kwos.com
Two dangerous trees removed from popular Columbia park, before Roots N Blues; two more to be cut down
With several thousand people expected in Columbia’s popular Stephens Lake park this weekend for the Roots N Blues festival, park officials say two dangerous trees in the park have been removed. Columbia Parks and Recreation officials briefed the city council on Monday evening, saying the trees “presented an imminent...
kwos.com
Several hundred Missouri principals and administrators meeting in Columbia
About 400 principals and school administrators from across Missouri are wrapping up their 88th annual joint fall education conference in Columbia this (Tuesday) morning. Governor Mike Parson addressed the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals (MoASSP) and the Missouri Council of Career and Technical Administrators (MCCTA) at Columbia’s Holiday Inn Executive Center today. The governor presented a proclamation for school principals’ month, after his speech. He also visited after his speech with numerous principals and administrators, and posed for a number of photos with them.
kwos.com
$8-million campaign is launched to build new Christian Academy school in Jefferson City
Saying the school has outgrown its current location capacity, Jefferson City-area parents and educators are trying to raise $8.3 million to build a new River Oak Christian Academy. Former Mizzou quarterback and former Jefferson City Jay star Kirk Farmer, who chairs the capital campaign, says enrollment has accelerated. Farmer tells...
kwos.com
Two hurt in JCMO fire
One victim has burns and both people hurt in a Jefferson City house suffer smoke inhalation. Firefighters were called out early Friday to a house on Providence Drive. They termed the victim’s burn as minor. The house was heavily damaged. The State Fire Marshal is investigating.
kwos.com
Midway USA hopes to break ground on two-story office building by year’s end
One of Boone County’s largest employers hopes to break ground by December on a new 130,000 square foot office building. It would be located on MidwayUSA’s new campus at 40 and Route J in the Rocheport area. MidwayUSA founder Larry Potterfield says the project has been tied up...
kwos.com
Missouri Task Force One moving from Orlando to hurricane-battered Fort Myers
CNN is reporting that Hurricane Ian may have caused as much as $47-billion in insured losses in Florida. That could make it the most expensive storm in Florida history. Meantime, a 55-member team from Columbia-based Missouri Task Force One (MO-TF1) arrived early Sunday morning in the Orlando area to assist with search and rescue operations. They have equipment for significant swift water rescue capabilities and have two live find and two human remains detection canines.
kwos.com
JCPD Chief on SAPA law
There are a bunch of Missouri law officers who think the Second Amendment Preservation Act is stopping them from arresting armed criminals. The SAPA law prohibits any Missouri police agency from enforcing federal gun laws. Jefferson City Police Chief Eric Wilde sees it differently …. Wilde adds that his department...
kwos.com
Missouri Sports Hall of Fame to honor Columbia Orthopaedic Group next month
The Columbia Orthopaedic Group will receive the John Q. Hammons Founder’s award during November’s Missouri Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Columbia. Hall of Fame officials say the Columbia Orthopaedic Group supports the Hall of Fame’s numerous events and has been a great resource in identifying doctors and athletic trainers for consideration for induction.
