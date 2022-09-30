This is in response to the September 20, 2022, Daily Herald front page article entitled, “Stance on school district split causing a stir.”. I attended the PTA meeting held at the Canyon View Junior High School on Thursday, September 15, 2022. During that meeting, it was quite clear that the three Orem PTA Councils in the Alpine School District had taken the official position that they were opposed to the formation of an Orem School District. The position was supported by a survey previously sent out to the approximately 2000 PTA members, 65% of whom did not respond. The survey asked for personal contact information. There was at least some fear of retaliation for voting the wrong way that probably influenced the survey response.

