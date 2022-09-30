About 400 principals and school administrators from across Missouri are wrapping up their 88th annual joint fall education conference in Columbia this (Tuesday) morning. Governor Mike Parson addressed the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals (MoASSP) and the Missouri Council of Career and Technical Administrators (MCCTA) at Columbia’s Holiday Inn Executive Center today. The governor presented a proclamation for school principals’ month, after his speech. He also visited after his speech with numerous principals and administrators, and posed for a number of photos with them.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 6 HOURS AGO