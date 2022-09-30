Read full article on original website
Hale Center Theatre is Playing A Fun Show Called "Lucky Stiff"S. F. MoriSandy, UT
Brigham Young University (BYU) Held Its World Of Dance Program On CampusS. F. MoriProvo, UT
The Homestead Resort and Golf Course In Midway Is a Fun Place To GoS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Driving Along Guardsman Pass Is A Chance To Enjoy Scenic ViewsS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
IONA NIELSEN GREEN
Iona Nielsen Green passed away on September 24, 2022 at age 94. Born January 4, 1928, to James Eugene Nielsen and Lillian Russell in Provo, Utah, the eighth of 10 children. She has now joined her beloved husband, William B. Green. Iona is survived by seven children, 32 grandchildren and 59 great-grandchildren. Visit www.walkersanderson.com for full memories of Iona. Services to be held October 1st at Walker Sanderson Mortuary, 646E 800N, Orem, Utah at 11:00 AM. Viewing is from 9:30-10:30.
Dwayne H Case
Dwayne H Case passed away at home in Herriman, Utah on Monday, September 27, 2022 from natural causes. He was born January 24. 1934 in Jensen, Utah and is the second child of Garrett Case & Hilda Hodgkinson Case. Dwayne’s life was filled with love for his family and friends....
Doril Woolley Watson
Doril Woolley Watson was born August 4, 1935, as the second of eight children to Mary “Fern” Madsen and Earl Wright Woolley. She was born in the family-owned boarding home in Richfield, Utah, known as “The Wright House.” She gracefully passed from this mortal life on September 22, 2022, surrounded by her family on both sides of the veil, and entered the loving embrace of her Heavenly Father and Savior.
Teenager’s ‘Honest Cooler’ business told to chill by city
It’s not always easy being an entrepreneur, especially for a kid trying something for the first time while wanting to help others. Adults, rules and laws often get in the way of something that appears to be quite simple. And adults that are just doing “business as usual” come off as dream destroyers.
Provo grad earns national scholarship for pursuing culinary future
Add one pinch of spite, just a sprinkle of nonchalance and one hefty scoop of talent. Mix them all together and you get Julian Bernal, an 18-year-old from Provo recently named a James Beard Foundation National Scholar and scholarship recipient. He is one of 12 honorees for the 2022-2023 year, representing the Mountain region, and will receive $20,000 to go toward his schooling.
Robert Scott Bagshaw
Robert Scott Bagshaw, 65, of Provo, passed away September 27, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Berg Mortuary. 801-373-1841 Condolences and life story at www.bergmortuary.com.
Orem City Council approves resolution opposing Alpine School District bond
In a last minute decision, the Orem City Council amended their agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, adding a resolution opposing the proposed Alpine School District general obligation bond for $595 million. General public watching the council were shut off the meeting during the open mic and resolution discussions. As for...
Carma Anita Thomas Ferguson
Carma Anita Thomas Ferguson, lovingly called “Annie” by her family, passed away on September 28, 2022 at the age of 84 in Orem, Utah. A small family graveside service will be held at the Orem Cemetery on Friday, October 7 at 11 a.m. Carma was born in Leland...
Edward Wilkey
Edward Lloyd Wilkey, Jr. passed away at the age of 86 on September 29, 2022 at his home in Santaquin, Utah. Funeral services will be Tuesday, October 4th at 11:00 am at the Santaquin 7th Ward, 860 North 350 West. Family and friends may gather for a visitation Monday, October 3 (Dad’s 87th birthday) from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Brown Family Mortuary, 66 So. 300 East, Santaquin and again Tuesday morning at the church from 10:00 to 10:45 am prior to the service. Interment will be at the Benjamin, Utah Cemetery.
Letter: Say no to the SLC gondola
UDOT and the Utah Legislature are proposing to spend half a billion dollars (before cost overruns) of your tax money on a gondola in Salt Lake County. The sole purpose of the gondola is to benefit the Alta and Snowbird ski areas. Certainly this large amount of money could be better used to fund multiple projects in multiple counties for the benefit of all Utahns. Private industry should bear the cost of operation and not be subsidized by our tax dollars. Please call your Senator and Representative in the state legislature to voice your opposition to a State supported gondola in Salt Lake County.
Volunteers, company come together for mural at Utah Refugee Goats farm
Sometimes it just takes a splash of color to brighten everyone’s day — at least, that’s the hope. Dozens of volunteers from Utah and Salt Lake counties descended on the Utah Refugee Goats farm in Salt Lake City on Saturday to paint a barn-side mural and build community.
Libertarian, Independent American hopefuls vying for Senate
Mike Lee and Evan McMullin aren’t the only choices in the U.S. Senate race, though they are mustering the most media attention and will undoubtedly pull the most votes. Jimmy Hansen, a Libertarian from Monument Valley in San Juan County, is vying for the spot now held by Lee, a Republican, as is Tommy Williams of Orem, running under the Independent American Party banner. McMullin is running as an independent but received the Utah Democratic Party endorsement.
Joseph C. Williamson
Joseph C. Williamson, the son of Mose Williamson and Dora Emmons Hartley passed from this life on September 24, 2022. Gravesite services under the direction of Hullinger Mortuary will be held at the Provo City Cemetery Friday October 7, 2022 at 11 a.m.
Man arrested after early morning shooting incident in Orem
An early morning dispute at an Orem home brought out police officers and members of the SWAT team after gunfire was reported. According to a report on the police department’s Facebook page the call came in around 4:10 a.m. When officers arrived they made verbal contact with the man who was in the basement apartment.
Letter: Response to Orem PTA sign dispute
This is in response to the September 20, 2022, Daily Herald front page article entitled, “Stance on school district split causing a stir.”. I attended the PTA meeting held at the Canyon View Junior High School on Thursday, September 15, 2022. During that meeting, it was quite clear that the three Orem PTA Councils in the Alpine School District had taken the official position that they were opposed to the formation of an Orem School District. The position was supported by a survey previously sent out to the approximately 2000 PTA members, 65% of whom did not respond. The survey asked for personal contact information. There was at least some fear of retaliation for voting the wrong way that probably influenced the survey response.
U-Talk: What is the biggest issue, for you, this election year?
“Probably my family and my kids, education and the community. Health care is a big one for me. I just see a lot of problems in health care right now, so hopefully people will be able to find solutions. People who don’t have access to health care, and the price of health care is high, so those probably will be the two biggest issues.” — Matt Schellenberg, Highland.
Comments / 0