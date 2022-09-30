Read full article on original website
Governor Hogan Announces New State and Local Directors of Cybersecurity
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the State of Maryland has hired John A. Bruns as the Director of State Cybersecurity and Netta Squires, Esq. as the Director of Local Cybersecurity. These positions were created as part of an overarching cybersecurity legislative package passed early this year. Both directors will work at the Department of Information Technology and report to the State Chief Information Security Officer.
Governor Hogan Proclaims Walktober, Encourages Marylanders To Walk For Health, Recreation, and Transportation
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Noting the benefits to health and well-being that come from walking—Maryland’s official state exercise—Governor Larry Hogan today issued a proclamation recognizing the third annual statewide celebration of Walktober, including a month-long schedule of events and webinars. The governor also noted that this Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, is annual Walk Maryland Day and encouraged residents to walk for health, recreation, and transportation.
Governor Hogan Announces New Application Round for Opportunity Zone Microgrants
Governor Larry Hogan has announced that the next round of Opportunity Zone microgrant funding will open on October 4. The grants will allow eligible small businesses seeking to expand within designated Opportunity Zones (distressed communities) to apply for microgrants ranging from $50,000 to $100,000. Below is a map of “Opportunity Zones” in Montgomery County, courtesy of www.Maryland.gov.
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich to Participate in Prescription Drug Affordability Forum Happening Tuesday Oct. 4
Maryland is a top ten state when it comes to health care according to the latest U.S. News & World Report Overall Best States report. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich continues to support efforts for prescription drug price reform. On Tuesday, October 4 he’ll attend a forum in Silver Spring to learn more about work being done by the Maryland Prescription Drug Affordability Board.
Unclaimed $25,000 ‘Pick 5’ Ticket Sold at Sunoco
A $25,000 “Pick 5” lottery ticket was sold on September 27 at the Sunoco Gas Station at 6907 New Hampshire Avenue in Takoma Park. The ticket remains unclaimed as of today, October 3. According to the Maryland Lottery, “Draw game winners have 182 days from the date of a drawing to claim their prizes, and scratch-off winners have 182 days from the announced end-of-game date.”
