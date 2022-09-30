Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian's destruction in Florida prompts drill on Long Island
BETHPAGE, N.Y. - Hurricane Ian's devastating impact prompted an emergency drill in our area Monday. Nassau County conducted a full scale tabletop exercise to practice disaster readiness, CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports. With no advanced notice, a surprise 6 a.m. wakeup call ordered every Nassau County department head in for an all-hands-on-deck drill.The drill was to practice plans starting five days from a hurricane - the "what ifs" and "how-tos" - if Long Island may be inundated. You don't have to imagine. Just 10 years ago, Sandy wreaked havoc and wasn't even a considered a landfall hurricane on Long Island. Officials urge the public to...
newyorkschooltalk.org
Is the ‘Fame’ School Gonna Live Forever? Not Under This Principal!
(The author of this guest post wishes to remain anonymous.) The “Fame” school is not “gonna live forever”; that is, not if the current principal has anything to say about it. Since her arrival at LaGuardia High School in September 2019, Principal Yeou-Jey Vasconcelos has been...
Slain FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo devoted herself to Long Island volunteer ambulance crew for 30 years: ‘Hard to imagine the squad without her’
Slain FDNY Lt. Alison Russo’s dedication to saving lives didn’t stop when she took off her EMS uniform — for three decades she gave her time during off-work hours with her local Long Island volunteer ambulance crew. She joined the Huntington Community First Aid Squad in November 1992, starting as an EMT before obtaining her critical care and paramedic certifications. Now her colleagues there ...
ilovetheupperwestside.com
Upper West Side School Earns # 1 Positions in Local, National Rankings
Niche.com recently published its annual rankings of the best schools and districts around the country, and an Upper West Side private school has earned quite a few impressive positions including the sixth best high school in the country, the best private high school in New York City, and the best K-12 private school in the country.
New York State Shares Shocking Info on Gun Violence, Shootings
New York officials shared shocking gun violence numbers for the Hudson Valley and New York State. This week, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced an additional $50 million in state funding that is expected to help increase public safety in the Empire State. Gov. Hochul Announces New Investments To Increase...
nystateofpolitics.com
CDC: 'High' COVID-19 community levels return to parts of upstate New York
After months of low numbers, parts of upstate New York are once again seeing an uptick in COVID-19 community levels, according to new data released Friday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, nine of the state’s 62 counties — all north of New York City...
New York State announces next steps in minimum wage increase
NEW YORK, (WROC) — The New York State Department of Labor announced the next steps in the state’s $15 minimum hourly wage plan Friday. The plan calls for the minimum wage outside New York City and Long Island to reach $14.20 by the end of the year. The minimum wage in those areas is currently […]
NBC New York
NY Courthouse Evacuated, Group Monitored After Coming Into Contact With Suspicious Letter
A Long Island courthouse was evacuated late Monday after a letter was opened inside the building containing "possibly hazardous material," according to a law enforcement source and someone inside at the time. The Nassau County Courthouse on Old Country Road in Mineola was cleared around 4:30 p.m. as a precaution...
North Babylon's Nathaniel Griffith sets new Long Island rushing record
North Babylon High School football team running back Nathaniel Griffith set a new Long Island record in Saturday's win over Smithtown West, rushing 489 yards in the game.
Glam UK
Tips That Will Help Even The Clumsiest Person Master The Art Of Walking In Heels
Have you ever dreamed of walking down the streets of New York City à la Carrie Bradshaw in her three inches heels? You know, with that elegant and smooth supermodel-like walk? If you have ever stood in front of a store window, drooled over a pair of high heels but had no idea how to walk in them without looking like a robot, we've got your back!
Two Michiganders Discover Abandoned Mansion with a Hideous Past
This 8 bedroom, 4 bathroom mansion – nicknamed “Sweet Hollow” - was built on 27 acres in 1938 by attorney Francis Plimpton. He included a dollhouse in the back for the kids to play in. When Francis passed away in 1982, his wife continued living there until she passed in 1995.
Public Schools Experiencing 'White Flight'
Six months before the COVID-19 pandemic prompted mass school closures nationwide, a K-12 district in Brooklyn became the vanguard of a citywide, nationally watched push to combat "segregation" through scrapping selective admissions criteria and instituting the algorithmic lottery system of "controlled choice." Meaning, families would rank their choices for middle school, and the Department of Education (DOE) would feed those preferences into a complicated sorting process through which government can better control the racial and socioeconomic distribution among the schools.
New York’s private schools are gaming vaccine exemptions in ‘obvious’ fraud
After rarely crossing the 1 percent mark, some private schools suddenly reported 5, 10 or 20 percent of students claiming medical exceptions.
nypressnews.com
Work being done to change reputation of Brooklyn’s 75th Precinct, the inspiration for new CBS show “East New York”
NEW YORK — It’s the inspiration for a new CBS show. The real East New York has been long been associated with gang violence, but it’s a reputation many are working hard to change. CBS2’s Alecia Reid talked to community members in Brooklyn‘s 75th Precinct on Sunday....
Boiler explodes at North Shore University Hospital building
MANHASSET, N.Y. -- A boiler exploded Friday inside a building on the North Shore University Hospital campus in Manhasset. A door appeared to be blown out and at least one injury was reported. We're told no patients were inside the building, which is on Community Drive.
'All of a sudden, we don't have a venue anymore.' LI couples forced to make wedding changes as Smithtown ends deal with caterer
Some Long Island couples were thrown a major curve ball when they learned the caterer providing the reception was no longer servicing their wedding venue.
How to Grow Cannabis at Home in New York
Are you a farmer or entrepreneur looking to help grow the cannabis industry in New York? If so, you're in luck - NYKushKing.com is your one-stop source for knowledge, training, and supplies! Growing cannabis at home is a great way to help establish this new multi-billion dollar recreational industry. Over time our publications will discuss the basics of growing cannabis at home, from choosing the right strain to setting up your grow room & tending to your plants.
californiaexaminer.net
Parents Of Slain FDNY Paramedic Confront Mayor Adams At Daughter’s Wake
At their daughter’s wake on Monday, the parents of the FDNY paramedic who was killed in a stabbing in Queens approached Mayor Eric Adams and urged that he do something about the city’s escalating crime epidemic. Outside the Commack Abbey Funeral Home, where Frank and Catherine Fuocco were...
Comments / 0