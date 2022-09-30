ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

cbs12.com

PBSO: Deputy shoots dog, bullet hits another deputy

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was injured after being struck by a bullet fired by another deputy on Monday afternoon. The sheriff's office said detectives were assisting the West Palm Beach Police Department with a search warrant at a house on Eadie Place and Rae Avenue. Once the search warrant was received, PBSO detectives entered the home.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

19-year-old arrested for attempting to kill his father

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was arrested Saturday for attempting to kill his father, deputies say. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Oct.1. Upon arrival, they found the victim who stated that he was riding his bicycle on N.E. 3rd Street when he...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Man takes advantage of storm to steal a vehicle

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Last week, while most people were preparing for Hurricane Ian, one man was taking advantage of the situation to burglarize the area. Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office arrested 17-year-old Javon Charles and charged him with grand theft. Charles and two other juveniles...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

TimberTech Championship continues to give back to Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla (CBS12) — The Timbertech Championship is less than a month away, with the second playoff event in the Charles Schwab Cup starting October 31st at Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club. The event is moving from The Old Course at Broken Sound, just for this year, because of renovations to the course. Top 25 Charles Schwab contender Ken Duke says .
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

