GA Lottery
ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:
Cash 3 Evening
4-2-7
(four, two, seven)
Cash 3 Midday
6-1-3
(six, one, three)
Cash 3 Night
6-8-0
(six, eight, zero)
Cash 4 Evening
1-5-5-8
(one, five, five, eight)
Cash 4 Midday
5-0-6-3
(five, zero, six, three)
Cash 4 Night
2-2-5-7
(two, two, five, seven)
Cash4Life
16-33-46-53-58, Cash Ball: 2
(sixteen, thirty-three, forty-six, fifty-three, fifty-eight; Cash Ball: two)
Fantasy 5
11-12-15-20-25
(eleven, twelve, fifteen, twenty, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
Georgia FIVE Evening
9-1-0-5-7
(nine, one, zero, five, seven)
Georgia FIVE Midday
5-8-8-4-1
(five, eight, eight, four, one)
Mega Millions
16-26-37-40-51, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 4
(sixteen, twenty-six, thirty-seven, forty, fifty-one; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $380,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 322,000,000
Comments / 0