Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Inquirer and Mirror
Nantucket Clean Team
The Nantucket Clean Team meets Saturdays from spring through fall to clean up trash around the island for an hour. This week's locations are the Handlebar Cafe, 15 Washington St.; and the intersection of Milestone and Nobadeer Farm roads.
Inquirer and Mirror
Francis W. Pease, 99
Francis W. Pease, 99, of Nantucket, died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 at home. Service information is not yet available.
Step Aside, Salem, This Massachusetts Town Is an Exciting Halloween Destination
Many label Salem as the holy grail of Halloween-themed spots in Massachusetts. While Salem is a great town for some spooky vibes, being famous for its witch trials in 1692, many similar places in Massachusetts aren’t as popular. Chatham is a Massachusetts town that you should want to visit...
Inquirer and Mirror
Nantucket Half-Marathon
The new 13.1-mile course is one of the most scenic on the East Coast. Runners will experience Nantucket’s autumn beauty in all its splendor, including tree-lined bike paths, quiet neighborhood streets and winding dirt roads with ocean views. The race starts and ends at Bartlett’s Ocean View Farm and travels through the Nantucket Land Bank’s Smooth Hummocks Coastal Preserve. For more information, visit www.nantuckethalfmarathon.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inquirer and Mirror
Dog alerts owner to fire in home under construction
(Oct. 2, 2022) When a fire broke out early Saturday morning at Richard Phillips’ nearly-completed home on East Tristram Avenue, he was asleep in the nearby beach house. His dog Noelle was by his side. “Luckily, not just for me, for a lot of people, my dog somehow sensed...
vineyardgazette.com
One Last Spin on the Flying Horses Carousel
Robin Meader, longtime manager of the Flying Horses, has spent the last three and a half decades trying not to hear the music. “I’ve heard it so many times, I just blank it out until someone reminds me,” she said Sunday evening at the carousel, seated on an ancient, red-lacquered chariot.
Inquirer and Mirror
Archery deer-hunting season underway
(Oct. 3, 2022) Archery deer-hunting season on Nantucket in underway and runs through Nov. 26, with shotgun season Nov. 28-Dec. 10 and primitive firearm, also known as black powder or muzzle-loader season, running Dec. 12-31. Hunting on Nantucket is permitted a half-hour before sunrise through a half-hour after sunset and...
Cape Cod man accused of murdering, burning his mother dies following medical emergency in jail cell
A Cape Cod man arrested and charged with murder after allegedly lighting his mother on fire died while in his jail cell on Sunday. According to an official from the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Howe, 34, suffered a medical emergency while in his jail cell. The Truro man was rushed to St Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford where he was pronounced dead.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The 10 most affordable homes sold in Cape Cod from the week ending Oct. 1
A condo in Dennis Port that sold for $165,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Barnstable County between Sep. 25 and Oct. 1. In total, 113 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $1 million. The average price per square foot was $568.
WCVB
Nantucket construction site fire damages nearly-finished house, cottage
NANTUCKET, Mass. — A nearly-complete home and neighboring cottage being built on the island of Nantucket caught fire early Saturday morning, officials said. Nantucket Fire Department deputy chief Sean Mitchell said the fire at 19 East Tristram Ave., was first reported at approximately 3:30 a.m. The response was complicated...
Mass. man accused of killing mother dies after ‘medical emergency’ in jail cell
A Massachusetts man suspected of killing his mother on Cape Cod over the weekend has died, according to the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office.
Woman crashes SUV through garage on Cape Cod
WEST BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A woman crashed her car through the back of her garage on Cape Cod last week. Firefighters and medical crews were called to a home in West Barnstable on Friday afternoon after the driver of a Volkswagen Taos barreled through the back wall of her garage, according to the West Barnstable Fire Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Inquirer and Mirror
Fire destroys nearly completed north-shore home
This is hard, this is very hard for everybody, but there’s no question we rebuild, there’s no question we’re moving forward. It was a beautiful, beautiful thing, but it was just a thing. The people are what matter and the people are safe.”. (Oct. 2, 2022: Update...
capecod.com
Wareham Police looking for missing woman with dementia
WAREHAM – Wareham Police is investigating a report of a missing female that has dementia. Stacia was last seen leaving Walmart today around 2:05 pm. She was observed walking towards Starbucks. If you see Stacia please call Wareham Police via 911 or 508-295-1212. Cape Wide News was created in...
Inquirer and Mirror
Island residents convicted of cocaine trafficking
(Oct. 3, 2022) Two Nantucket residents were convicted of drug trafficking Friday following a three-day jury trial in Nantucket Superior Court. Netria Haywood, 54, was found guilty of trafficking 200-plus grams of cocaine and sentenced to 13-14 years in state prison by Judge Diane Freniere. Vincent Grant, 70, who was found guilty of trafficking 18-36 grams of cocaine, received a three-year state prison sentence.
What we know about the Truro man charged with murder after mother’s burning body found on front lawn
Adam Howe was arrested for allegedly killing his mother Susan, a well-known and beloved Truro resident. On Friday night, police in Truro arrested a man for allegedly killing his mother and setting her body on fire on their front lawn. This is what we know about the incident so far.
Inquirer and Mirror
Restaurants expect other vendors will pick up slack if Sysco drivers' strike drags on
(Oct. 3, 2022) With Boston-based truck drivers at Sysco, the largest food distributor in New England, on strike since Saturday, island restaurateurs are preparing for what it will mean for their businesses. So far, most believe other vendors will be able to pick up the slack until the Sysco drivers...
Inquirer and Mirror
Cross-country teams lose to Dennis-Yarmouth
(Oct. 1, 2022) The boys and girls cross-country teams both fell at home to Dennis-Yarmouth Friday. The two teams are still looking for their first meet where both squads have all five runners required to score the event. After missing Tuesday’s meet against Sturgis West and Riverview, Hannah Harrington returned...
Inquirer and Mirror
Chamber of Commerce membership celebration Monday
(Oct. 2, 2022) The Nantucket Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Membership Celebration Monday at the Dreamland Theater. Awards will be presented to the following Chamber members:. • Special Honors: The Inquirer and Mirror, Craftmasters of Nantucket. • Volunteer of the Year: Adam Dread, Nantucket Clean Team. • Tourism...
Former Scituate restaurant manager indicted on charges of allegedly stealing $200,000 from owners
The ex-manager of a Scituate restaurant was indicted on charges of theft and tax evasion in Plymouth County District Court Friday. Maureen Graham, 55, of Plymouth allegedly stole $200,000 while employed as a general manager at The Voyage Restaurant in the Humarock Village. According to a statement from the Plymouth...
Comments / 0