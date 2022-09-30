ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Several hundred Missouri principals and administrators meeting in Columbia

About 400 principals and school administrators from across Missouri are wrapping up their 88th annual joint fall education conference in Columbia this (Tuesday) morning. Governor Mike Parson addressed the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals (MoASSP) and the Missouri Council of Career and Technical Administrators (MCCTA) at Columbia’s Holiday Inn Executive Center today. The governor presented a proclamation for school principals’ month, after his speech. He also visited after his speech with numerous principals and administrators, and posed for a number of photos with them.
COLUMBIA, MO
Two hurt in JCMO fire

One victim has burns and both people hurt in a Jefferson City house suffer smoke inhalation. Firefighters were called out early Friday to a house on Providence Drive. They termed the victim’s burn as minor. The house was heavily damaged. The State Fire Marshal is investigating.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Missouri Task Force One moving from Orlando to hurricane-battered Fort Myers

CNN is reporting that Hurricane Ian may have caused as much as $47-billion in insured losses in Florida. That could make it the most expensive storm in Florida history. Meantime, a 55-member team from Columbia-based Missouri Task Force One (MO-TF1) arrived early Sunday morning in the Orlando area to assist with search and rescue operations. They have equipment for significant swift water rescue capabilities and have two live find and two human remains detection canines.
FORT MYERS, FL
JCPD Chief on SAPA law

There are a bunch of Missouri law officers who think the Second Amendment Preservation Act is stopping them from arresting armed criminals. The SAPA law prohibits any Missouri police agency from enforcing federal gun laws. Jefferson City Police Chief Eric Wilde sees it differently …. Wilde adds that his department...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Missouri Sports Hall of Fame to honor Columbia Orthopaedic Group next month

The Columbia Orthopaedic Group will receive the John Q. Hammons Founder’s award during November’s Missouri Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Columbia. Hall of Fame officials say the Columbia Orthopaedic Group supports the Hall of Fame’s numerous events and has been a great resource in identifying doctors and athletic trainers for consideration for induction.
COLUMBIA, MO

