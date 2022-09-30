ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Setauket- East Setauket, NY

TBR News Media

Jets recognize Smithtown West football player

Jack Melore, of Smithtown High School West, was named the New York Jets High School Player of the Week. On Saturday, Sept.24, in a 20-14 upset victory over No. 4 Half Hollow Hills East, Jack had 10. catches for 226 yards and three total touchdowns. On defense he had six...
SMITHTOWN, NY
Daily Voice

Jersey Mike’s Opens New Flanders Store On Route 206

A new Jersey Mike’s store has officially opened its doors in Flanders. The store, which held its grand opening on Wednesday, Sept. 28, is located in the Tractor Supply mall on Route 206. The new store is kicking things off with a fundraiser for WMF Wolfpack Football. With a...
FLANDERS, NY
longisland.com

Supreme Salads Opens in Stony Brook

Supreme Salads, a healthy place to get salads, smoothies, froyo bowls and more opened recently in Stony Brook. The menu features a variety of salads like their Healthy Body with spinach and kale mix, pomegranate seeds, green apple, shredded carrots, red cabbage beets, pecans and sunflower seeds served with raspberry vinaigrette dressing, or the Whole Food with baby spinach, quinoa, pomegranate seeds, walnuts, avocado, chickpeas, roasted red peppers, tomatoes and cucumbers, served with house dressing (both $12.99). Add protein for a little extra.
STONY BROOK, NY
TBR News Media

BNL’s John Clarke uses music to deliver medical messages

Live from Upton, New York, it’s … Dr. John Clarke. While the arrival of the new Occupational Medicine Director and Chief Medical Officer at Brookhaven National Laboratory doesn’t involve late-night comedy, or a live studio audience, it does bring a medical doctor with a passion for bringing his rap and musical skills to a health care audience.
UPTON, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Graffiti discovered on school grounds

Following a number of instances of antisemitic graffiti found in Wantagh and Seaford over the past few months, district officials in the Merrick Union Free School District announced earlier this month that graffiti had been spray-painted on the grounds of Birch School. The markings included the Star of David, the...
MERRICK, NY
danspapers.com

High Profile: Nassau PBA President Tommy Shevlin is a ‘Cop’s Cop’

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Police Officer Thomas “Tommy” Shevlin took over the reins of the Nassau County Police Benevolent Association — Nassau’s largest law enforcement union — on January 1, 2022. In his first 10 months, Shevlin has become a recognizable figure in organized labor, and a voice respected by his peers, members, elected officials and the general public alike.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
TBR News Media

Winners of 29th annual Gurwin Photo Contest announced at Sept. 20 reception

‘A good photograph is one that communicates a fact, touches the heart, leaves the viewer a changed person for having seen it.’ – Irving Penn. Gurwin Jewish Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Commack revealed the winners of its 29th annual Photo Contest at an award ceremony and reception at the recently opened Fountaingate Garden’s Life Plan Community’s Clubhouse on Sept. 20. The highlight of the evening was a traditional slide show of the winning selections from this and previous years. Winners were also given the option of sending in a video describing their photo and process.
COMMACK, NY
islipbulletin.net

An East End staple with undeniably good ice cream

Is it safe to assume almost every native Suffolk County Long Islander knows of, or has been to Magic Fountain in Mattituck? Though we all know the place with the painted-face ice cream cones and …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
MATTITUCK, NY
longisland.com

Mad For Chicken Chain Comes to Long Island

Mad For Chicken, a Korean fried chicken chain, is on Long Island. The first one opened in Rockville Centre a few weeks ago, with more on the way, according to their website. They already have locations all over New York City, with Massapequa, East Meadow, and Plainview set to open next.
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
longisland.com

7Seventy7 Comes to Long Beach

With family-style portions and a menu of traditional Italian-American fare, 7Seventy7 moved into Long Beach this summer and has been getting great reviews online. The antipasti menu features Grilled Octopus with roasted confetti potatoes, garlic, EVO, green peppers, and red pickled onions ($24), Crab Cakes that are pan seared and served with chipotle aioli ($22) and Mini Chicken Meatballs with a light spicy vodka sauce ($14).
LONG BEACH, NY
eastendbeacon.com

This Morning’s Bulletin — 9.30.22

• We’re expecting partly sunny skies today, with a high temperature near 66 degrees and an east wind 9 to 11 miles per hour. Enjoy it while you can, because the remnants of Hurricane Ian will be heading our way tomorrow. There’s a 30 percent chance of rain after 2 a.m. overnight, with a low around 56. We’re expecting between 1 and 2 inches of rain tomorrow, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. and a high near 63. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10 to 15 miles per hour, increasing overnight to as high as 23 miles per hour. There’s a 40 percent chance of rain Sunday, mainly before 8 a.m., with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 63 degrees and breezy conditions.
SAG HARBOR, NY
TBR News Media

Cooking Cove: Long Island cauliflower … a harbinger of autumn

Once upon a time, many years ago, the East End of Long Island was densely populated with farms that grew potatoes and cabbages and cauliflower. Even though most of them have become vineyards, there are still a few that continue to produce the original crops, and Long Island cauliflower, whether the familiar white common variety or the purple, green or orange ones that are the harbingers of autumn, tastes virtually the same, although some people say the purple has a slightly nuttier taste. All are members of the cruciferous family which makes them great sources of vitamin C, and purple cauliflower is especially good for the anti-oxidants it contains. Whatever color you choose, you’re in for a veggie treat and a good dose of healthy nutrients.
RECIPES
New Haven Independent

Cross Principal Bolts After 5 Weeks Of Classes

Newly instated Wilbur Cross High School Principal John Tarka announced he is leaving his role as leader five weeks into the academic year. In an email addressing the Cross community, Tarka wrote that his last day will be Oct. 14. Tarka was appointed to the leadership role this summer. “Writing...
NEW HAVEN, CT
TBR News Media

Shelter Pet of the Week: Gina

This week’s shelter pet is Gina, a brown tabby cat who arrived at the Smithtown Animal Shelter in late August after being abandoned outside a local grocery store. Gina was a little shell shocked initially, but as she learns to trust, she is becoming a sweet little lady. She is approximately two years old and has no medical issues. She would do best in a quiet home.
SMITHTOWN, NY
