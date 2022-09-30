Read full article on original website
Ian Hit Florida: A First-Time Pregnant Mom Gave Birth to the Hurricane BabyMarry EvensCape Coral, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
Florida Hospital Has Issues After Hurricane IanTyler Mc.Fort Myers, FL
IRS Officially Issues Tax Relief to Victims of Hurricane IanTaxBuzzFlorida State
Florida’s Lee County expects power to be out for a month at Fort Myers Beach following Hurricane Ian
Lee County Manager Roger Desjarlais warned residents Monday that Fort Myers Beach is a dangerous place to be at the moment and power may not be back for at least a month.
Taking a closer look at the devastation in Fort Myers
MIAMI - Miami's Florida Task Force Two was one of the first teams to have boots on the ground after Hurricane Ian ripped through southwest Florida. They set up camp on fort Myers beach and immediately began assisting the community. On Monday, they gave CBS 4 a tour of the hard-hit areas and gave us a glimpse into their search and rescue efforts.When Florida Task Force Two arrived they said they accounted for about 750 people who remained on the island during the storm. Since then, only about 200 have left.A big hurdle during search and recovery efforts is locating homes that...
MSNBC guest blames DeSantis' COVID attitude on ‘wearing masks’ for Lee County's late evacuation order
Journalist Michael Grunwald implied that Lee County’s hesitation to order an evacuation came from Gov. Ron DeSantis’, R-Fla., attitude towards COVID masks and vaccines.
Four suspects busted for allegedly looting in Florida after Hurricane Ian
Four Floridians were busted for allegedly looting in Lee County, Florida, in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Their arrests come after officials warned about a "zero-tolerance" policy.
WESH
Video: Ian survivor spent hours hunkered down in closet with 7 dogs as storm hit
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Amy Lynn sheltered in her parents' home as Hurricane Ian lashed Sanibel Island. She said it was a terrifying experience, as five people and nine dogs held on through high winds and flood waters. She documented the intense storm as it caused damage to her...
wflx.com
Hurricane Ian evacuees on leaving home in hard-hit Fort Myers
Millions of Floridians were urged to evacuate their homes as Hurricane Ian approached. Many Fort Myers families are now taking shelter in Palm Beach County. “This is a Katrina for Florida, it’s really bad,” said Missy Sedgwick. Missy and her husband evacuated to Royal Palm Beach but checked...
DeSantis points out media ‘were in Tampa’ when questioned by CNN on Lee County's late evacuation order
Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., pushed back against a CNN reporter who questioned him on Lee County’s decision to not have mandatory evacuation until Tuesday.
'Snowbirds' who usually head down to Florida during the winter months came back early to see the damage of Hurricane Ian and help neighbors
(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) FORT MYERS, Florida — Susan Johnson, 68, rode out Hurricane Ian with her husband and some neighbors at the clubhouse in her mobile home community. She watched from the windows as neighbors' homes blew away. On Wednesday, Ian tore through Florida's west coast and slammed the state with catastrophic winds and storm surges. Homes were swept away, boats were destroyed, and city infrastructure has been damaged, leaving nearly entire communities without power. The death toll is at least 21 as of Friday, with state officials expecting the number to rise. Many of Johnson's neighbors are snowbirds and don't come down until October, she said, but many were now returning after the storm to help their neighbors.
DeSantis assists Jack Brewer Foundation with providing aid to hurricane-ravaged residents: 'No small task'
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis offered resources including gasoline to help The Jack Brewer Foundation assist storm-ravaged Florida residents over the weekend.
capitalbnews.org
In Fort Myers, Black Residents Fear Hurricane Aid Will Bypass Their Neighborhoods
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The gray clouds, torrential rain, and 155 mph winds that were unleashed on this city Wednesday had passed. By the following afternoon, Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., was sitting in the Atlantic Ocean. But the remnants of...
DeSantis says recovery efforts to focus on Ian impact zone
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to speak in Cape Coral Monday at the Historic Cape Coral Pier which was destroyed when Hurricane Ian made landfall in the Fort Myers area last week.
Looters arrested following Hurricane Ian devastating Southwest Florida
Police arrested a group of looters on a devastated section of Fort Myers Beach on Thursday.
Florida trooper rescued after Hurricane Ian floodwaters wash cruiser off road
Floodwaters from Hurricane Ian trapped a Florida police officer last week, with first responders ultimately using a crane to retrieve his vehicle from a collapsed bridge.
After Ian: Updates for Monday, Oct. 3
Information we receive about power and utility restoration, food and other important recovery efforts will be posted here.
Listen to the terrifying call of a Florida woman trapped in floodwaters
CNN obtains a recorded phone call of a woman’s struggle to survive Hurricane Ian. The storm surge flooded Hope Labriola’s Fort Myers Beach home before she was rescued. Take a listen.
'It's not good,' electric company worker says of Southwest Florida power outages
Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida, more than 60% of Lee County Electric Cooperative customers remained without power as of Monday.
How to help people impacted by Hurricane Ian
Homes, businesses and infrastructures are completely gone after the Category 4 Hurricane swept across the state. Fort Myers, Cape Coral and Sanibel are some of the hardest hit areas in Florida. Catastrophic winds and flooding caused unimaginable damage to the people in these areas. Now that Hurricane Ian has left Florida, many will now have to start rebuilding.
wiproud.com
Wisconsin radio host trapped in Florida while celebrating wedding anniversary
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Radio host Phil Cianciola and his wife found themselves trapped in the state of Florida while celebrating their wedding anniversary. “What’s really sad and what breaks our hearts is we are probably not going to be able to come to Sanibel certainly next year. It might be two years, to be honest with you,” said Cianciola.
Ian shows the risks and costs of living on barrier islands
When Hurricane Ian struck Florida’s Gulf Coast, it washed out the bottom level of David Muench's home on the barrier island of Sanibel along with several cars, a Harley-Davidson and a boat.
nypressnews.com
Hurricane Ian’s death toll rises with urgent rescues underway
The death toll is rising in Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Some of the worst damage is in Fort Myers, where rescue teams are uncovering scenes of enormous loss. Manuel Bojorquez has the details.
