ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the State of Maryland has hired John A. Bruns as the Director of State Cybersecurity and Netta Squires, Esq. as the Director of Local Cybersecurity. These positions were created as part of an overarching cybersecurity legislative package passed early this year. Both directors will work at the Department of Information Technology and report to the State Chief Information Security Officer.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO