ME Lottery

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) _ These Maine lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 355,000,000

Pick 3 Day

9-9-7

(nine, nine, seven)

Pick 4 Day

1-8-3-1

(one, eight, three, one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 322,000,000

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

