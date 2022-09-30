Read full article on original website
Arce sworn in as first director of Maui County’s Department of Agriculture
Rogerene “Kali” Arce took the oath of office today as the first director of Maui County’s new Department of Agriculture. Arce is a Molokaʻi resident and Hawaiian homesteader with more than three decades of experience in Hawaiʻi’s agriculture industry. Mayor Michael Victorino’s appointment of Arce was confirmed last month by the full Maui County Council.
New analysis: What’s the real cost of Maui’s proposed Charter amendments?
A newly released financial impact analysis of proposed Maui Charter amendments shows the county would face $2 million in additional annual financial impacts for an amendment proposal related to the creation of a separate Housing Department dedicated to affordable housing. The proposed amendment would support dividing the Department of Housing...
Maui Non Profit Directors Association honors Sakai, Sentry Insurance and Forsythe
Leonard Sakai was selected Maui Non Profit Directors Association Humanitarian of the Year for his work with Habitat for Humanity Maui, and Sentry Insurance captured the Community Business Award for its volunteer program with the PGA Tournament of Champions at Kapalua. Anne-Marie Forsythe, executive director of Hui No‘eau Visual Arts...
Final EA published for water tank in Waikapū to serve DHHL Puʻunani Homestead
The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands has published a final Environmental Assessment with a Finding of No Significant Impact for a 500,000-gallon concrete water storage tank and related improvements in Waikapū, Maui. This new water storage tank will interconnect with the existing County of Maui’s Kehalani Mid-Level Water Distribution...
Maui MPO launches public engagement survey
The Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization is seeking public input to assist in developing its public outreach programs pertaining to federally funded roads and multi-use trails. Input will be used to update the MPO’s public participation plan to guide public engagement in the MPO’s transportation planning efforts. A link to the survey can be found at mauimpo.org.
Josh and Souk Jerman Foundation to award 10 academic scholarships to benefit Maui
Josh Jerman of Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers is once again offering the Josh and Souk Jerman Foundation Scholarship to encourage college-bound students to use their education to benefit Maui County. Now in its 19th consecutive year, the Josh and Souk Jerman Foundation Scholarship program provides academic scholarships to local...
Victorino hosts Talk story; Bissen gets Chamber endorsement
Talk Story with Mayor Michael Victorino, Wed, Oct 5. Join Mayor Victorino to talk story about Maui County’s post-pandemic progress and future plans. Share your concerns and suggestions with the Mayor. Food and beverage will be served. 5:30-7 p.m., Wed., Oct. 5, West Maui Veterans Hall, 198 Fleming Road,...
Maui Adult Day Care Centers to benefit from ʻOhana Fuels community giving program
Maui Adult Day Care Centers has been selected as the 2022, 4th quarter recipient for the ʻOhana Fuels “Fuel Up, Do Good” Community Giving Program. ʻOhana Fuels will donate a portion of every gallon of gasoline purchased at any of their stations located on Maui from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, 2022 to Maui Adult Day Care Centers.
Maui group launches Safe Solar Projects effort leading up to Paeahu Solar case
Leading up to a contested case hearing next month, a group of Maui residents is putting a spotlight on concerns over utility-scale solar projects. Residents recently launched Safe Solar Projects, an effort that backs solar power but believes the construction of these plants should not negatively impact people, culture or environment.
Diaz to lead research for Maui County Data Book
The Hawaiʻi Small Business Development Center announces the appointment of Patricia Diaz as Specialty Center Research Associate, effective Oct. 3, 2022. Previously Maui Center’s Administrative Assistant since March of 1998, Pat will officially assume the Research Associate role for the Hawaiʻi Business Research Library (Specialty Center) after serving as interim research librarian this past year.
Applications for Agricultural Micro Grant Program available, Oct. 17
Applications for the popular Agricultural Micro Grant Program 3.0 – which offers up to $25,000 to Maui County small farmers and ranchers – are available beginning Monday, Oct. 17. The $3 million Maui County-funded program, administered by Maui Economic Opportunity’s Business Development Center, is open to operating farms...
Local author to discuss Māhū’s place in Hawaiian and settler societies on Oct. 8
Kahala Johnson, a local author and Hawaiian activist, will discuss his chapter from the book “Civil Society in West Maui” during a public presentation at the Lahaina Public Library on Oct. 8 from 2 to 3 p.m. The chapter is called “Placed in the Middle: Serving Mana Māhū...
More than 100 vendors and candidates host tables at Senior Fair, Oct. 29
About 100 vendors and candidates for office have signed up for the 49th Maui County Senior Fair on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the War Memorial Gym. The deadline to secure an advertising table at the health and wellness fair has passed with the maximum number of slots filled. About 25...
Oceanfront restaurant names Lahaina hospitality veteran as General Manager
Māla Ocean Tavern has named Lisa Kerrick as General Manager of the oceanfront restaurant. “Kerrick comes to MĀLA with years of experience in the restaurant industry, enthusiasm for a career in food and beverage, and the drive to continue to maintain MĀLA as a favorite in dining for locals and guests of Lahaina, Maui,” the restaurant announced.
Why some Hawaiian islands are banning common sunscreens
A statewide ban on two chemicals in sunscreen that went into effect in 2021 is not enough, according to Maui County councilmember Kelly King.
Seabury Hall to host fall open house for prospective families
Seabury Hall will host a Fall Open House on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at its campus in Makawao. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with a program to follow at 9 a.m. The event will provide students and their families with an opportunity to learn more about Seabury Hall and will include an overview of the curriculum, presentations from faculty, students, and the Head of School, as well as a campus tour and information about the application and Financial Aid process.
Unsafe roads close Piilani Highway off at Nuu Bay
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The County of Maui reported that Piilani Highway is closed at Nu’u Bay until further notice. According to Maui officials, roadways are unsafe for passage due to heavy rain in the area flooding Nu’u Gulch. The road closure is located about 12 miles southwest of Kaupo Store. Road closure signage has been […]
Should Maui Visitors Be Subject To $1,000 Fine For This?
A new county law went into effect yesterday on Maui. It’s something visitors should take note of since there is a fine of up to $1,000 possible for violating the new ruling. The bottom line is this. Don’t use any chemical sunscreen on Maui. Otherwise, you might get a warning or a fine of up to $1,000. The only exception is for persons who have a prescription.
Maui Veterans Highway closure, Oct. 6
Highway closures are planned on the Maui Veterans Highway on Thursday morning, Oct. 6, 2022 between 2 and 5 a.m. Crews with Mahi Pono will work on power lines that cross Veterans Highway. The work will take place between Cane Haul Road and Maui Base Yard Road. Traffic will be...
Flood advisory in effect for Maui until 7:30 p.m.
The National Weather Service reported heavy rain over the southeast slopes of Haleakala.
