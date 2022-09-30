Winning numbers drawn in ‘Midday Pick 4’ game

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Aaron Judge slammed his helmet in a rare show of frustration. The New York Yankees slugger is running out of time to hit his 62nd homer. Judge’s homerless streak extended to five games since matching Roger Maris’ 61 for the American League record, with No. 99 not coming close to clearing the wall in the Yankees’ 99th win of the season. “I’m sure he wants to hit it,” manager Aaron Boone said of Judge’s outburst in the dugout during a 5-4 win over Texas on Tuesday. “It hasn’t been much different than what I hear or see out of him frankly throughout the year. He lets out a little bit down there. Not much typically, but no, I really think he’s fine.” Judge was 1 for 5 with a single, and scored the decisive run in the win over the Rangers in the first game of a day-night doubleheader Tuesday.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO