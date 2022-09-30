Read full article on original website
The Legend Behind this Connecticut Opera House is TerrifyingTravel MavenAnsonia, CT
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
Mother Searching For Her Missing Daughter After Her Boyfriend Told Her A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
A Connecticut Father Disappeared In 2016 And His Son Was Brutally Murdered Months Later Still Searching For His DadThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Cops Release Pics of Elwood Bank RobberTimothy BolgerSuffolk County, NY
Jets recognize Smithtown West football player
Jack Melore, of Smithtown High School West, was named the New York Jets High School Player of the Week. On Saturday, Sept.24, in a 20-14 upset victory over No. 4 Half Hollow Hills East, Jack had 10. catches for 226 yards and three total touchdowns. On defense he had six...
Jersey Mike’s Opens New Flanders Store On Route 206
A new Jersey Mike’s store has officially opened its doors in Flanders. The store, which held its grand opening on Wednesday, Sept. 28, is located in the Tractor Supply mall on Route 206. The new store is kicking things off with a fundraiser for WMF Wolfpack Football. With a...
longisland.com
Supreme Salads Opens in Stony Brook
Supreme Salads, a healthy place to get salads, smoothies, froyo bowls and more opened recently in Stony Brook. The menu features a variety of salads like their Healthy Body with spinach and kale mix, pomegranate seeds, green apple, shredded carrots, red cabbage beets, pecans and sunflower seeds served with raspberry vinaigrette dressing, or the Whole Food with baby spinach, quinoa, pomegranate seeds, walnuts, avocado, chickpeas, roasted red peppers, tomatoes and cucumbers, served with house dressing (both $12.99). Add protein for a little extra.
BNL’s John Clarke uses music to deliver medical messages
Live from Upton, New York, it’s … Dr. John Clarke. While the arrival of the new Occupational Medicine Director and Chief Medical Officer at Brookhaven National Laboratory doesn’t involve late-night comedy, or a live studio audience, it does bring a medical doctor with a passion for bringing his rap and musical skills to a health care audience.
Kids Korner: Sept. 29 to Oct. 6, 2022
Drop by the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor through the month of September to enjoy seasonal, self-serve crafts in their workshop. Free with admission of $6 adults, $5 kids. Call 367-3418. Kids Creatures of the Night. Join Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown for a “not...
These 10 Celebrities Spotted In Upstate New York! Where Were They?
The movie 'Binge 2: It's A Wonderful Binge' was shot in Syracuse earlier this year and producers have announced that the film will debut on Hulu Friday December 9, 2022. This film stars Danny Trejo, Tim Meadows and a host of others. While filming in Central New York back in...
Herald Community Newspapers
The hidden history of an Oyster Bay home
When many people buy a home, they expect it be fully furnished with the latest piping, electricity and other modern amenities. Some families take a different path however, such as the Arty family of Oyster Bay, whose renovation of their 1834 mansion has captured the attention of social media and even the film industry.
Renaissance Studio owner retires, remembers Smithtown’s past commerce
Smithtown residents have grown accustomed to an ever-changing Main Street, with businesses moving in and out on a regular basis. Recently, James Cress Florist moved a few doors down from its original location. For the last few months, people have noticed that the photos of smiling families, brides and grooms no longer fill the window of Renaissance Studio at 39 W. Main as the images have done for more than four decades.
Funeral arrangements finalized for Huntington resident, paramedic attacked in Queens
Funeral services have been made for a nearly 30-year member of the Huntington Community First Aid Squad, Allison Russo-Elling. Russo-Elling, in addition to her volunteer work in Huntington, was a lieutenant with the New York City Fire Department and a 24-year veteran of the FDNY. She was also a 9/11 first responder.
Herald Community Newspapers
Graffiti discovered on school grounds
Following a number of instances of antisemitic graffiti found in Wantagh and Seaford over the past few months, district officials in the Merrick Union Free School District announced earlier this month that graffiti had been spray-painted on the grounds of Birch School. The markings included the Star of David, the...
danspapers.com
High Profile: Nassau PBA President Tommy Shevlin is a ‘Cop’s Cop’
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Police Officer Thomas “Tommy” Shevlin took over the reins of the Nassau County Police Benevolent Association — Nassau’s largest law enforcement union — on January 1, 2022. In his first 10 months, Shevlin has become a recognizable figure in organized labor, and a voice respected by his peers, members, elected officials and the general public alike.
Winners of 29th annual Gurwin Photo Contest announced at Sept. 20 reception
‘A good photograph is one that communicates a fact, touches the heart, leaves the viewer a changed person for having seen it.’ – Irving Penn. Gurwin Jewish Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Commack revealed the winners of its 29th annual Photo Contest at an award ceremony and reception at the recently opened Fountaingate Garden’s Life Plan Community’s Clubhouse on Sept. 20. The highlight of the evening was a traditional slide show of the winning selections from this and previous years. Winners were also given the option of sending in a video describing their photo and process.
islipbulletin.net
An East End staple with undeniably good ice cream
Is it safe to assume almost every native Suffolk County Long Islander knows of, or has been to Magic Fountain in Mattituck? Though we all know the place with the painted-face ice cream cones and …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
longisland.com
Mad For Chicken Chain Comes to Long Island
Mad For Chicken, a Korean fried chicken chain, is on Long Island. The first one opened in Rockville Centre a few weeks ago, with more on the way, according to their website. They already have locations all over New York City, with Massapequa, East Meadow, and Plainview set to open next.
longisland.com
7Seventy7 Comes to Long Beach
With family-style portions and a menu of traditional Italian-American fare, 7Seventy7 moved into Long Beach this summer and has been getting great reviews online. The antipasti menu features Grilled Octopus with roasted confetti potatoes, garlic, EVO, green peppers, and red pickled onions ($24), Crab Cakes that are pan seared and served with chipotle aioli ($22) and Mini Chicken Meatballs with a light spicy vodka sauce ($14).
iheart.com
60% Of People Will Not Date Someone, Who Is Not Good At This…What Is It?
Happy Friday! Here is today’s Nearly Impossible Question!. Q: 60% Of People Will Not Date Someone, Who Is Not Good At This…What Is It?. CONGRATULATIONS TO OUR CORRECT CALLER. THEY WON A PAIR OF TICKETS TO SEE KELLY RIPA THIS FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30TH AT THE NYCB THEATRE IN WESTBURY NEW YORK!
eastendbeacon.com
This Morning’s Bulletin — 9.30.22
• We’re expecting partly sunny skies today, with a high temperature near 66 degrees and an east wind 9 to 11 miles per hour. Enjoy it while you can, because the remnants of Hurricane Ian will be heading our way tomorrow. There’s a 30 percent chance of rain after 2 a.m. overnight, with a low around 56. We’re expecting between 1 and 2 inches of rain tomorrow, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. and a high near 63. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10 to 15 miles per hour, increasing overnight to as high as 23 miles per hour. There’s a 40 percent chance of rain Sunday, mainly before 8 a.m., with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 63 degrees and breezy conditions.
Cooking Cove: Long Island cauliflower … a harbinger of autumn
Once upon a time, many years ago, the East End of Long Island was densely populated with farms that grew potatoes and cabbages and cauliflower. Even though most of them have become vineyards, there are still a few that continue to produce the original crops, and Long Island cauliflower, whether the familiar white common variety or the purple, green or orange ones that are the harbingers of autumn, tastes virtually the same, although some people say the purple has a slightly nuttier taste. All are members of the cruciferous family which makes them great sources of vitamin C, and purple cauliflower is especially good for the anti-oxidants it contains. Whatever color you choose, you’re in for a veggie treat and a good dose of healthy nutrients.
Cross Principal Bolts After 5 Weeks Of Classes
Newly instated Wilbur Cross High School Principal John Tarka announced he is leaving his role as leader five weeks into the academic year. In an email addressing the Cross community, Tarka wrote that his last day will be Oct. 14. Tarka was appointed to the leadership role this summer. “Writing...
Shelter Pet of the Week: Gina
This week’s shelter pet is Gina, a brown tabby cat who arrived at the Smithtown Animal Shelter in late August after being abandoned outside a local grocery store. Gina was a little shell shocked initially, but as she learns to trust, she is becoming a sweet little lady. She is approximately two years old and has no medical issues. She would do best in a quiet home.
