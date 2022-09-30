ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:

Cash 3 Evening

4-2-7

(four, two, seven)

Cash 3 Midday

6-1-3

(six, one, three)

Cash 3 Night

6-8-0

(six, eight, zero)

Cash 4 Evening

1-5-5-8

(one, five, five, eight)

Cash 4 Midday

5-0-6-3

(five, zero, six, three)

Cash 4 Night

2-2-5-7

(two, two, five, seven)

Cash4Life

16-33-46-53-58, Cash Ball: 2

(sixteen, thirty-three, forty-six, fifty-three, fifty-eight; Cash Ball: two)

Fantasy 5

11-12-15-20-25

(eleven, twelve, fifteen, twenty, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

Georgia FIVE Evening

9-1-0-5-7

(nine, one, zero, five, seven)

Georgia FIVE Midday

5-8-8-4-1

(five, eight, eight, four, one)

Mega Millions

16-26-37-40-51, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 4

(sixteen, twenty-six, thirty-seven, forty, fifty-one; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $380,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 322,000,000

