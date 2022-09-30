ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Dennis Scott
4d ago

it should have been the same as everyone else from the beginning but that's what happens when you let privatization into the justice system.

abc12.com

Michigan State Police recruitment down, but trainees are working hard

Michigan State Police recruits in the 142nd Trooper Recruit School are working about halfway through their training in Lansing. Recruitment continues dropping for Michigan State Police. According to the department's online records, the last graduating class in May had 50 troopers. Compare that with 2017, when the November graduating class...
LANSING, MI
abc12.com

Flint water criminal charges dropped against seven officials

A Genesee County judge dropped charges against seven state officials accused of wrongdoing in the Flint water crisis. Judge drops charges against 7 in Flint water crisis cases after Supreme Court ruling. The charges were dropped after the Michigan Supreme Court ruled in June that a one-man grand jury cannot...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

1.5 million Michigan voters request absentee ballots for Nov. 8

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 1.5 million people plan to cast absentee ballots in Michigan for the Nov. 8 general election. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said municipal clerks around the state received more absentee ballot applications than the last midterm election in 2018, when 1.16 million people voted absentee.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

3 more on trial in Michigan governor kidnap plot

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A scheme to kidnap Michigan’s governor in 2020 will get yet another airing in a different court when three men face trial Monday, just weeks before voters consider whether to reelect Gretchen Whitmer to a second term. Fourteen men were arrested two years ago, disrupting what one participant said was a plan to […]
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan

When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Michigan studying option of making insulin for residents

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The effort to lower insulin costs could lead Michigan to open a manufacturing facility that would supply diabetics across the state at lower cost. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive on Monday to study options for the state to lower the cost of insulin for 912,000 diabetics living in Michigan. A state-run manufacturing facility is among the options.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Whitmer signs $873 million economic development spending package

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan has another $873 million available to attract jobs and economic development projects. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill Tuesday committing part of Michigan's $7 billion budget surplus toward attracting new business, preparing sites for future development and an expansion at Hemlock Semiconductor in Saginaw County.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Michigan marijuana poses problem for climate. Some hope to find a fix

When Michigan cannabis growers collect the good stuff for gummies, brownies and any number of smokable products, harvest time ends with a big pile of stalks, root balls and discarded plant waste. That leftover green is trashed at many Michigan facilities, said Ross Kangas, a cannabis cultivator with Hypha Organic...
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

Produce from Michigan farm using untreated human waste declared public health risk

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- Michigan residents are being advised to not eat produce from Kuntry Gardens due to the Homer farm’s use of raw, untreated human waste as fertilizer. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued the warning on Monday, Oct. 3, after a routine safety inspection revealed Kuntry Gardens was using raw, untreated human waste on fields where produce was grown for sale to local grocery stores and direct sales.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on governor race 1 month before election

DETROIT – Incumbent Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer continues to poll ahead of her opponent just one month ahead of Election Day, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll. A survey of Michigan voters conducted between Sept. 26-29 found that voters continue to feel motivated to participate in the upcoming midterm elections -- a motivation largely driven by the issues of abortion rights and inflation. The survey also finds that Democratic Gov. Whitmer continues to hold a significant lead over Republican opponent Tudor Dixon, who has a low favorability rating.
MICHIGAN STATE
Great Lakes Now

As septic pollution roils Higgins Lake, Michigan lawmakers consider reform

The Great Lakes News Collaborative includes Bridge Michigan; Circle of Blue; Great Lakes Now at Detroit Public Television; and Michigan Radio, Michigan’s NPR News Leader; who work together to bring audiences news and information about the impact of climate change, pollution, and aging infrastructure on the Great Lakes and drinking water. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Find all the work HERE.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Truck driver arrested in Florida on parental kidnapping charge arraigned in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A truck driver arrested in Florida for parental kidnapping was back in Saginaw for his arraignment on Tuesday. Two weeks ago, Joses Braxton was found in a Walmart parking lot in Riviera Beach north of Miami. His four children were living with him inside his semi-truck, but he said the allegation that he kidnapped any of them is not true.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
News Break
Politics
abc12.com

Michigan opens 3 no-cost COVID-19 testing and treatment clinics in Mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Residents will be able to access COVID-19 testing and telehealth for no charge at three treatment in three clinics opening in Mid-Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is launching a Test to Treat program at 13 locations across the state, including three in the region. The clinics will offer testing and antiviral medications at no charge to the general public.
MICHIGAN STATE

