ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

UPDATE: Officers investigating at Central High School

By Ashtin Wade
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WIBew_0iGxadRf00

SAN ANGELO, Texas – (UPDATE 12:43 p.m. ) The San Angelo Police Department shared via Facebook that the department had received a call falsely reporting that shots had been fired near campus on Sept. 30.

According to the local police department, Central High School administrators and leaders place the campus on lockdown alongside SAPD for the student’s safety. After clearing all buildings, SAPD shared there was no potential threat and no shots were fired on campus.

Colorado City Police receive false report of active attack

This is an ongoing story. Updates will be provided as information becomes available .

(ORIGINAL 12:31 p.m. ) According to a Nixle alert from the San Angelo Police Department, citizens are being asked to avoid the area near Central High School.

DPS releases information on deadly three-car crash near Winters

The alert says there is no active threat, however, officers are investigating the situation. SAPD explains that students are being released per their normal schedule.

Download the Concho Valley Home Page app from the App Store or Google Play to stay up-to-date on breaking news in San Angelo and the Concho Valley.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Angelo, TX
San Angelo, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Colorado City, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
San Angelo LIVE!

Goodfellow AFB Soldier Stabbed to Death Outside Downtown San Angelo Bar

SAN ANGELO, TX — A solider or Marine who was stationed at Goodfellow Air Force Base is dead following a fight at a bar in San Angelo’s popular downtown district. According to witnesses that night, at least three ambulances were dispatched to the parking lot of the Whiskey River Bar, 125 E. Concho Ave.
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central High School#Sapd#Colorado City Police#Nexstar Media Inc
San Angelo LIVE!

Police Find No Evidence of Imminent Danger After Reports of Shooting at Central High

SAN ANGELO, TX — Police told us that so far, their investigation and searches around San Angelo Central High School have not uncovered any evidence of imminent danger to faculty, staff or students. Police had cleared the students to continue with the pre-planned and scheduled early release by about 12:15 p.m. San Angelo ISD notified parents via text message at around 12:18 p.m. about the incident at Central. At least a dozen police vehicles had surrounded Central High School starting at around 11:45 a.m. No one was allowed in or out initially. According to the school website, students were…
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
KLST/KSAN

Multiple guns stolen during vehicle burglaries

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department is sharing tips on how to keep firearms safe from thieves after multiple firearms have been stolen during vehicle burglaries. “Although most gun owners are responsible, the decision to leave a gun in your vehicle can have major consequences, ” said SAPD Stolen firearms are often […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

Weatherford man dies in head-on collision in Runnels County

RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas — A 73-year-old Weatherford man was killed in a head-on collision Monday evening on US Hwy 67, 5 miles northeast of Ballinger. The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a preliminary crash report states Richard Wayne Bruce, 73, of Weatherford, was driving a pickup truck west on US 67, and Ben Baxter Bingham, 59, of Sonora, was driving a pickup truck east on 67.
RUNNELS COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Teen Arrested for School Shooting Threat

SAN ANGELO, TX — The San Angelo Police Department gave an update on Tuesday about the shooting threat that occurred at Lake View High School last week. As previously reported, on Sep. 22, LVHS was put on lockdown following a threat at the school. Now police say they have arrested the suspect.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

TGCSO: Suspect's Reckless Actions Caused Death of San Angelo Women

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office released a statement on Wednesday afternoon about the shooting that took place last night in Grape Creek. As first reported, on Sep. 27, a women was shot by her boyfriend inside of their mobile home. Once TGCSO deputies arrived they were told by the boyfriend that he had shot her while he was high on meth. Court documents also revealed that deputies discovered a sawed off shot gun. For the original story see: Meth'd Up Grape Creek Man Allegedly Kills Girlfriend with a Redneck Shotgun in a Mobile Home The release from the TGCSO did not…
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

2022-2023 Texas hunting seasons and preserves near San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — October has officially arrived and so have new Texas hunting seasons! Hunting preserves near San Angelo: Concho Dream Ranch and Resort P.O. Box 5960, San Angelo, TX 76902-5960 Phone: (800) 361-8731 Hunting Preserve, Allow Hunters to Bring Their Own, Dogs/Guides Available Oak Knoll Ranch 710 West US Hwy. 190, Menard, TX 76859 Phone: (325) 396-4599 […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy