Columbia, SC

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the South Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 4 Midday” game were:

1-6-5-6, FB: 7

(one, six, five, six; FB: seven)

