PBSO: Deputy shoots dog, bullet hits another deputy
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was injured after being struck by a bullet fired by another deputy on Monday afternoon. The sheriff's office said detectives were assisting the West Palm Beach Police Department with a search warrant at a house on Eadie Place and Rae Avenue. Once the search warrant was received, PBSO detectives entered the home.
19-year-old arrested for attempting to kill his father
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was arrested Saturday for attempting to kill his father, deputies say. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Oct.1. Upon arrival, they found the victim who stated that he was riding his bicycle on N.E. 3rd Street when he...
Man takes advantage of storm to steal a vehicle
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Last week, while most people were preparing for Hurricane Ian, one man was taking advantage of the situation to burglarize the area. Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office arrested 17-year-old Javon Charles and charged him with grand theft. Charles and two other juveniles...
Driver arrested after doing burnouts, nearly crashes into police car, hits concrete pole
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man in Port St. Lucie was arrested Sunday after authorities say they observed him doing burnouts in the parking lot of VYBZ Lounge. The Port St. Lucie Police Department said 33-year-old Errol Orage was spotted around 2 a.m., and immediately tried to leave the scene when officers approached.
Martin County deputies help local agencies on the west coast after Hurricane Ian
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office made their way to the west coast to help families who are picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian struck. A team of 15 headed to Charlotte County tasked with stopping the looting of businesses and homes...
Mom reunited with baby at hospital in Port St. Lucie after Hurricane Ian
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Hurricane Ian knocked out power and water to the area around Ft. Myers last week and caused extensive damage. A number of premature babies from that area were transferred to hospitals in our area. A woman from Lee County had not seen her...
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue helps stranded boater in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A boater was stranded in Tropical Storm force winds. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to a 911 call of a stranded boater in the Lake Worth Lagoon near Snook Island Natural Area. Due to the strong winds, a land-based swimming rescue or...
Brightline announces maximum speed tests on Treasure Coast, some residents unhappy
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Today, Brightline announced they’ll be testing trains at speeds up to 110 miles-per-hour in Martin and St. Lucie Counties later this month. While some welcome the addition of transportation throughout the Treasure Coast, others aren’t so thrilled. Local residents tell CBS12 they’re concerned...
Affordable housing bond for teachers, nurses other essential workers in Palm Beach County
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Affordable housing in Palm Beach County is hard to find. In November, voters will be asked if they want to approve a $200 million housing bond to underwrite a massive housing project county leaders say will significantly help nurses, teachers, first responders and essential workers afford to live.
Stuart Fire Station No.3 has an unusual temporary home while they await their new station
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of Stuart and Martin County Fire Rescue ended their service partnership for the northern part of the city last year. A state of the art facility is in the works – but it won’t be ready until next year – so they’ve had to come up with a temporary fix to bridge the gap.
TimberTech Championship continues to give back to Palm Beach County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla (CBS12) — The Timbertech Championship is less than a month away, with the second playoff event in the Charles Schwab Cup starting October 31st at Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club. The event is moving from The Old Course at Broken Sound, just for this year, because of renovations to the course. Top 25 Charles Schwab contender Ken Duke says .
Mostly sunny and warm on Tuesday with a slight shower chance
A clear and dry start to Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. We will warm to the lower 80s before lunchtime under a mix of sun and clouds. Highs today will stay in the middle 80s with only an isolated shower chance through the evening. A...
