President Nelson calls abuse 'abomination' amid policy scrutiny
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Russell M. Nelson, the president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, told members of the faith on Saturday that abuse was “a grievous sin” that shouldn’t be tolerated and would bring down the wrath of God on perpetrators. Though the leader of the nearly 17-million member faith did not mention it directly, the remarks were the first on abuse from a senior church leader since The Associated Press published an investigation into how the church handles reports...
Cry of election fraud, new tool against homeless camps and more on Behind the Headlines
A GOP candidate for Salt Lake County clerk insists that the 2020 election was stolen and called Democrats “Commies” and “Marxists.” Salt Lake City deploys a rapid intervention team to try to prevent the establishment of large homeless encampments. And how a state plan to turn 28,500 acres covering Tabby Mountain into a public wildlife and hunting preserve got derailed.
Cox encourages Utahns to ‘be builders’ at Silicon Slopes Summit
As a late addition to the schedule, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox spoke at the sixth-annual Silicon Slopes Summit Friday morning, encouraging Utahns to give back to their communities and be builders. Cox spoke during the summit’s morning session, along with speakers like NFL Hall of Famer and Brigham Young University...
Zero bars granted license at Utah’s September DABS meeting
After last month’s DABS meeting you might recall I posed this not entirely rhetorical conundrum. When tasked with managing Utah’s most precious of resources – that’s bar licenses not water duh – how exactly should a kingmaker act? This month saw one possible course of action come to pass, which is to say, inaction. Demurring on the question entirely, DABS commissioners sought to punt the question into October’s meeting. Who gets a license this month? No one, that’s who.
President Nelson has announced 100 temples. What will happen during general conference this weekend?
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will hold its 192nd Semiannual General Conference this weekend. President Russell M. Nelson has announced new temples at every general conference.
Last look of the old Utah State Prison before it’s gone
The media and public officials were invited for a final tour of the now-closed prison site in Draper before abatement and demolition begin. The tour focused on A block built in the 1950s. In mid-July, 2,454 inmates were moved to the new prison. That same week, The Point announced their...
Reflecting on the 'rich history' of copper mining in Bingham Canyon
SALT LAKE CITY — In May 2019, days before the 150th anniversary of the transcontinental railroad, then-Utah Gov. Gary Herbert unveiled a new commemorative spike meant to symbolize the state's contribution to the major U.S. event. California, Arizona and Nevada leaders all brought ceremonial spikes made of gold, silver...
How much is inflation adding to your monthly budget? Here's what Utahns say in new poll
SALT LAKE CITY — Record-high U.S. inflation is continuing to drive up the costs of virtually every category of consumer goods and services, and Utahns say they're currently paying hundreds of dollars more every month for basics, according to a new Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll. In spite...
Judge dismisses lawsuit from nearly 100 women claiming they were assaulted by Provo OB-GYN
PROVO — More than three months after a hearing on the issue, 4th District Judge Robert C. Lunnen has dismissed a lawsuit filed by almost 100 women against Provo OB-GYN David H. Broadbent. The women claimed in the lawsuit they were sexually assaulted while getting medical care from Broadbent...
18 new Latter-day Saint temples announced in latest General Conference
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced plans to build 18 new temples across the world.
Utah's Port Authority making changes after critical audit
(The Center Square) - Utah's Inland Port Authority is creating a new procurement policy after an audit found it's sole source policy lacked transparency. A complaint lodged on the state auditor's hotline about a $2 million contract for a communications and logistics management network led to the audit of the 2021, according to State Auditor John Dougall.
Nevada, New Mexico are on opposite ends of the air pollution spectrum, analysis finds
U.S. News and World Report ranked all 50 states based on how polluted they are and the risk that pollution presents to public health. The study found that Nevada has the nation’s second-worst air pollution. Not far behind is fifth-ranked Utah. Matthew Strickland, an environmental epidemiologist at the University...
U-Talk: What is the biggest issue, for you, this election year?
“Probably my family and my kids, education and the community. Health care is a big one for me. I just see a lot of problems in health care right now, so hopefully people will be able to find solutions. People who don’t have access to health care, and the price of health care is high, so those probably will be the two biggest issues.” — Matt Schellenberg, Highland.
Letter: Response to Orem PTA sign dispute
This is in response to the September 20, 2022, Daily Herald front page article entitled, “Stance on school district split causing a stir.”. I attended the PTA meeting held at the Canyon View Junior High School on Thursday, September 15, 2022. During that meeting, it was quite clear that the three Orem PTA Councils in the Alpine School District had taken the official position that they were opposed to the formation of an Orem School District. The position was supported by a survey previously sent out to the approximately 2000 PTA members, 65% of whom did not respond. The survey asked for personal contact information. There was at least some fear of retaliation for voting the wrong way that probably influenced the survey response.
Local leaders focus on post-COVID working environment at Chamber of Commerce summit
In a room of business leaders and politicians, there was general agreement. As part of the Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Summit held at Sundance Mountain Resort on Monday, members of the business environment panel — Randy Woodbury, president of the Woodbury Corp.; Cameron Gunter, CEO of PEG Companies; Brigitte Madrian, dean of the Brigham Young University Marriott School of Business; and Tyler Hartmann, vice president of Clarke Capital — addressed a host of topics including Utah’s reputation for inclusivity, dwindling unemployment rates and the hybrid post-COVID-19 workforce.
Opinion: An unexpected missionary in the U.S. Senate race
By following Evan McMullin’s campaign, this woman learned that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints believes the U.S. Constitution is inspired by God.
Letter: Say no to the SLC gondola
UDOT and the Utah Legislature are proposing to spend half a billion dollars (before cost overruns) of your tax money on a gondola in Salt Lake County. The sole purpose of the gondola is to benefit the Alta and Snowbird ski areas. Certainly this large amount of money could be better used to fund multiple projects in multiple counties for the benefit of all Utahns. Private industry should bear the cost of operation and not be subsidized by our tax dollars. Please call your Senator and Representative in the state legislature to voice your opposition to a State supported gondola in Salt Lake County.
Plans for future growth within Cottonwood Heights are in the works
The Big Cottonwood Canyon Mouth activity center should be a complement to the Gravel Pit center long term. (Photo courtesy of General Plan Working Draft/Cottonwood Heights) The City of Cottonwood Heights has been working to develop a new General Plan document. The last time future visioning for the city was documented was in 2005, so the city council determined it was time to update the document. A General Plan document outlines a broad vision for the future of the community it serves.
Eviction filings on the rise in Utah, compared to this time last year
SALT LAKE CITY — Eviction filings for the first six months of this year have increased by 46% over the same time in 2021, according to the Rental Housing Association of Utah. Despite the increase in evictions, RHAU says the evictions remain below pre-pandemic levels. The reason for the...
As the 2022 water year comes to a close, how did Utah fare?
Historic drought has plagued Utah and the West. How did Utah fare as the 2022 water year came to an end?
