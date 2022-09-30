Read full article on original website
Dennis Scott
4d ago
it should have been the same as everyone else from the beginning but that's what happens when you let privatization into the justice system.
3 more on trial in Michigan governor kidnap plot
JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A scheme to kidnap Michigan’s governor in 2020 will get yet another airing in a different court when three men face trial Monday, just weeks before voters consider whether to reelect Gretchen Whitmer to a second term. Fourteen men were arrested two years ago, disrupting what one participant said was a plan to […]
This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan
When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
56 alleged gambling machines seized from Michigan stores
The busts happened on Sept. 28 and Sept. 29 at gas stations in Redford Township, Taylor and Allen Park and at one Flint-area store front, officials said.
abc12.com
Michigan studying option of making insulin for residents
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The effort to lower insulin costs could lead Michigan to open a manufacturing facility that would supply diabetics across the state at lower cost. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive on Monday to study options for the state to lower the cost of insulin for 912,000 diabetics living in Michigan. A state-run manufacturing facility is among the options.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Poll shows where Michigan voters stand on governor, secretary of state, attorney general races -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on governor race 1 month before election. Incumbent Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer continues to poll ahead of her opponent just...
abc12.com
Whitmer signs $873 million economic development spending package
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan has another $873 million available to attract jobs and economic development projects. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill Tuesday committing part of Michigan's $7 billion budget surplus toward attracting new business, preparing sites for future development and an expansion at Hemlock Semiconductor in Saginaw County.
fox2detroit.com
Man ignores 'mysterious call,' later finds out it was Michigan Lottery telling him he won $100,000
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Washtenaw County man won $100,000 from a second chance Michigan Lottery game. The 56-year-old man who chose to remain anonymous said he scans non-winning $300,000,000 Diamond Riches tickets into the lottery app, which enters players into drawings for other prizes. He was selected in a random Aug. 31 drawing.
Detroit News
Michigan marijuana poses problem for climate. Some hope to find a fix
When Michigan cannabis growers collect the good stuff for gummies, brownies and any number of smokable products, harvest time ends with a big pile of stalks, root balls and discarded plant waste. That leftover green is trashed at many Michigan facilities, said Ross Kangas, a cannabis cultivator with Hypha Organic...
Produce from Michigan farm using untreated human waste declared public health risk
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- Michigan residents are being advised to not eat produce from Kuntry Gardens due to the Homer farm’s use of raw, untreated human waste as fertilizer. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued the warning on Monday, Oct. 3, after a routine safety inspection revealed Kuntry Gardens was using raw, untreated human waste on fields where produce was grown for sale to local grocery stores and direct sales.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on governor race 1 month before election
DETROIT – Incumbent Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer continues to poll ahead of her opponent just one month ahead of Election Day, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll. A survey of Michigan voters conducted between Sept. 26-29 found that voters continue to feel motivated to participate in the upcoming midterm elections -- a motivation largely driven by the issues of abortion rights and inflation. The survey also finds that Democratic Gov. Whitmer continues to hold a significant lead over Republican opponent Tudor Dixon, who has a low favorability rating.
Great Lakes Now
As septic pollution roils Higgins Lake, Michigan lawmakers consider reform
The Great Lakes News Collaborative includes Bridge Michigan; Circle of Blue; Great Lakes Now at Detroit Public Television; and Michigan Radio, Michigan’s NPR News Leader; who work together to bring audiences news and information about the impact of climate change, pollution, and aging infrastructure on the Great Lakes and drinking water. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Find all the work HERE.
abc12.com
Truck driver arrested in Florida on parental kidnapping charge arraigned in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A truck driver arrested in Florida for parental kidnapping was back in Saginaw for his arraignment on Tuesday. Two weeks ago, Joses Braxton was found in a Walmart parking lot in Riviera Beach north of Miami. His four children were living with him inside his semi-truck, but he said the allegation that he kidnapped any of them is not true.
abc12.com
Michigan opens 3 no-cost COVID-19 testing and treatment clinics in Mid-Michigan
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Residents will be able to access COVID-19 testing and telehealth for no charge at three treatment in three clinics opening in Mid-Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is launching a Test to Treat program at 13 locations across the state, including three in the region. The clinics will offer testing and antiviral medications at no charge to the general public.
Marijuana is legal in Michigan, but mothers may face a CPS investigation if they use it
Beneath the tender body in her arms, she was gripped with fear. It was 2016. Josey Scoggin of Kalamazoo clutched the breastfeeding newborn to her chest. She has a genetic disability, uses a wheelchair and has legally ingested medical marijuana since she was 14.
Michigan Department of Corrections announces reduction of prisoner phone rates
The Michigan Department of Corrections has announced a reduction of prisoner phone rates by nearly 40%. The phone rate will now be 8.7 cents per minute.
interlochenpublicradio.org
Kids in Crisis: Lack of placement options in juvenile system is hurting families
This is the first of a three-part series on Michigan's juvenile justice system, co-reported by IPR News and the Traverse City Record-Eagle. Due to the sensitive nature of protecting juvenile offenders and their families, first names only are used for certain sources. Connor spent the beginning of his summer in...
