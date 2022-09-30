Read full article on original website
southgatv.com
Dougherty announces Rediscover Radium Springs festival
ALBANY, GA – The Dougherty County Board of Commissioners will be holding a “Rediscover Radium Springs” Fall Festival for the community on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The purpose of the event is to reintroduce the community to the trail system and...
WTVM
Seabreeze residents in Columbus protesting rise in lot rent
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Residents at a Columbus Mobile Park are protesting the $200 a month rise on their lot rent. Residents say they barely have water half of the time, and sewers are so backed up, causing unsanitary drinking water. Many residents of Sea Breeze Mobile Park homes have...
Albany State getting ready for Homecoming Week
ALBANY — Albany State University alumni from across the nation will return to their alma mater in droves next week, as ASU welcomes them home during Homecoming Week. A number of events have been planned for current students and returning alumni, including:
uproarcsu.com
Upcoming Volunteers Opportunities around Columbus
Volunteering while attending college is not only a great way to get service hours, but it is also helpful for students looking to get involved with the community, connect with other students, and network with local organizations and businesses. CSU creates several volunteer opportunities for students looking to interact with...
Faith in southwest Georgia music lovers brings Honey Jam to Chehaw
ALBANY — Call it a shot in the dark. A desire to make Albany more interesting. The results of a long-held dream. The Oct. 9 Honey Jam 2022 at Chehaw Park is all of that for One Love Promotions’ Tara Fletcher. But it’s a whole lot more.
WALB 10
Phoebe warns south Georgia about rising RSV cases
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, is a virus that can wreak havoc on a baby’s or child’s respiratory system. It causes wheezing, fever, and congestion. And as RSV Awareness month begins, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital says they are seeing an uptick in cases. The...
Americus Times-Recorder
Southland’s Brianna Brown turns in top 10 finish at Southland Raider Run
AMERICUS – Southland Academy Freshman XC Athlete Brianna Brown turned in her first top 10 finish of the season by crossing the finish line in 10th place at the annual Southland Raider Run held on Saturday, October 1 at Southland Academy (SAR). Brown finished the race in a time...
Formerly homeless college student has 4.0 GPA, dreams of owning a welding company
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A formerly homeless sophomore at Chattahoochee Valley Community College (CVCC), Antonio Davis, is well on his way to success, according to a press release from the college. Davis currently studies welding. “Me and my mom were struggling to find a place to stay,” he said. “God placed me right here in […]
southgatv.com
Disabled victim identified in deadly boarding home fire
ALBANY, GA– Following Friday’s fatal fire on Tift Avenue, Dougherty County Coroner, Michael Fowler released the name of the fallen victim. Fowler told South Georgia Television News reporter, Mary Alex Anders the victim is 38 year-old Chatayunda Davis. The autopsy revealed she died from smoke and soot inhalation while she was trapped inside the burning building.
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Two hurt after Monday morning wreck near downtown Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two people are hurt after a Monday morning wreck in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the wreck happened around 8:50 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Broadway and Raines Avenue. Witnesses say the driver of a white Ford Taurus...
WTVM
Mother of Phenix City grad killed in East Columbus details footage of shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Topping our news tonight -- the family of a 20-year-old Phenix City graduate killed in East Columbus Friday is speaking out. In the exclusive interview with News Leader 9, Steven Daniel’s mother talks about ring camera footage captured the day her son was killed. Anchor,...
One dead, another injured in Friday afternoon fire in Albany
ALBANY — Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said Saturday morning the individual who died in a Friday-afternoon fire was a 38-year-old female, but the coroner said the name of the victim was not yet being released pending notification of family. One other person was transported to Phoebe Putney Memorial...
cbs17
20-year-old shot dead steps from a Georgia elementary school
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A 20-year-old has been shot dead, just steps away from a Columbus, Georgia elementary school. The Columbus Police Department and the Muscogee County School District Police responded to 6195 Georgetown Drive regarding a shooting just after 5:30pm on Friday. The residence sits right across the street from East Columbus Magnet Academy.
Mother, 2 children identified as victims of fiery crash on Georgia highway
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fiery traffic accident that left a mother and her two children dead. BCSO said at 2 p.m. on Sunday that a black Chevrolet SUV was going southbound on I-475 just past the Thomaston Road bridge when it went off the roadway and hit a tree.
wfxl.com
Deputies: Two South Georgia men arrested in Monroe County on charges of trafficking meth
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two south Georgia men are in jail in Monroe County on drug charges. In a post on Facebook, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says one of their deputies stopped a 2022 Chevrolet Camaro just before 4 p.m. Monday. When the deputy approached the car, he could smell the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. After talking with both men in the car, they admitted to smoking weed earlier in the day. After searching the car, the deputy found around 11 pounds of methamphetamine.
Columbus native debuts in Tyler Perry’s latest release
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— One Columbus native made her dancing debut this past weekend in Tyler Perry’s most recent release A Jazzman’s Blues which features a storyline of forbidden love back in the 30’s. Her journey to the big screen was not an easy one; she sat down with WRBL to provide insight into her road […]
Albany Herald
No. 7 Dougherty makes statement with win over No. 6 Crisp County
ALBANY — The No. 7-ranked Dougherty Trojans made a statement and secured their first region win with a dominating 25-9 win over No. 6-ranked Crisp County at Hugh Mills Stadium Saturday evening in front of a large Homecoming crowd. The Trojans are now 6-0 on the year and 1-0...
Phoebe warning: RSV cases are on the rise
ALBANY — Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are on the rise in southwest Georgia and across the state. RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, but it can be serious, especially for infants and older adults. “Almost every child will contract RSV at...
48-year-old woman who died in traffic accident on Shurling Drive in Macon identified
MACON, Ga. — A woman died on Saturday in a fatal traffic accident on Shurling Drive at Treadway Drive just after 4 p.m., according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said that a Volvo S60 was traveling west on Shurling Drive when it crossed the...
WTVM
Escaped suspect from Ga. State Patrol arrested in Talbot County
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is behind bars after escaping from Georgia State Patrol’s custody a week ago. According to Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, Charles Quinton Barnes was arrested on Oct. 3 following a traffic stop on Butler Hwy in Talbot County near mile marker 8. During...
