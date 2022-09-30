Read full article on original website
Couple without home after Hurricane Ian sinks boat they were living on
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Henry and Teresa Chaney have been living on boats since 2005. When Ian was coming towards the Lowcountry, they decided they were going to ride the storm out on “The Benchwarmer,” the 38-foot boat they live on. But that was before they found out Ian had intensified into a hurricane.
See inside a castle for sale in South Carolina
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina/Gray News) - Have you ever dreamed of living like royalty? Of owning your own turret? Watching the sunset from a grand staircase on your lakefront home?. An iconic Castle on Keowee in South Carolina could be yours for just $2.8 million. The 12,000-square foot castle is...
2023 African American history calendar celebrates opening of International African American Museum
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Department of Education on Tuesday will be unveiling its 34th annual African American History Calendar. The Calendar was first launched in 1989. It’s designed to assist students in learning more about the contributions of African Americans who have connections to the state. Derek...
McMaster, Clyburn say more than 100,000 SC homes added to broadband access
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Just one year into South Carolina’s nearly $480 million effort to increase the number of families with access to broadband internet, more than 100,000 homes have been brought online. Republican South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and Democratic U.S. Congressman Jim Clyburn made the announcement in...
Video shows Hurricane Ian slamming Myrtle Beach State Park pier during height of storm
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Another pier suffered damage from the wrath of Hurricane Ian as it hit the Grand Strand. South Carolina State Parks posted new video taken by Myrtle Beach State Park Manager Troy Crider of the pier at the height at the storm. It shows monster...
VIDEO: Death toll from Ian rises in Florida
New research claims that harassment has long been a part of women's soccer. An 8-year-old boy in Oklahoma was honored for saving a classmate at school. The fossa pups are the first of their species to be born at the Chester Zoo.
Dorchester Dist. 4 scraps homecoming tailgating
ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester School District 4 Board of Trustees says it will suspend the district’s homecoming tailgate activities this year. A news release sent out Monday states the school board and the district’s administration will continue to work on a plan to bring the activities back “in the very near future.”
Army Corps of Engineers begin assessing Hurricane Ian erosion to beaches
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Recovery from Hurricane Ian continues across the Lowcountry, and at the beaches, the Army Corps of Engineers is working to assess any erosion damage. After any tropical storm or hurricane, the Army Corps of Engineers will come out to the affected beaches and map out...
Airbnb to offer free, temporary housing for hurricane victims
(CNN) - Airbnb is offering free and discounted temporary housing to the victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida. The company announced in a news release Sunday that it will use $5 million to give shelter to people whose homes were lost or severely damaged and to first responders helping in the recovery process.
Gorgeous Fall Weather Continues Tuesday!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It has been a cloudy and cool day today with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, about 15° below average for this time of the year. A better chance of sunshine heads our way tomorrow as high pressure overspreads the area. Clouds will break apart tonight and we expect a sunny sky on Tuesday. Highs will top out near 70°. A warming trend will occur later this week with highs in the mid 70s by Wednesday and around 80° by Thursday and Friday. A late week cold front will move through on Friday bringing cooler weather for the upcoming weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the low to mid 70s.
Voters have until week’s end to register for in-person voting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Friday is the deadline to register for in-person voting here in South Carolina, and the Election Commission wants to make sure everybody registers in time for this year’s election day. Election day is November 8 but the deadline to register to vote in person and...
New student mental health services available for schools statewide
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new program to better support student mental health launches Monday after a recent review of the state’s mental health services in schools found that only half of the state’s schools had mental health services. Earlier this year Governor Henry McMaster directed the South...
