Cubs post lowest Wrigley Field attendance numbers in 25 years

The final turnstile numbers at Wrigley Field are in for the 2022 season: 2,616,780 total which averages to roughly 32,306 per game. This was the first season since 2019 where there were no COVID-19 restrictions keeping fans either completely out or limiting seating capacity. Taking away 2020 and 2021, this marks the lowest attendance number at the Friendly Confines since 1997 when they drew 2,190,308.
Can the Chicago Cubs really make the postseason in 2023?

With all the (justified) excitement over the possibility that Carlos Correa might sign with the Chicago Cubs in the winter in exchange for an asteroid’s worth of currency, and the (less justified) hope that a certifiable ace such as Jacob deGrom or Justin Verlander might join the club, it’s worth evaluating the depth of the hole in which the Cubs currently find themselves, and how far they might be from the playoffs next season. WAR figures in this post are from Baseball Reference.
The 5 most disappointing MLB teams for the 2022 season

There were a lot of MLB teams who surprised us this year, the most obvious being the October-bound Cleveland Guardians. We also had teams like the San Francisco Giants, who won 107 games last year and now may finish below .500. Let’s take a look at five MLB teams who...
Chicago Blackhawks: 3 important future pieces are moved out

The Chicago Blackhawks played their Home Away From Home preseason game on Sunday night against the Minnesota Wild at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee Wisconsin. It is always nice to see the National Hockey League do what it can to grow the game. The home of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks didn’t...
