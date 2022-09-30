CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It has been a cloudy and cool day today with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, about 15° below average for this time of the year. A better chance of sunshine heads our way tomorrow as high pressure overspreads the area. Clouds will break apart tonight and we expect a sunny sky on Tuesday. Highs will top out near 70°. A warming trend will occur later this week with highs in the mid 70s by Wednesday and around 80° by Thursday and Friday. A late week cold front will move through on Friday bringing cooler weather for the upcoming weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the low to mid 70s.

