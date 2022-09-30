ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

Ray Glover

Ray Glover

Ray Glover, 81, of Elizabethton, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center, from injuries suffered from a fall earlier in the week. He passed peacefully with his family by his bedside. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Jeanette, of the home; daughter, Renee...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Terry Lynn Campbell

Terry Lynn Campbell

Terry Lynn Campbell, 67, of Elizabethton, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Elizabethton. Terry was born in Elizabethton, the son of Fred L. Campbell and Barbara A. (Culbert) Campbell. Terry had been a member of Grace Baptist in Elizabethton for many years. He was a graduate of...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Angela Michelle Burrow

Angela Michelle Burrow

On Thursday, September 29, 2022 our precious Angela Michelle Burrow passed away at Vanderbilt University at the age of 51. Angela was born in Elizabethton, a daughter of Rodger Dale and Sheila Kay (Nidiffer) Burrow. Those preceding Angela in death are her paternal grandparents, Ossie and Gene Burrow; her maternal grandparents, John and Georgie Nidiffer; her aunt and uncle, Terry and Charlotte; her aunt, Jane; her uncle, William Nidiffer; and her aunt, Wilma Hoffman.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Community Calendar

Community Calendar

The Green Pastures Group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. at 411 East Elk Ave., Elizabethton. Narcotics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. at 210 South Hills Drive, Elizabethton. Al-Anon “Free To Be Me” will meet at 6 p.m. at 411 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton. “New...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Sycamore Shoals State Park Upcoming Events

27th Annual Sycamore Shoals Quilt Show — 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Meet at Park Visitor Center. This three-day exhibition, sponsored by the Sycamore Shoals Stitchers, features a show and demonstrations by local quilters. Bed quilts, wall hangings, holiday and baby quilts, miniatures and antique quilts will be on display.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Johnson City Police Beats

On September 28, officers with the Johnson City Police Department arrested Rita Metcalf, Huffine Road, Johnson City, and charged her with identity theft. At approximately 9:41 p.m., officers initiated a traffic stop on a Kia Optima that was bearing a license plate that belonged to a Volvo. Once the vehicle came to a stop, officers asked Metcalf, a passenger in the vehicle, to identify herself. She then gave officers a social security number and date of birth that belonged to a family member.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

ETSU Bluegrass celebrating 40 years with concert

JOHNSON CITY — Bluegrass, Old-Time and Roots Music Studies at East Tennessee State University will host a concert celebrating the program’s 40th anniversary on Friday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. at the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts. This milestone anniversary concert will feature well-known and prominent artists...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Visit Roan Mountain

Visit Roan Mountain

At Roan Mountain, we house, care for, and educate the public on a variety of native animals. We work under an educational permit from TWRA. Currently, we care for three birds of prey and several snakes! As you can imagine, caring for these animals is costly, as their food and health care are a specialty!
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN
elizabethton.com

Bucs edged by No. 10 Chattanooga in second half comeback

JOHNSON CITY – It was a tale of two halves for ETSU football on Saturday. Unfortunately, after jumping out to a 13-0 lead at halftime and taking a 10-point advantage into the fourth quarter, the Buccaneers could not hold on as No. 10 Chattanooga rallied for a 24-16 victory on a cool and rainy Saturday at William B. Greene, Jr. Stadium.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
elizabethton.com

ARM Food Pantry Pancake Breakfast set for Saturday

Applebee’s Restaurant in Elizabethton is sponsoring a Pancake Breakfast for ARM (Assistance and Resource Ministries, Inc.) Food Pantry. The breakfast will be served from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Elizabethton Applebee’s. You may dine-in or carryouts available. The cost is $5 per person and includes pancakes, sausage and a drink. Tickets can be purchased at Applebee’s on Saturday morning, from ARM Food Pantry on Tuesday or Wednesday, or from any board member.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Remembering the Legends: Darrell (Pappy) Crowe

Darrell Pappy Crowe grew up along the ball fields and was a batboy for the Mountain home in the early 40s at only four years old. He attended Johnson City schools and was a Science Hill graduate where he was a point guard for the Hilltoppers basketball team. Crowe also was a graduate of E.T.S.U. He became a teacher and a coach and coaching was a passion that stayed with him his entire life.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Cyclones look to keep momentum going on road at Rhea Co.

The Elizabethton Cyclones looked like the Cyclones of the past three years last week in their homecoming contest against Sullivan East as the Cyclones blew open the contest in the first half scoring 49 points to take a 49-14 lead to the locker room. They won going away 55-27. Now,...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

‘Dogs to face stiff opponent in Gatlinburg-Pittman on Friday

The Hampton football team continued to show last week why they have been a staple as the #1 Class 2-A team in the state for the 2022 season as they manhandled their arch rival South Greene Rebels last week in a 37-0 shelling on the road in Greeneville. In that...
GATLINBURG, TN
elizabethton.com

‘Landers to host Blue Devils

A battered Highlanders squad will take on 2A Unicoi County on Friday night at Orr Field. The ‘Landers has some nicks as they come off a 42-0 loss to West Greene in Mosheim. “We are dealing with some adversity,” Highlanders head coach Zac Benfield said. “We did not play well last week and offensive execution has been tough. Unicoi County is fast, tough and their offensive linemen maintain their blocks well and open holes for Nehemiah Edwards to run through. They are well coached and coach Rice does a good job of preparing them.”
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

A hidden treasure in Bluff City’s Backyard Terrors, Dinosaur Park

If you loved the Jurassic Park movies, you would have a ball at Backyard Terrors and Dinosaur Park in Bluff City. Located about five minutes from the Carter County line, the donation-based dinosaur park features more than 50 scale replicas of prehistoric creatures with more coming soon; self-guided tours; a playground area; a gift shop; picnic areas; and food delivery services from area eateries.
BLUFF CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

Cyclone JV blows past East

The Elizabethton Cyclone junior varsity welcomed Sullivan East to Citizens Bank Stadium on Monday evening looking to make it a sweep over their conference rivals from Bluff City. Behind an outstanding showing on both offense and defense, the Cyclones built a 33-0 first half lead and cruised to a 39-0...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Warriors to face traditional rival Longhorns

Both Happy Valley and Johnson County snapped five game losing streaks last week and will look to continue winning ways as they clash on Friday night in Mountain City. The Warriors got a pair of touchdowns from junior RB Joseph Sowards and senior quarterback Reagan Ensor last week as they trimmed Cumberland Gap 35-32 in a conference contest.
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

Rangers hit the road for a non-conference matchup

The Unaka Rangers look to continue building momentum when they travel to play the Bulldogs on Friday night. The Rangers, fresh off a bye week, travel to New Tazewell to take on Region 1-3A Claiborne Bulldogs. “Claiborne is a tough 3A opponent for us,” Rangers head coach O’Brien Bennett said....
ELIZABETHTON, TN

