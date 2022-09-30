ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

NJ Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ These New Jersey lotteries were drawn Friday:

Cash4Life

16-33-46-53-58, Cash Ball: 2

(sixteen, thirty-three, forty-six, fifty-three, fifty-eight; Cash Ball: two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 322,000,000

Pick 3

7-8-4, Fireball: 4

(seven, eight, four; Fireball: four)

Pick 4

6-5-7-7, Fireball: 4

(six, five, seven, seven; Fireball: four)

Cash 5

10-24-28-30-39, Xtra: 3

(ten, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-nine; Xtra: three)

Estimated jackpot: $317,000

Midday Pick 3

3-9-2, Fireball: 9

(three, nine, two; Fireball: nine)

Midday Pick 4

8-6-4-4, Fireball: 9

(eight, six, four, four; Fireball: nine)

Mega Millions

16-26-37-40-51, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 4

(sixteen, twenty-six, thirty-seven, forty, fifty-one; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: four)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

