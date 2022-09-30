UPDATE: Officers investigating at Central High School

SAN ANGELO, Texas – (UPDATE 12:43 p.m. ) The San Angelo Police Department shared via Facebook that the department had received a call falsely reporting that shots had been fired near campus on Sept. 30.

According to the local police department, Central High School administrators and leaders place the campus on lockdown alongside SAPD for the student’s safety. After clearing all buildings, SAPD shared there was no potential threat and no shots were fired on campus.

This is an ongoing story. Updates will be provided as information becomes available .

(ORIGINAL 12:31 p.m. ) According to a Nixle alert from the San Angelo Police Department, citizens are being asked to avoid the area near Central High School.

The alert says there is no active threat, however, officers are investigating the situation. SAPD explains that students are being released per their normal schedule.

