolgerPoint Lookout, NY
Cops Release Pics of Elwood Bank RobberTimothy BolgerSuffolk County, NY
Commercial Observer
Nursing Home Investor Snatches Up Queens Senior Living Facility for $49M
A nursing home investor picked up the Castle Senior Living facility in Forest Hills, Queens, for $49.5 million, property records show. Avi Lustig, under the firm Waldron Street Owner, purchased the two-building senior living facility at 108-15 Horace Harding Expressway and 108-25 Horace Harding Expressway from Midway Company, Bayberry Capital Group and Hi-Tech Pharmacal in a deal that closed Sept. 13, according to property records made public Tuesday.
longisland.com
Capriotti's Sandwich Shop Coming Soon to Hauppauge, NY
Breslin Realty has announced the signing of a long-term lease with Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop in Hauppauge, NY. Capriotti’s will be occupying approximately 1,700 square feet in the Hauppauge Shopping Center at the intersection of Route 111 and Route 347 in Hauppauge, New York. Capriotti’s is a national franchised...
larchmontloop.com
Photography Now Prohibited at Larchmont Manor Park
As you may have seen on our Instagram feed recently, Larchmont Manor Park, arguably one of the most photographed and iconic locations in the Village, is not allowing any photography. This rule is posted on a small sign in the Park, ostensibly to prevent any commercial activity, such as movie...
Thrillist
This Major Long Island Railroad Upgrade Will Make Your Next Trip Easier
After decades of debate and years of construction, one of the New York region's most important transportation projects is finally done, and it might just help out your next commute. This week, Governor Kathy Hochul celebrated the completion of a nearly 10-mile-long third track between Floral Park and Hicksville, New...
(PHOTOS) The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze is a must-see this Halloween season: How to get tickets
Halloween is less than a month away and if you and your family are enthusiasts of this fun holiday, plan a day trip or a weekend to see The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze. You will not be disappointed. The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze runs from Sept. 16 through Nov....
Watch: Trio Wanted For Damaging Property In Port Jefferson
Police asked the public for help locating three men who are wanted for damaging property on Long Island. Three men ripped out plants from a planter box and knocked over another planter box, causing damage, in Port Jefferson at about 3 a.m. on Monday, July 4, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Tuesday, Oct. 4. (For a video, see the second image above.)
therealdeal.com
Hamptons, North Fork sales data emerge in wake of computer hack
Is the Hamptons housing market retrenching like the nation’s as a whole? The numbers seem to suggest so, but the brazen hack of Suffolk County’s computer system halted data gathering three weeks before the quarter ended. The number of sales dropped year-over-year in all Hamptons markets except one...
27east.com
Flashing Light Pilot Program In Southampton May Be on the Horizon
At 5:17 on a Wednesday afternoon in September, traffic is at a crawl on Montauk Highway east of downtown Hampton Bays. Yards west of Peconic Road, the posted speed limit... more. Schneiderman Presents ‘Balanced’ Budget Despite ‘Challenging Times’. These are challenging times, Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneidrman...
westchestermagazine.com
These Westchester Schools Are the Best in New York
Neighborhood ranking website Niche released its lists of the top public and private high schools (and districts) in New York. Guess who’s on top. Ratings website Niche has released its 2023 lists of the best high schools in New York State and, for yet another year in a row, Westchester County can lay claim to quite a few of the top spots. Here are the best Westchester schools, according to the experts:
20 Hottest Nightclubs In NYC For A Night Of Dancing
Let’s be real. New York offers some of the best nightlife in the entire world, and our variety of vibes is unmatched. No matter if you’re after a bass-filled nightclub with a DJ, a casual cocktail lounge to mingle, or a nightclub/show combo, there’s something to match whatever mood you’re after that night! So grab your dancing shoes and gather your friends, because here are our favorite nightclubs in NYC: We’ll be honest, although Little Sister Lounge is notoriously difficult to get into (and been uncovered by many Gen Z-ers on TikTok), this spot is still one of our favorite...
Where To Get Rid of Your Unwanted Old Clothes in NYC
Have you done a closet clearout, and need somewhere to put all those old clothes?. If you live in NYC, here's how you can get rid of your unwanted clothes. Here's where you can sell your old clothes to get money for news ones:
1273 North Avenue 4h-1, New Rochelle, NY 10804, New Rochelle, NY 10804 - $249,000
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — A commercial property at 1273 North Avenue 4h-1, New Rochelle, NY 10804 in New Rochelle is listed at $249,000. School District: New Rochelle City School District. Copyright 2022 Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service, Inc.
Expect Significant Delays, Road Closures In Nassau During Funeral For EMT From Long Island
Authorities are advising motorists to expect major traffic delays on Long Island in the area of the funeral for a local New York City Fire Department EMT. Lt. Alison Russo-Elling, age 61, of Huntington Station, was fatally stabbed in an unprovoked attack on Thursday, Sept. 29, while working at EMS Station 49 in Queens, authorities reported.
22 Beachfront Lane, New Rochelle, NY 10805, New Rochelle, NY 10805 - $1,049,000
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — A property at 22 Beachfront Lane, New Rochelle, NY 10805 in New Rochelle is listed at $1,049,000. School District: New Rochelle City School District. Copyright 2022 Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service, Inc.
Cinema Arts Centre to host open mic series beginning Oct. 12
The Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Avenue, Huntington, joins with the Folk Music Society of Huntington in presenting the NorthShore Original Open Mic (NOOM) three Wednesday nights each month, beginning October 12. The open mic series, to be held in the Cinema’s Sky Room, is set for 7 p.m. with open mic sign-up beginning at 6:30 p.m. Although it is free to attend, donations will be sought and gratefully accepted.
Farmingdale State College librarian works to rename Melville road that was named after KKK member
A Farmingdale State College librarian is hoping to get a Melville road named after a Ku Klux Klan member renamed.
Fight to save Brooklyn Botanical Garden possibly coming to an end
After fighting for nearly a half-decade, the fight to save the Brooklyn Botanical Garden may soon be coming to an end.
Police: East Northport father fatally struck by stray bullet while visiting son at Marist College
A Suffolk County father was fatally shot at a Poughkeepsie hotel while visiting his son at Marist College.
Suspects wanted for latest stolen catalytic converter on Long Island
RONKONKOMA, N.Y. -- Police on Long Island are searching for the latest suspects accused of stealing a catalytic converter. According to police, several people allegedly stole the catalytic converter from a Honda CR-V in the driveway at a home in Ronkonkoma just before 6 a.m. on Sept. 10. Suffolk County has seen a spike in stolen catalytic converters in recent months. There were 289 reported in 2021. As of Aug. 26, 2022, 819 were reported.
Slain FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo devoted herself to Long Island volunteer ambulance crew for 30 years: ‘Hard to imagine the squad without her’
Slain FDNY Lt. Alison Russo’s dedication to saving lives didn’t stop when she took off her EMS uniform — for three decades she gave her time during off-work hours with her local Long Island volunteer ambulance crew. She joined the Huntington Community First Aid Squad in November 1992, starting as an EMT before obtaining her critical care and paramedic certifications. Now her colleagues there ...
