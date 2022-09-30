Read full article on original website
High Hill Farm and Development Owners, Jason and Sharon Romano, Say Bye-Bye to Dallas and Hello to East Texas
Lately, many people can relate to the appeal of having more land with wide open spaces. It’s one thing to dream about it and another to make that dream a reality. Yet the latter is precisely what Sharon and Jason Romano, owners and developers of High Hill Farm & Development, set out to do.
cravedfw
Riscky’s BBQ Celebrating 95 Years on Oct. 20, 2022 / 95-cent Food Specials, More
Riscky’s Barbeque, the second-oldest restaurant in all of Fort Worth and a Texas barbeque legend since 1927, is celebrating its milestone 95th anniversary on October 20, 2022. In addition to offering 95-cent specials at all locations and $95 gift card giveaways all week long on social media, Riscky’s is hosting a free and open-to-the-public celebratory event from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, October 20, at its Fort Worth Stockyards location at 140 E. Exchange Ave.
Reinhardt Elementary PTA to host Trunk-or-Treat
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 4, 2022) Reinhardt Elementary School PTA will present a Trunk-or-Treat event complete with candy treats and food trucks, bounce houses, face painting and a fun walk!. The event will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 at 615 Highland Drive, Rockwall. There will be a...
Eater
These Dallas Restaurants Are Offering State Fair-Inspired Dishes
If you can’t make it out or just want the fair experience in a more chill atmosphere? Alternatives around the Metroplex give you a taste of the fair, ranging from high to lowbrow. Try them out because you can do better than a frozen corn dog from the supermarket for your fair-season treat.
Where to eat the best chili in Texas & every state in the country: Report finds
Chili is a staple of the state of Texas with cooks, grillers, and chefs all across the state claiming their recipe is the best and more than likely backing it up at every chili cook-off or competition they can enter.
Day Out With Thomas™ is heading to Grapevine Vintage Railroad
GRAPEVINE, TEXAS – (Oct. 3, 2022) – Peep! Peep! Thomas the Tank Engine is coming to town for a limited time and will be hosting outdoor events at the Grapevine Vintage Railroad on October 7-9 and October 14-16, 2022. Day Out With Thomas™ is a full day event...
City of Fate wins Resiliency Award for Local Business Action Team
FATE, TX (Oct. 4, 2022) – Finalists and winners for the 2022 President’s Awards Program were recently announced in Austin. For over 30 years the awards program, sponsored by Texas Downtown Association, has recognized outstanding projects, places, and people of downtowns across the state. Due to its outstanding...
These are the best spots in Dallas to eat chili, according to Yelp reviewers
Alright Texas, while we know it's cold outside and it's time to fire up your favorite chili recipe, will you be putting beans in it? Either way, chili is chili and it sure is delicious on a cool afternoon/evening with some football blaring on every television screen available.
Here's Where To Get The Best Chocolate Cake In Texas
Nothing says comfort like a slice of classic chocolate cake.
Santa's Village moving to Huffhines Park in Richardson this December
The celebration includes photos with Santa, musical performances and an annual opening night Tree Lighting Ceremony. (Courtesy city of Richardson) Richardson announced it will move Santa’s Village to Huffhines Park for the 2022 holiday season after the City Hall fire. According to city officials, the traditional Santa’s Village site,...
Rockwall Art League sets attendance record for Juried Fine Art Show, recognizes winners
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 3, 2022) Nearly 200 art pieces were submitted for the Rockwall Art League Juried Fine Art Show & Sale, which took place this past weekend at Rockwall Golf & Athletic Club. The show was also featured online in a digital art gallery. There was a record-breaking turnout with over 300 in attendance.
Proposed massive mixed-use community might come to Flower Mound
FLOWER MOUND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A proposed development in southwest Denton County would turn more than 1,000 acres of ranch land into a massive mixed-use community. The Flower Mound Council will take a critical vote on the project's future Monday night. The 1,066-acre property is at the intersection of Cross Timbers Road and U.S. Highway 377, on the west side of Flower Mound. "The development is going to come no matter what," said Tim Whisenant, a Flower Mound resident. "We just want it to be smart development." The owner wants to bring retail, restaurants, office space, apartments and houses to the site. "This is an...
ketr.org
Decades-old debate over proposed Marvin Nichols Reservoir has become part of Northeast Texas political landscape
The Marvin Nichols Reservoir remains a theoretical project that its proponents believe will solve the Dallas-Fort Worth’s water problems for what they hope would be forever. However, the reservoir is no closer to becoming a reality now than it has over the past 30 years it has been the subject of heated debate throughout North and Northeast Texas.
Swig, a Drive-Thru Drink Option, to Open Another DFW Location
Specialty sodas, cookies, and more will soon be available in more locations across North Texas.
Dallas Observer
The Essential Tasting Guide to the State Fair of Texas
Each year Big Tex and his cronies work hard to make sure we ingest as many calories as possible while visiting the State Fair of Texas. Here's a guide we put together to make their hard work pay off and to ensure your visit is productively indulgent. You could just...
Hydropanels help small Dallas County community get reliable drinking water
SANDBRANCH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Most people take running water for granted, not thinking twice when they turn on their faucets. But one small Dallas County community has been without drinkable water for decades.Now, thanks to new technology, things are finally changing.Sandbranch is a community rich with history. Founded by freed slaves in 1878, this freedman's settlement was flourishing. "It was thriving, kids were playing in the street," said Phyllis Gage who owns a house in Sandbranch. But today, it feels stuck in the past. Residents said that because there's no trash service, they have to burn their garbage.Even worse, there's no running water."It's...
Renters Can Add Another Apartment Bedroom For $118 a Month in This North Texas City
Maybe you got a slight bump in your paycheck. Or if you didn’t, maybe you can cut down on pizzas. It might not be much, but if you’re a renter here’s an idea of where to spend any extra cash: How about a whole bedroom?. RentCafé crunched...
fortworthreport.org
Worms are invading native Texas trees as sap covers cars. Here’s what you can do
The tree worms have taken over in Dannielle Mastello’s north Fort Worth neighborhood. When wind speed picks up, she can see the tiny green caterpillars all over her garden. One time, Mastello swears, the “nasty little things” landed in her hair. “They have decimated every single tree...
keranews.org
This Arlington program lets residents rent out lawn mowers, pressure washers. Here's how to sign up
Craig Lane has become a regular with the tool sharing program offered by Arlington’s code compliance department. He reserves lawn equipment every other week, as well as other specialized tools he does not have in his shed. “It helps me a lot,” Lane said as Ron McCall with code...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How Once Far-Flung Communities Are the Next North Texas Boomtowns
If you ask homebuilders where they think the growth of Dallas-Fort Worth is headed, they’ll start listing off towns almost as far away as Oklahoma. “Even in my nine years of being in Dallas, it seems like we’ve reached out further east, west, south and north to find opportunities and to go where the growth has gone,” said Ken McDonald, Dallas-Fort Worth-area president of David Weekley Homes. His company is planning to build as far south as Waxahachie and has looked all the way north to Sherman.
