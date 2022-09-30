Read full article on original website
Related
WPTV
This free Halloween costume demo at Michaels will help you with last-minute costumes
If you have a habit of waiting until a few days before Halloween to make your family’s costumes, Michaels is holding a free event the weekend before the big day that will give you some last-minute ideas. The Last Minute Costume Ideas Demonstration will be at all Michael’s stores...
WPTV
Bathroom essentials for your first home or apartment
When it comes to moving into your first home, it’s natural to let some things go to the wayside. After all, there are a ton of things to sort through. Pots and pans in the kitchen? Check. Bed in the bedroom? Check. But your shower and toilet are usually part of the purchase, so what more is there to do in the bathroom? A lot, actually!
WPTV
Keep Your Medium-Sized Pup Cozy This Season In These Adorable Dog Sweaters
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. OK, most dogs don’t really need clothes; they have plenty of fur to keep...
PETS・
Comments / 0