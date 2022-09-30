Read full article on original website
delawarepublic.org
DelDOT looks to curb constant flooding on Route 1 between Dewey Beach and Fenwick Island
Delaware’s Department of Transportation (DelDOT) is conducting a Route 1 Coastal Corridor Resiliency Study. One of the study’s top priorities is looking at possible improvements for the highway between Dewey Beach and Fenwick Island. DelDOT’s Director of Transportation Resilience and Sustainability Jim Pappas says the Route 1 corridor...
Cape Gazette
Movement Mortgage donates to local elementary schools
The Loan to Home Lending Team at Movement Mortgage recently partnered with the Movement Foundation to donate $2,000 each to Long Neck Elementary School and Georgetown Middle School. “We are so grateful to not only be able to serve our local community, but also have the resources available to give...
Cape Gazette
Possible Cape Henlopen State Park restaurant raises concerns
A group of Lewes residents is concerned about the future of Cape Henlopen State Park if a proposed restaurant inside the park becomes a reality. Nine residents shared their worries in a Sept. 23 letter to the editor. They wrote: “Let’s be sure our decisions consider the life, the ecological...
Rehoboth considers ban on gas-powered mowers and other yard equipment
Rehoboth Beach has celebrated its informal title as “The Nation’s Summer Capital” long before Joe Biden started making presidential visits to his home near the Delaware beach town. Lots of other Washington, D.C. residents flee the city for Rehoboth every summer. Now, Rehoboth commissioners are considering another...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Flight school to open center at Delaware Coastal Airport
Ocean Aviation Flight Academy announced is expanding to Delaware. Ocean Aviation is scheduled to open a new flight training facility at Delaware Coastal Airport near Georgetown on October 1. “This has been a work in progress over the last five months,” said Michael Freed, Ocean Aviation founder and president. “The...
Ocean City Today
County commissioners give nod to Newark campground expansion
The Worcester County Commissioners unanimously approved an amendment to plans for the Island Resort Campground in Newark that allows for 62 additional lots and additional wastewater treatment capacity. Bob Mitchell, the county director of environmental programs told the commissioners on Sept. 20 that the request was to expand the water...
Cape Gazette
Local Peace Week events begin Oct. 7 at UUSD church
The Unitarian Universalists of Southern Delaware will host three events in connection with Peace Week Delaware 2022 at the church located at 30486 Lewes Georgetown Highway, west of Lewes. All events are free and open to the public. UUSD will screen “Suppressed and Sabotaged -The Fight to Vote” at 7...
delawaretoday.com
This Dreamy Rehoboth Home Is an Eye-Catching Custom Project
McGregor Custom Homes built this stunning Rehoboth home for a couple ready to trade Washington D.C. for a permanent abode on the coast. For Washingtonians Mike DeFlavia and his partner Tony, it was time to make a change. But it took two decades to get here. The couple had owned a weekend home in Rehoboth Beach, and their plan had long been to move there permanently. But the existing house wouldn’t do. “We bought the house that was on the same lot in 2002,” recalls DeFlavia, a consultant for nonprofit fundraising (Tony is a software trainer). “It was a small, one-story ranch that was built in the 1980s.”
shoredailynews.com
Both Counties and Town of Chincoteague declare State of Emergency anticipating flooding Monday; Chincoteague under voluntary evacuation
Accomack County, Northampton County and the Town of Chincoteague have declared a local State of Emergency ahead. of the second half of the current Coastal Storm System. The State of Virginia’s Emergency Declaration is still in place. This storm system is expected to impact the Eastern Shore of Virginia....
WMDT.com
Coastal Communities in Delaware praise Marine Corps project that builds and maintains dunes and beaches
DELAWARE- With the remnants of Hurricane Ian heading up the east coast, Delaware’s Coastal towns are feeling thankful for the funding that’s been spent to build up the sand dunes and beach replenishment in the area. 5 projects are currently implemented by the US Army Corps of Engineers...
Cape Gazette
Great Outdoor Cottages in final stage of construction
On the recommendation of Sussex County Assistant County Engineer Mark Parker, at its Sept. 20 meeting, Sussex County Council voted unanimously for a change order of $128,630 to A-Del Construction for additional infrastructure work in the county-owned Delaware Coastal Business Park near Georgetown. The amended $3.8-million contract is needed due to a second warehouse on the site under construction by Great Outdoor Cottages. The original warehouse and office complex is expected to be completed in late fall. The company will relocate from its temporary facility in Millsboro.
WMDT.com
City of Milford greenlights project for upgrades to downtown park
MILFORD, Del. – Memorial Park in downtown Milford will soon get a big makeover as the city has green lit a project for upgrades. The moves comes after the city council’s approval and public input. Upgrades will include a new children’s playground and the addition of 6 pickle...
Cape Gazette
St. Andrew’s fall fest set Nov. 4-5
The Eastern Orthodox Community of Saint Andrew welcomes everyone to its annual fall fest, from 9 a.m. to 5 p .m., Friday, Nov. 4, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5. Featured are a themed basket auction, international foods, bake sale complete with a variety of Greek pastries, Mediterranean market and much more.
WMDT.com
“Our students deserve the very best:” DSU breaks ground on future agriculture building, push to grow pipeline of STEM professionals
DOVER, Del. – Thursday, shovels hit the ground as a symbol of new beginnings for students at Delaware State University with a ground breaking ceremony for its new Agriculture Building. “Our students deserve the very best living and learning places. This is going to be one of those things,” President Dr. Tony Allen said.
WMDT.com
Tech stuns previously-unbeaten Lake Forest
GEORGETOWN, Del. – Sussex Tech stunned the Lake Forest Spartans, 33-30, Friday night in Georgetown. Lake Forest came into the game with a 3-0 record, while Sussex Tech had struggled to a 1-3 start, including three games scoring 7 points-or-fewer.
WMDT.com
Dover dominates CR in Henlopen North battle
DOVER, Del.– Dover defeated Caesar Rodney in a final score of 34-0 on Saturday afternoon. Dover jumped out to an early 7-0 lead in the first and they would continue to add on in the 2nd quarter. John Parker would take two direct snaps in the red-zone to make it 20-0 going into halftime.
Cape Gazette
Delaware resume expert earns national certification
Local resume writer and career coach Dan Shortridge has become one of fewer than 75 people in the United States and the first in Delaware to earn a Nationally Certified Resume Writer credential. “The last two years have shown us that workers are more in charge of their careers than...
Cape Gazette
Women’s Club of Milton Holiday House Tour set Dec. 10
The Women’s Club of Milton Holiday House Tour is set for 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, rain, snow or shine. The popular event presents a festive holiday house tour of some of Milton's most charming homes, both historic and new, as well as three historic public buildings: Milton Historical Society and Museum, Milton Town Hall and Milton Arts Guild. All will be beautifully decorated for the holidays.
Controversial fish farm could be coming to a pristine Chesapeake Bay tributary
FEDERALSBURG, Md. — Marshyhope Creek, near the town of Federalsburg on Maryland's Eastern Shore, is one of the most pristine remaining tributaries of the Chesapeake Bay. It's also home to a fish right out of the dinosaur ages -- the Atlantic sturgeon. A fish that happens to be endangered.
Cape Gazette
Milton council approves 2023 budget
After tabling the matter to make changes, Milton Town Council unanimously approved the town’s $4.8 million fiscal year 2023 budget Sept. 12, with the most significant change being a decrease of a property tax increase from 18% to 17%. The decrease will not have a huge impact on the...
