Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
Utah's Largest Home Hits the Market for $17.5M—and It Comes With a Bowling Alley and Lazy River
An enormous, amenity-filled Utah home that comes with a bowling alley and a lazy river has landed on the market for $17,500,000. That steep price actually represents a discount from the initial $21 million ask last year. “It was designed for entertaining,” says Kerry Oman of Summit Sotheby’s International Realty,...
MySanAntonio
Restaurants launch deals for National Taco Day on Tuesday, Oct. 4
National Taco Day is this Tuesday, Oct. 4, and restaurants across the Lone Star State are honoring the Texas staple with promotions and discounts. Taco 'bout a good deal!. Here’s how to take advantage of National Taco Day on Tuesday. El Pollo Loco. El Pollo Loco will give eight...
Comments / 0