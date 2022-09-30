ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

SC Lottery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 355,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

5-0-2, FB: 7

(five, zero, two; FB: seven)

Pick 4 Midday

1-6-5-6, FB: 7

(one, six, five, six; FB: seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 322,000,000

