David Wayne Sido, 68, of Troy and formerly of Edwardsville, Illinois and Hershey, Pennsylvania passed away at 5:00 a.m. on Monday, October 3, 2022 at Edwardsville Care Center. He was born June 14, 1954 in Alton, Illinois, a son of the late Robert and Mary T. (Colligan) Sido. He married Gail Ann (Warren) Sido on August 15, 1975 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville and she survives. David retired in 2017 as Chief Financial Officer with EMKA Inc. in Middletown, Pennsylvania after many years of service in accounting. He loved tending to his yard, spending time with his family and watching vintage movies and Westerns. In addition to his beloved wife of 47 years, he is survived by two sons, Matthew Sido of Troy and Patrick Sido of Troy; a daughter and son-in-law, Abigail and Chris Brzezynski of New Hampshire; a grandson, Solomon Sido of Troy; four brothers and three sisters-in-law, Thomas and Virginia Sido of Edwardsville, Kevin Sido of Chicago, John and Maria Sido of Arizona and Daniel and Beth Sido of Naperville; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends.

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO