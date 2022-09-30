ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Taking a closer look at the devastation in Fort Myers

MIAMI - Miami's Florida Task Force Two was one of the first teams to have boots on the ground after Hurricane Ian ripped through southwest Florida. They set up camp on fort Myers beach and immediately began assisting the community. On Monday, they gave CBS 4 a tour of the hard-hit areas and gave us a glimpse into their search and rescue efforts.When Florida Task Force Two arrived they said they accounted for about 750 people who remained on the island during the storm. Since then, only about 200 have left.A big hurdle during search and recovery efforts is locating homes that...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
City
Fort Myers, FL
State
Florida State
City
Fort Myers Beach, FL
wflx.com

Hurricane Ian evacuees on leaving home in hard-hit Fort Myers

Millions of Floridians were urged to evacuate their homes as Hurricane Ian approached. Many Fort Myers families are now taking shelter in Palm Beach County. “This is a Katrina for Florida, it’s really bad,” said Missy Sedgwick. Missy and her husband evacuated to Royal Palm Beach but checked...
FORT MYERS, FL
Insider

'Snowbirds' who usually head down to Florida during the winter months came back early to see the damage of Hurricane Ian and help neighbors

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) FORT MYERS, Florida — Susan Johnson, 68, rode out Hurricane Ian with her husband and some neighbors at the clubhouse in her mobile home community. She watched from the windows as neighbors' homes blew away. On Wednesday, Ian tore through Florida's west coast and slammed the state with catastrophic winds and storm surges. Homes were swept away, boats were destroyed, and city infrastructure has been damaged, leaving nearly entire communities without power. The death toll is at least 21 as of Friday, with state officials expecting the number to rise. Many of Johnson's neighbors are snowbirds and don't come down until October, she said, but many were now returning after the storm to help their neighbors. 
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Chaser#Storm Surge#Floridians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
10 Tampa Bay

How to help people impacted by Hurricane Ian

Homes, businesses and infrastructures are completely gone after the Category 4 Hurricane swept across the state. Fort Myers, Cape Coral and Sanibel are some of the hardest hit areas in Florida. Catastrophic winds and flooding caused unimaginable damage to the people in these areas. Now that Hurricane Ian has left Florida, many will now have to start rebuilding.
FLORIDA STATE
wiproud.com

Wisconsin radio host trapped in Florida while celebrating wedding anniversary

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Radio host Phil Cianciola and his wife found themselves trapped in the state of Florida while celebrating their wedding anniversary. “What’s really sad and what breaks our hearts is we are probably not going to be able to come to Sanibel certainly next year. It might be two years, to be honest with you,” said Cianciola.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Fox News

830K+
Followers
6K+
Post
663M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy