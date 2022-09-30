Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican-controlled Legislature took mere seconds on Tuesday to reject Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ call to create a way for voters to get a chance to repeal the state’s 1849 abortion ban, even as Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson voiced support for letting the people decide the issue. The move by Evers is the latest by Democrats in the battleground state to turn the Nov. 8 election into a referendum on abortion. But Evers’ opponent Tim Michels, Johnson and other Republicans are focusing instead on crime and public safety in arguing that Democrats have failed to keep the state safe. “What people want to talk about (is) reducing crime, they want to talk about reducing inflation, they want to talk about getting more money in their pocket and they want better schools in Wisconsin,” Michels said at a campaign stop in Baraboo when asked for his reaction to the Legislature’s action. A Marquette University Law School poll last month showed the state’s races for governor and Senate to be about even, while a majority of voters support abortion rights. That poll also showed crime and public safety to be issues of high concern among voters.

