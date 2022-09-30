Read full article on original website
Rydin Road RV camp cleared; residents say they felt forced to leave their homes
By Saturday, the last 28 people living in vehicles on Rydin Road were relocated by Richmond’s Public Works and Police departments. Non-functioning vehicles and the remaining recreational vehicles were moved to Safe Organized Spaces, under Interstate 580. Residents are temporarily being housed in motels in the surrounding area including in Pinole, Pittsburg, and Brookside Shelter in Richmond. Former Rydin Road residents can work on their vehicles from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily at SOS.
The tiny Bay Area town modern life forgot: Canyon, California
Most people don't know it exists, which is how many of the residents want it.
Bayside Acres Phase A – Weekly Update September 26
Construction is working its way along Point San Pedro with the 3rd manhole base poured. Our 4th and final manhole on Point San Pedro Road will be tracking next week. We are continuing our trenching activities well into next week, so slower traffic is expected. Open trenching has begun at...
State Route 116 Will Be Reduced to 1 Lane Overnight for 2 Weeks Starting Monday
Caltrans crews will begin working Monday night on a culvert replacement project on State Route 116 in Sonoma County that will reduce the road to one lane of travel overnight for the next two weeks. The work is slated for just west of U.S. Highway 101 in Cotati between Redwood...
East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily
Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
ROAD TO THE MALL: GREATEST EXPECTATIONS
By Christmas 1974, Santa Rosa City Hall was at war. Not good, but at least the bleak concrete architecture that made the government complex look like a fortified bunker now seemed fitting. The city was fighting its war on several fronts. The county was suing the city, accusing it of...
Remains found in Sierra foothills may belong to missing Bay Area woman
Alexis Gabe, 24, went missing in late January from her ex-boyfriend's Bay Area home.
Heavy construction vehicle crashes into SF home, damages multiple cars
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A front loader crashed into a home on Friday, the San Francisco Fire Department announced on Twitter. A photo posted by SFFD shows the front loader ran over a dark-colored sedan before crashing into the home. The home is located at 3970 San Bruno Ave where several cars were also damaged, […]
Sonoma County’s Adobe Road Winery Launches with CDI
Connecticut Distributors, Inc., launched Adobe Road Winery during a Sept. 1 sales meeting. The group learned firsthand about the Petaluma, California-based boutique winery, which produces its artisan wines from premium vineyards in both Sonoma and Napa counties, and tasted through portfolio sections. Founded by Kevin and Debra Buckler of The Racers Group, one of the most historical and successful professional motorsports operations in sports car history, the team took their skills at managing operations to the launch of Adobe Road Winery, which was formed in 2002. Award-winning Adobe Road winemaker Garrett Martin crafts award-winning, quality wines while working in close relationships with founders, individual vineyard partners and growers, among the team. The team tasted Blue Dog Cabernet Sauvignon, Sangiacomo Vineyards Chardonnay and Shift Red Blend, now among wines available throughout the state.
Massive San Francisco ‘Floating Cube’ Tower May Bring 826 New Homes
A massive new tower complete with “floating cube” could soon adorn San Francisco’s skyline. The 62-story tower will feature 826 rental homes, with 135 listed as affordable. It will include 472 two-bedroom apartments, 118 three-bedroom units, 118 studios and 118 one-bedroom apartments. Described as a “subtle glowing...
ABC7 I-Team looks into express lane delays on Hwy 101 in San Mateo Co.
The paving on these smooth new lanes is done, so why can't we use them now?
Woman Killed In Walnut Creek Hit-And-Run Saturday
A woman apparently attempting to cross the street at N. California Boulevard and Civic Drive in Walnut Creek was struck and seriously injured by a car which appeared to have left the scene. Chung Thu Le, a local business owner, later died of her injuries. Shocked bystanders notified police of...
The Daily 09-30-22 Amid crisis, Bay Area residents asked to house the homeless
Earlier this week, Sonoma County officials announced that houseless individuals can now camp overnight in certain public areas. The new ordinance, which was approved Tuesday, is designed to better support the county’s 2,893 homeless residents. The decision by Sonoma County officials has some judicial precedent, but also, is an acknowledgment of a failing housing situation.
Teachers vote to strike; homeless count; pool delayed, and more
Sonoma Valley Unified School District’s average wage for teachers is $74,043. The statewide teacher pay average last year was $85,856. The Valley of the Moon Teachers Association wants a raise for members. The district is holding out. The union says more than 95% of its members have authorized a strike. “The district does not value our teachers like the rest of California,” said Laura Monterosso, Sassarini teacher and VMTA co-president. “The priorities in the district are upside down, and those closest to the students are prioritized last.” SUVSD’s total available funds are the highest in at least five years, the union contends, and have increased by more than $26.5m in the last five years. Bernadette Weissman, Sonoma Valley High School teacher, is the VMTA bargaining chair. “With a catastrophic teacher shortage facing our profession, and after two horrific years of pandemic that were met with sacrifice and flexibility, the district’s actions towards teachers are unnecessary and disrespectful.” Though a strike is authorized, the union has not set a deadline, and negotiations continue. Play nice, everyone, and make good choices!
Car flies off cliff on Highway 1 south of Pacifica, road reopens
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – One lane of Highway 1 has reopened at Devils Slide, south of Pacifica, after a car drove off a cliff, according to California Highway Patrol. One lane had been closed, Cal Fire stated shortly after 9 a.m. It had been reopened by 11:26 a.m., according to Caltrans. The car […]
Nuts and Bolts: Solano Water Wars
1930s Water Wars in Solano and Contra Costa Counties. Water. In an era of climate change and drought, just a mention of the word causes anxiety and panic. In the North Bay, concern over water supplies dates back to the early 1900s, when the local population was growing like mad. Growth required water, and plenty of it.
Standard Communities Leads Public-Private Development of $55M Affordable Community in San Ramon, California
SAN RAMON, Calif. — Standard Communities has released plans to lead a public-private partnership in the ground-up development of Aspen Wood, a $55 million affordable seniors housing community in San Ramon, approximately 20 miles east of San Francisco Bay. Aspen Wood will provide 123 units of affordable housing for...
How much snow does California need to escape drought?
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Winter is coming. Will this winter’s snow and rain save California from its severe drought? To get a sense of how possible that outcome is, we first have to figure out how much we need. “That is the magic question,” said Andrew Schwartz, lead...
City of Fairfield and Travis Air Force Base officials attended ribbon-cutting ceremony
City of Fairfield and Travis Air Force Base officials attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new “I-80 Plane on a Stick” unique billboard on Red Top Road along I-80 on September 29. Mayor Harry T. Price opened the ceremony and thanked everyone in attendance to launch this one-of-a-kind...
Residents return to North Berkeley apartments after local land trust buys back building
Nearly three years after tenants evicted from a 13-unit North Berkeley apartment building mobilized to stay, they are seeing a path to returning home. Residents of the apartment at 1685 Solano Ave. first received buyout letters in the mail in summer 2019. That pre-empted an eviction months later, but some residents stood their ground and refused to leave the property — especially after lawyers and tenant advocates found holes in the eviction attempt.
