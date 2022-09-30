Winning numbers drawn in ‘Midday Pick 3’ game
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the New Jersey Lottery’s “Midday Pick 3” game were:
3-9-2, Fireball: 9
(three, nine, two; Fireball: nine)
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the New Jersey Lottery’s “Midday Pick 3” game were:
3-9-2, Fireball: 9
(three, nine, two; Fireball: nine)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0