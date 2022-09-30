ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Couple without home after Hurricane Ian sinks boat they were living on

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Henry and Teresa Chaney have been living on boats since 2005. When Ian was coming towards the Lowcountry, they decided they were going to ride the storm out on “The Benchwarmer,” the 38-foot boat they live on. But that was before they found out Ian had intensified into a hurricane.
CHARLESTON, SC
See inside a castle for sale in South Carolina

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina/Gray News) - Have you ever dreamed of living like royalty? Of owning your own turret? Watching the sunset from a grand staircase on your lakefront home?. An iconic Castle on Keowee in South Carolina could be yours for just $2.8 million. The 12,000-square foot castle is...
REAL ESTATE
McMaster, Clyburn say more than 100,000 SC homes added to broadband access

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Just one year into South Carolina’s nearly $480 million effort to increase the number of families with access to broadband internet, more than 100,000 homes have been brought online. Republican South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and Democratic U.S. Congressman Jim Clyburn made the announcement in...
COLUMBIA, SC
State
South Carolina State
VIDEO: Death toll from Ian rises in Florida

New research claims that harassment has long been a part of women's soccer. An 8-year-old boy in Oklahoma was honored for saving a classmate at school. The fossa pups are the first of their species to be born at the Chester Zoo.
FLORIDA STATE
Dorchester Dist. 4 scraps homecoming tailgating

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester School District 4 Board of Trustees says it will suspend the district’s homecoming tailgate activities this year. A news release sent out Monday states the school board and the district’s administration will continue to work on a plan to bring the activities back “in the very near future.”
SAINT GEORGE, SC
#Hurricanes#Lowcountry#Photos Videos
Airbnb to offer free, temporary housing for hurricane victims

(CNN) - Airbnb is offering free and discounted temporary housing to the victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida. The company announced in a news release Sunday that it will use $5 million to give shelter to people whose homes were lost or severely damaged and to first responders helping in the recovery process.
FLORIDA STATE
Gorgeous Fall Weather Continues Tuesday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It has been a cloudy and cool day today with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, about 15° below average for this time of the year. A better chance of sunshine heads our way tomorrow as high pressure overspreads the area. Clouds will break apart tonight and we expect a sunny sky on Tuesday. Highs will top out near 70°. A warming trend will occur later this week with highs in the mid 70s by Wednesday and around 80° by Thursday and Friday. A late week cold front will move through on Friday bringing cooler weather for the upcoming weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the low to mid 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
New student mental health services available for schools statewide

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new program to better support student mental health launches Monday after a recent review of the state’s mental health services in schools found that only half of the state’s schools had mental health services. Earlier this year Governor Henry McMaster directed the South...
MENTAL HEALTH

