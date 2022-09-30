ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oto, IA

nwestiowa.com

$345,000 damage in manure spreader crash

GAZA—No one was injured, but a 2014 Case IH Steiger 420 and a 10,000-gallon manure spreader received an estimated $345,000 damage in an accident about 12:55 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, near Gaza. Twenty-five-year-old Brice William Goosen of Paullina was driving the tractor south on Taft Avenue when he said...
PAULLINA, IA
kscj.com

FIRE DESTROYS OTO IOWA HOME

AN EARLY MORNING FIRE HAS DESTROYED A HOME IN OTO, IOWA IN RURAL WOODBURY COUNTY. OTO FIRE AND RESCUE ALONG WITH WOODBURY COUNTY DEPUTIES FOUND THE HOUSE LOCATED AT 214 1ST AVENUE IN FLAMES WHEN THEY ARRIVED AROUND 4:10 A.M. NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED BUT THE HOME IS A COMPLETE...
klkntv.com

Nebraska State Patrol searching for man who could be in danger

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska State Patrol issued an advisory early Tuesday morning in hopes of bringing a missing man home. They say Ryan Lemaster was last seen around 7:00 a.m. Monday, in Blair. The community is a little more than an hour northeast of Lincoln, in Washington County.
nwestiowa.com

Spencer man arrested for OWI after crash

SUTHERLAND—A 58-year-old Spencer man was arrested about 7:55 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, near Sutherland on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to maintain control. The arrest of Duane Lance Clark stemmed from him crashing his 2013 GMC Sierra pickup on the 6600 mile of 440th...
kscj.com

WOMAN RESCUED FROM ROOF OF SIOUX CITY APARTMENT BLDG

THERE WERE SOME TENSE MOMENTS NEAR 10TH AND PIERCE FRIDAY MORNING WHEN SIOUX CITY POLICE AND FIRE RESCUE RESPONDED TO A REPORT OF A WOMAN AT THE EDGE OF THE ROOF OF AN APARTMENT BUILDING AT THE 1000 BLOCK OF PIERCE STREET. THE WOMAN AT TIMES DANGLED HER LEGS OVER...
Sioux City Journal

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 4, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Sioux City folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County Court report

Lise Rene Church, 58, Sioux City, second-degree arson; sentenced Sept. 29, deferred judgment, two years probation. Brendan Alex Aduddell, 27, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Sept. 29, deferred judgment, two years probation. Brandon Michael Keleher, 41, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance --...
kttn.com

Two riding motorcycle ejected after striking unknown object on I-35

The Highway Patrol reports two Des Moines, Iowa residents sustained injuries when they were ejected from a motorcycle in Harrison County on Friday afternoon, September 30th. The driver, 58-year-old John Gomez, was taken by a medical helicopter to Methodist Hospital of Des Moines with serious injuries. The passenger, 52-year-old Kimberly...
Sioux City Journal

Oct. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Sioux City's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Sioux City will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
KLEM

KLEM News for Monday, October 3

Ten States, including Iowa, have joined in a lawsuit against pesticide companies. The complaint accuses Syngenta and Corteva of using “loyalty programs” with distributors to unlawfully exclude generic competitors from the market by skirting patent rules. The lawsuit alleges this has cost farmers millions of dollars each year, and it is seeking reimbursement. The other states suing include Illinois, Minnesota, and Nebraska.
Sioux City Journal

From the Archives

Iowa Woman Finds Parents Lost Many Years Ago: When Mrs. Stanley of New Hartford, Iowa, accompanied Mr. and Mrs. Caywood to Elmira, N.Y., she did not expect the surprise at the home of her childhood. Mrs. Stanley, at the age of four, was adopted by Mr. and Mrs. Caywood and raised as Miss. Ella Caywood. She was the youngest of eight children, and her birth mother in poor health, Mr. and Mrs. Caywood persuaded the parents to allow them to adopt her as their own. Years ago news was received that her father had enlisted in the New York regiment and been killed in battle, and her mother died soon after. Yet Mrs. Stanley found the parents she had mourned alive and well - very active for people nearly 80 years of age - along with three of her brothers. Her father had been in the Army and wounded, laying him in one of the hospitals for months. That incident led to the report of his death to his friends in the west.
kicdam.com

Update: Woman and Newborn Killed in Tuesday Crash Near Peterson

Peterson, IA (KICD)– An Everly woman and a young child have died from injuries sustained in a single vehicle crash near Peterson on Tuesday. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office tells us the crash happened just before six o’clock on County Road M-27, about three miles north of town when a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Courtney Engeltjes overcorrected and rolled.
kscj.com

MISSOURI RIVER SEARCH UNDERWAY AFTER REPORT OF BRIDGE JUMPER

AUTHORITIES FROM SIOUX CITY AND SOUTH SIOUX CITY AS WELL AS WOODBURY AND DAKOTA COUNTIES ARE SEARCHING FOR AN INDIVIDUAL WHO JUMPED OR FELL OFF THE RAILROAD BRIDGE CROSSING THE MISSOURI RIVER AT ABOUT 11:15 AM TODAY (WEDS). THREE SEARCH BOATS CARRYING EMERGENCY RESPONDERS WERE LAUNCHED TO LOCATE AND RESCUE...
