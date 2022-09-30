Read full article on original website
advantagenews.com
Arts council seeks singers for children’s choir
If you have a child that likes to sing, the Jersey County Arts Council has a program that may be right up their alley. Kids grades 1 – 7 are invited to join a children’s choir. An orientation and initial rehearsal is scheduled for next Tuesday, October 11 from 6-7pm at the First Presbyterian Church in Jerseyville.
advantagenews.com
Danny Lackey
Born Apr. 11, 1947 in Alton, he was the son of William G. “Bill” and Betty (Rodgers) Lackey. A U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, Danny was proud of his service to his country. He was an avid member of the Patriot Guard Riders. He worked as a maintenance mechanic for Dynegy Corp., formerly IL Power, for 33 years and was a member of IBEW Local #51. He also served as a paid on-call firefighter for the Wood River Fire Department for over 30 years. He enjoyed visiting his second retreat at Bennett Springs State Park in Missouri, where he had many wonderful friends at Peaceful Valley Mobile Home Park. He also loved riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycles.
advantagenews.com
David Sido
David Wayne Sido, 68, of Troy and formerly of Edwardsville, Illinois and Hershey, Pennsylvania passed away at 5:00 a.m. on Monday, October 3, 2022 at Edwardsville Care Center. He was born June 14, 1954 in Alton, Illinois, a son of the late Robert and Mary T. (Colligan) Sido. He married Gail Ann (Warren) Sido on August 15, 1975 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville and she survives. David retired in 2017 as Chief Financial Officer with EMKA Inc. in Middletown, Pennsylvania after many years of service in accounting. He loved tending to his yard, spending time with his family and watching vintage movies and Westerns. In addition to his beloved wife of 47 years, he is survived by two sons, Matthew Sido of Troy and Patrick Sido of Troy; a daughter and son-in-law, Abigail and Chris Brzezynski of New Hampshire; a grandson, Solomon Sido of Troy; four brothers and three sisters-in-law, Thomas and Virginia Sido of Edwardsville, Kevin Sido of Chicago, John and Maria Sido of Arizona and Daniel and Beth Sido of Naperville; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends.
advantagenews.com
Billy Stucker
Billy Gene Stucker, 87, died at 9:40 p.m., Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton, Illinois. He was born on February 15, 1935 in Jacksonville, Illinois, one of nine children born to the late Roy and Virnel (Allen) Stucker. Bill grew up in Southern Illinois and working...
advantagenews.com
Alberta Williams
Alberta J. Williams, 96, passed away at 5:45am on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Eden Village in Glen Carbon. She was born on June 13, 1926, in Alton, the daughter of the late Albert and Susie (Ducommon) Schott. She married Marshall L. Williams on June 14, 1944, in Edwardsville, and he preceded her in death on March 6, 2014. Survivors include four daughters and two sons in law: Becky Johnson of Jacksonville, Illinois, Debbie and Tom Burke of Iuka, Mississippi, Lisa Williams of Bethalto, Shelly and Jeff Waters of Bethalto, two sons and a daughter in law: Leonard Williams of Wood River, Orville “Boogie” and Linda Williams of Frederick, Illinois, a daughter in law: Kay Williams of Wood River, fifteen grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren, one great - great granddaughter, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
advantagenews.com
Eldon Warfield
Eldon William Warfield Jr. passed away on October 2, 2022 in Celebration, FL. He was 63 years old. Eldon was born in Granite City, Illinois to Eldon and Vivian Warfield in 1959. He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Shaw who he married in 1984, and his daughter Ashley (Brian) Richter of O’Fallon, MO. Eldon had two grandchildren, Caleb Richter and Anna Richter, whom he loved dearly, as well as nieces, nephews and cousins who were a big part of his life. He was preceded in death by his two beloved brothers, James Warfield and Walter Warfield.
advantagenews.com
Michael Roberts
Michael E. Roberts, 63, formerly of Alton, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022 at Willow Rose Rehab & Health Care in Jerseyville. Born Apr. 23 1959, he was a son of Robert Eldon and Margie Ellen (Berner) Roberts. Mike worked in construction, building houses and also as a machinist for...
advantagenews.com
Bob Lybarger
Bob Lybarger, 78 of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on October 2, 2022 at Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri. Bob was born March 26, 1944 in Granite City, Illinois, to George and Anita (Meier) Lybarger. In 1964 he and Cathy Rajewski were married in Madison, Illinois. He worked for...
advantagenews.com
Wood River apartment fire called suspicious
The Wood River Fire Chief is calling an overnight fire in the city suspicious. It happened at an apartment complex on Thompson Street, as crews were called out at about 11:40pm. One woman fell from a second-floor balcony on the west side of the building. She was airlifted to a...
advantagenews.com
Legendary Mustang Sanctuary
Your browser does not support the audio element. Kathy, Cora and Dave share information about the upcoming trivia night and about the organization that rehabilitates Mustang horses in Alhambra.
advantagenews.com
46-year sentence in Woodburn murder
A 31-year-old Granite City woman will spend the next 46 years in prison after her sentencing in a 2015 Woodburn murder. In August a Macoupin County jury took less than two hours to find 31-year-old Chancey Y. Hutson of Granite City guilty of two counts of First-Degree Murder in the death of then 34-year-old Cody Adams on New Year's Day 2015.
advantagenews.com
Betty King
Betty S. King, 69, of Bethalto passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 4:45am at St. Anthony’s Hospital. She was born on February 8, 1953, in Wood River, IL the daughter of Hal E. and Julia L. (Young) Harbaugh. They preceded her in death. Betty worked in the...
advantagenews.com
Foul play not suspected in Cottage Hills death
A 61-year-old homeless man was found dead under an overpass in Cottage Hills on Saturday. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of deceased subject, located under an overpass area in the 700 block of West MacArthur Drive at about 10:15am. According to information from the Sheriff’s...
advantagenews.com
Pedestrian killed in Collinsville
There’s a fatal hit-and-run investigation in Collinsville. Illinois State Police say a female pedestrian was struck and killed by a tractor trailer truck, Saturday night, along southbound Interstate 55, by milepost 8. The victim’s name has not been released. Troopers say she was getting into a broken-down car...
advantagenews.com
West Florissant ramp closure starts Monday
Starting tomorrow, another ramp closure along the I-270 North project will begin. This one was originally planned to begin last week. It’s the entrance ramp from West Florissant Avenue to eastbound I-270. Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) spokesperson Nina Thompson tells The Big Z the new configuration and ramp...
advantagenews.com
Police chief concerned over potential consequences of new Safe-T Act
A law passed last year that would abolish cash bail in Illinois beginning January 1, has Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells concerned. Some aspects of the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act (SAFE-T Act) have been in effect, but the new provision is one of Wells’ main concerns.
