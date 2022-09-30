ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

Arce sworn in as first director of Maui County’s Department of Agriculture

Rogerene “Kali” Arce took the oath of office today as the first director of Maui County’s new Department of Agriculture. Arce is a Molokaʻi resident and Hawaiian homesteader with more than three decades of experience in Hawaiʻi’s agriculture industry. Mayor Michael Victorino’s appointment of Arce was confirmed last month by the full Maui County Council.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
New analysis: What’s the real cost of Maui’s proposed Charter amendments?

A newly released financial impact analysis of proposed Maui Charter amendments shows the county would face $2 million in additional annual financial impacts for an amendment proposal related to the creation of a separate Housing Department dedicated to affordable housing. The proposed amendment would support dividing the Department of Housing...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Final EA published for water tank in Waikapū to serve DHHL Puʻunani Homestead

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands has published a final Environmental Assessment with a Finding of No Significant Impact for a 500,000-gallon concrete water storage tank and related improvements in Waikapū, Maui. This new water storage tank will interconnect with the existing County of Maui’s Kehalani Mid-Level Water Distribution...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Maui MPO launches public engagement survey

The Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization is seeking public input to assist in developing its public outreach programs pertaining to federally funded roads and multi-use trails. Input will be used to update the MPO’s public participation plan to guide public engagement in the MPO’s transportation planning efforts. A link to the survey can be found at mauimpo.org.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Victorino hosts Talk story; Bissen gets Chamber endorsement

Talk Story with Mayor Michael Victorino, Wed, Oct 5. Join Mayor Victorino to talk story about Maui County’s post-pandemic progress and future plans. Share your concerns and suggestions with the Mayor. Food and beverage will be served. 5:30-7 p.m., Wed., Oct. 5, West Maui Veterans Hall, 198 Fleming Road,...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Diaz to lead research for Maui County Data Book

The Hawaiʻi Small Business Development Center announces the appointment of Patricia Diaz as Specialty Center Research Associate, effective Oct. 3, 2022. Previously Maui Center’s Administrative Assistant since March of 1998, Pat will officially assume the Research Associate role for the Hawaiʻi Business Research Library (Specialty Center) after serving as interim research librarian this past year.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Applications for Agricultural Micro Grant Program available, Oct. 17

Applications for the popular Agricultural Micro Grant Program 3.0 – which offers up to $25,000 to Maui County small farmers and ranchers – are available beginning Monday, Oct. 17. The $3 million Maui County-funded program, administered by Maui Economic Opportunity’s Business Development Center, is open to operating farms...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Oceanfront restaurant names Lahaina hospitality veteran as General Manager

Māla Ocean Tavern has named Lisa Kerrick as General Manager of the oceanfront restaurant. “Kerrick comes to MĀLA with years of experience in the restaurant industry, enthusiasm for a career in food and beverage, and the drive to continue to maintain MĀLA as a favorite in dining for locals and guests of Lahaina, Maui,” the restaurant announced.
LAHAINA, HI
Seabury Hall to host fall open house for prospective families

Seabury Hall will host a Fall Open House on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at its campus in Makawao. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with a program to follow at 9 a.m. The event will provide students and their families with an opportunity to learn more about Seabury Hall and will include an overview of the curriculum, presentations from faculty, students, and the Head of School, as well as a campus tour and information about the application and Financial Aid process.
MAKAWAO, HI
KHON2

Unsafe roads close Piilani Highway off at Nuu Bay

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The County of Maui reported that Piilani Highway is closed at Nu’u Bay until further notice. According to Maui officials, roadways are unsafe for passage due to heavy rain in the area flooding Nu’u Gulch. The road closure is located about 12 miles southwest of Kaupo Store. Road closure signage has been […]
HANA, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Should Maui Visitors Be Subject To $1,000 Fine For This?

A new county law went into effect yesterday on Maui. It’s something visitors should take note of since there is a fine of up to $1,000 possible for violating the new ruling. The bottom line is this. Don’t use any chemical sunscreen on Maui. Otherwise, you might get a warning or a fine of up to $1,000. The only exception is for persons who have a prescription.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Maui Veterans Highway closure, Oct. 6

Highway closures are planned on the Maui Veterans Highway on Thursday morning, Oct. 6, 2022 between 2 and 5 a.m. Crews with Mahi Pono will work on power lines that cross Veterans Highway. The work will take place between Cane Haul Road and Maui Base Yard Road. Traffic will be...
KAHULUI, HI

