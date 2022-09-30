NJ Lottery
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ These New Jersey lotteries were drawn Friday:
Cash4Life
16-33-46-53-58, Cash Ball: 2
(sixteen, thirty-three, forty-six, fifty-three, fifty-eight; Cash Ball: two)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 322,000,000
Pick 3
7-8-4, Fireball: 4
(seven, eight, four; Fireball: four)
Pick 4
6-5-7-7, Fireball: 4
(six, five, seven, seven; Fireball: four)
Cash 5
10-24-28-30-39, Xtra: 3
(ten, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-nine; Xtra: three)
Estimated jackpot: $317,000
Midday Pick 3
3-9-2, Fireball: 9
(three, nine, two; Fireball: nine)
Midday Pick 4
8-6-4-4, Fireball: 9
(eight, six, four, four; Fireball: nine)
Mega Millions
16-26-37-40-51, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 4
(sixteen, twenty-six, thirty-seven, forty, fifty-one; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: four)
Comments / 0