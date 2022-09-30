ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrir.org

Wide Ear Folk 3-5

I have a pair of tickets to give away to see Chatham County Line on Friday the 7th at Capital Ale (Richmond Music Hall) on Wide Ear Folk. Tune in 3-5 WRIR 97.3 FM today. Listen in for a bunch of great new tunes I’ve added to the WEF library, what a wide eared library it is!
RICHMOND, VA
wrir.org

Vodka & Tacos!

Today is both Natl Vodka & Natl Taco Day so you know what to do. Grab the combo and enjoy them while you listen to Handful of Brains! (Tuesday 7 – 9 PM on WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio) We’ve got an eclectic mix of music including Grateful Dead, The Disco Biscuits, The Mommyheads, Wilder Maker, Beck, Robyn Hitchcock, Bruce Springsteen, The War On Drugs, Broken Social Scene, Phoebe Bridgers, & more!
RICHMOND, VA
wrir.org

Lost Music Saloon: Oct. 3, 2022: 5-7 p.m.: New Music

Time for another “all new music” edition of the Lost Music Saloon as we welcome in autumn and some cooler weather. And with the fall season comes the Richmond Folk Festival arriving this Friday (10/7) – Sunday (10/9) on Brown’s Island and surrounding Riverfront area. I’ll also be giving away tickets to see Chatham County Line at The Broadberry this coming Friday, October 7th. Stay tuned!
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy