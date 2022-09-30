Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Investigating rare genetic mutations led scientists to surprising blood pressure discovery
The kidneys are often the unsung heroes in maintaining healthy blood pressure, filtering 180 liters of fluid and a pound of salt every day to keep levels in check. But new research by University of Pittsburgh geneticists and nephrologists shows that, surprisingly, a cellular channel outside the kidneys is doing some of the heavy lifting when it comes to keeping blood pressure under control.
MedicalXpress
Suicide risk almost seven times higher after diagnosis of young onset dementia
A study of nearly 600,000 people in England shows that suicide risk in the first three months following a dementia diagnosis for patients aged under 65 is nearly 7 times higher than in patients without dementia. In the UK, around 850,000 people are currently living with dementia and it's the...
MedicalXpress
Which grains you eat can impact your risk of getting heart disease earlier
In one of the first studies to examine the relationship between different types of grain intake and premature coronary artery disease in the Middle East, researchers found a higher intake of refined grain was associated with an increased risk of premature coronary artery disease in an Iranian population, while eating whole grains was associated with reduced risk. The study will be presented at the American College of Cardiology (ACC) Middle East 2022 Together with the 13th Emirates Cardiac Society Congress, taking place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 7-9, 2022.
MedicalXpress
Initiative reduces pressure injuries from noninvasive oxygen delivery devices
A short-term effort to prevent facial pressure injuries quickly demonstrated the potential impact of the initiative and led to institution-wide adoption of different types of noninvasive oxygen delivery devices. "Preventing Medical Device-Related Pressure Injuries due to Noninvasive Ventilation Masks and Nasal Cannulas" details the results of a quality improvement initiative...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MedicalXpress
Heart risk factors, not heart disease itself, may increase odds of COVID-19 death
Seeking to clarify connections between pre-existing heart disease and COVID-19, a study of critically ill patients has found their risk of dying from COVID-19 may stem not directly from heart disease, but from the factors that contribute to it. People with heart disease have been, and continue to be, at...
MedicalXpress
Easy-to-use tool predicts complications in patients undergoing hysterectomy for benign disease
Researchers have developed easy-to-use online prediction tools that provide personalized risk estimates for patients undergoing hysterectomy for benign disease. The study describing the models is published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal). Hysterectomy is one of the most common surgical procedures, with one-third of women in Canada undergoing this procedure...
MedicalXpress
Weighted blankets found to increase melatonin
A new study from Uppsala University shows that using a weighted blanket at bedtime increases melatonin in young adults. This hormone increases in response to darkness, and some evidence suggests that it promotes sleep. The findings are published in the Journal of Sleep Research. Previous research has shown that weighted...
MedicalXpress
Donor immune cells accelerate recovery of muscle strength in older mice
A single dose of healthy immune cells sped the recovery of muscle function in older mice following two weeks of physical inactivity, according to University of Utah Health scientists. They say the finding could eventually lead to the development of treatments that accelerate muscle repair and help older people recover from falls and other injuries as quickly as younger individuals.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
Grandparents who stopped caring for grandchildren during the pandemic had worse mental health
Grandparents who stopped looking after their grandchildren during the COVID-19 pandemic were considerably more likely to experience depressive symptoms compared to those who continued to care for their grandchildren, finds a new UCL-led study. The study, published in The Journals of Gerontology: Series B, also found that grandparents in England...
MedicalXpress
Higher body temperature alters key protein in autoinflammatory disorder
A new study from the Garvan Institute of Medical Research shows how rises in core body temperature may trigger the inflammatory flares in people with a rare genetic autoinflammatory disease. The recessive disorder, called mevalonate kinase deficiency (MKD), is caused by mutations in the gene for mevalonate kinase, an essential...
MedicalXpress
Orthopedic surgery patients do fine without opioid painkillers, according to new study
Patients can recover from orthopedic surgery just as well without using opioid-based painkillers, says a McMaster University and Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) study published by the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). Study results showed that by prescribing a combination of three non-opioid painkillers to patients, researchers successfully reduced...
MedicalXpress
New study reveals possible brain mechanisms behind COVID-19 delirium
Researchers from King's College London have shown that when brain cells are directly exposed to blood taken from COVID-19 patients with delirium, there is an increase in cell death and a decrease in the generation of new brain cells. Delirium represents a state of confusion indicating that, in these patients, the COVID-19 infection had impacted the brain.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MedicalXpress
Retiring increases amount of sleep and decreases physical activity
The Finnish Retirement and Aging study FIREA of the University of Turku used accelerometers to study how the 24-hour movement behaviors (i.e., sleep, sedentary behavior, light physical activity and moderate-to-vigorous physical activity) change in relation to each other when a person retires. The results show an increase in the amount of sleep, which contributed to decreased amount of physical activity.
MedicalXpress
Mouse study explores Alzheimer's link to the X chromosome
Evidence in mouse and human brain tissue reveals a mechanism that may explain the sex-based differences in Alzheimer's disease, including why females are more vulnerable. Researchers report October 4 in the journal Cell that female brains show higher expression of an X-linked enzyme called ubiquitin-specific peptidase 11 (USP11) compared to males, resulting in greater accumulation of a protein called tau.
MedicalXpress
Neurodegenerative disease risk is found to be more than double among former Scottish international rugby union players
The risk of neurodegenerative disease among former Scottish international rugby union players is more than double that of the general population, finds research published online in the Journal of Neurology Neurosurgery & Psychiatry. The risk varies by condition, ranging from just over twice as high for dementia up to 15...
NFL・
MedicalXpress
SGLT2 inhibitors and GLP1 receptor antagonists improve type-2 diabetes outcomes, but are not cost effective
A cost-effectiveness study of sodium–glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP1) receptor agonists has found that the use of these medications as first-line treatment for type-2 diabetes would improve outcomes, but their costs would need to decrease by at least 70 percent to be cost-effective. The study is published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
MedicalXpress
AI-enabled imaging of retina's vascular network can predict cardiovascular disease and death
AI-enabled imaging of the retina's network of veins and arteries can accurately predict cardiovascular disease and death, without the need for blood tests or blood pressure measurement, finds research published online in the British Journal of Ophthalmology. As such, it paves the way for a highly effective, non-invasive screening test...
MedicalXpress
Eating late increases hunger, decreases calories burned, and changes fat tissue
Obesity afflicts approximately 42 percent of the U.S. adult population and contributes to the onset of chronic diseases, including diabetes, cancer, and other conditions. While popular healthy diet mantras advise against midnight snacking, few studies have comprehensively investigated the simultaneous effects of late eating on the three main players in body weight regulation and thus obesity risk: regulation of calorie intake, the number of calories you burn, and molecular changes in fat tissue. A new study by investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, found that when we eat significantly impacts our energy expenditure, appetite, and molecular pathways in adipose tissue. Their results are published in Cell Metabolism.
MedicalXpress
Using MRI to identify patients with sarcoidosis at risk for bad cardiac outcomes
Researchers from the University of Minnesota Medical School found that patients with certain features on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of the heart are at much higher risk for cardiac sarcoidosis-related adverse outcomes. These patients may benefit from an implantable cardioverter defibrillator. Meanwhile, other features identified patients at very low risk who might not benefit from the device. These findings were published recently in JAMA Cardiology.
MedicalXpress
No significant increase in Guillain-Barré syndrome after COVID-19 vaccination, researchers find
There is no evidence that the COVID-19 vaccination increases the incidence of Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare neurological disorder in which the body's immune system attacks the nerves, according to a Rutgers-led study. Published in the journal Vaccine, a statistical analysis by a Rutgers-team found that there was not a...
Comments / 0