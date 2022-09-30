Read full article on original website
US Postal workers arrested in $1.3 million fraud and identity theft scheme, authorities say
Three US Postal employees are among four people arrested in connection with a $1.3 million fraud and identity theft scheme allegedly carried out in New York and New Jersey since 2018, according to the Department of Justice.
Two former eBay executives sentenced to prison for involvement in cyberstalking scheme
James Baugh and David Harville were sentenced on Thursday following a 2019 cyberstalking scheme. The ex-eBay employees hatched a campaign to harass the editor and publisher of eCommercebytes, a website closely followed by online sellers. Prosecutors said the executives were urged by former eBay CEO Devin Wenig to go after...
New details on botched FBI investigation into source for infamous anti-Trump dossier revealed
New details on how the FBI botched a counterintelligence investigation into the source for the infamous anti-Trump dossier have been revealed.
A former NSA employee tried to sell US secrets to a foreign government representative who was actually an undercover FBI agent: DOJ
Jareh Sebastian Dalke had spent a month working at the NSA and took three classified documents with him when he left the agency.
Northeastern University package explosion was a hoax carried out by employee, complaint states
Authorities have arrested and charged a Texas man in connection with a reported package explosion at Northeastern University last month, the FBI announced Tuesday.
