Inquirer and Mirror
Nantucket Clean Team
The Nantucket Clean Team meets Saturdays from spring through fall to clean up trash around the island for an hour. This week's locations are the Handlebar Cafe, 15 Washington St.; and the intersection of Milestone and Nobadeer Farm roads.
Inquirer and Mirror
Nantucket Half-Marathon
The new 13.1-mile course is one of the most scenic on the East Coast. Runners will experience Nantucket’s autumn beauty in all its splendor, including tree-lined bike paths, quiet neighborhood streets and winding dirt roads with ocean views. The race starts and ends at Bartlett’s Ocean View Farm and travels through the Nantucket Land Bank’s Smooth Hummocks Coastal Preserve. For more information, visit www.nantuckethalfmarathon.com.
Step Aside, Salem, This Massachusetts Town Is an Exciting Halloween Destination
Many label Salem as the holy grail of Halloween-themed spots in Massachusetts. While Salem is a great town for some spooky vibes, being famous for its witch trials in 1692, many similar places in Massachusetts aren’t as popular. Chatham is a Massachusetts town that you should want to visit...
Inquirer and Mirror
Chamber of Commerce membership celebration Monday
(Oct. 2, 2022) The Nantucket Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Membership Celebration Monday at the Dreamland Theater. Awards will be presented to the following Chamber members:. • Special Honors: The Inquirer and Mirror, Craftmasters of Nantucket. • Volunteer of the Year: Adam Dread, Nantucket Clean Team. • Tourism...
Inquirer and Mirror
Archery deer-hunting season underway
(Oct. 3, 2022) Archery deer-hunting season on Nantucket in underway and runs through Nov. 26, with shotgun season Nov. 28-Dec. 10 and primitive firearm, also known as black powder or muzzle-loader season, running Dec. 12-31. Hunting on Nantucket is permitted a half-hour before sunrise through a half-hour after sunset and...
The 10 most affordable homes sold in Cape Cod from the week ending Oct. 1
A condo in Dennis Port that sold for $165,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Barnstable County between Sep. 25 and Oct. 1. In total, 113 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $1 million. The average price per square foot was $568.
Inquirer and Mirror
Francis W. Pease, 99
Francis W. Pease, 99, of Nantucket, died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 at home. Service information is not yet available.
Inquirer and Mirror
Dog alerts owner to fire in home under construction
(Oct. 2, 2022) When a fire broke out early Saturday morning at Richard Phillips’ nearly-completed home on East Tristram Avenue, he was asleep in the nearby beach house. His dog Noelle was by his side. “Luckily, not just for me, for a lot of people, my dog somehow sensed...
WCVB
Nantucket construction site fire damages nearly-finished house, cottage
NANTUCKET, Mass. — A nearly-complete home and neighboring cottage being built on the island of Nantucket caught fire early Saturday morning, officials said. Nantucket Fire Department deputy chief Sean Mitchell said the fire at 19 East Tristram Ave., was first reported at approximately 3:30 a.m. The response was complicated...
vineyardgazette.com
One Last Spin on the Flying Horses Carousel
Robin Meader, longtime manager of the Flying Horses, has spent the last three and a half decades trying not to hear the music. “I’ve heard it so many times, I just blank it out until someone reminds me,” she said Sunday evening at the carousel, seated on an ancient, red-lacquered chariot.
onthewater.com
Cape Cod Fishing Report- September 29, 2022
What a wonderful, fish-filled week it has been. The Fall Run is well underway and it shows. Striped bass are exploding on all types of bait from the Cape Cod Canal to Chatham. Albies are pushing west, but still feeding heavily during the early morning hours. Bluefish are hanging around in Buzzards Bay, and lastly, StriperFest 2022 was a huge success! Thanks a bunch to all you Cape locals that came out to spend the day.
NECN
Car Crashes Through Back of Garage on Cape Cod
Someone had to be taken to the hospital on Cape Cod over the weekend after a car drove through the back wall of a garage. Emergency crews in West Barnstable responded to the incident on Holway Drive. Photos from the West Barnstable Fire Department show the car crashed right through...
Inquirer and Mirror
High-wind, coastal-flood advisories in effect for Nantucket Sunday
(Oct. 1, 2022) The National Weather Service has issued high-wind and coastal-flood advisories for Nnatucket Sunday. The high-wind advisory is in effect from 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Northeast winds of 20-30 mph with gusts of 40-50 mph are expected. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown...
Inquirer and Mirror
Restaurants expect other vendors will pick up slack if Sysco drivers' strike drags on
(Oct. 3, 2022) With Boston-based truck drivers at Sysco, the largest food distributor in New England, on strike since Saturday, island restaurateurs are preparing for what it will mean for their businesses. So far, most believe other vendors will be able to pick up the slack until the Sysco drivers...
nerej.com
Bozzuto Construction celebrates topping-out for the Rowen at the Pinehills
Plymouth, MA Bozzuto Construction Company (BCC) celebrated the topping-out for the Rowen at the Pinehills. The Rowen, constructed in partnership with New England Development, Bozzuto Development, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and ICON Architecture, is a 178-unit multifamily development that will deliver in spring 2023. Members of the project team joined...
Westport Photographer Finds a Rare Albino Squirrel at Just the Right Moment
Once again, a local photographer has captured proof of how beautiful Westport can be. Shara Grant of Shara Grant Photography has an eye for nature and a knack for spotting the hidden gems around town. She's been taking photos since she was a little girl and her passion for the art has endured.
Hundreds of Sysco Boston workers go on strike
PLYMPTON - More than 300 Teamsters at Local 653 walked off the job at Sysco Boston on Saturday, Plympton Police said. Police were monitoring the situation but said there was no threat to public safety. Drivers may see traffic in the Spring Street area though. The strike began at 12:01 a.m., one minute after the workers' contract ended."We are currently striking a company on unfair labor practice charges and economics, pension, wages, health care, the whole bit," said Trevor Ashley, who represents the union workers at Sysco. "The workload is a huge issue right now. Some of these guys are working 14,...
whdh.com
Hundreds of Sysco workers strike after failed negotiations
PLYMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of workers have begun striking outside of the Sysco headquarters in Plympton since midnight Oct. 1, after contract negotiations fell through. More than 300 workers walked off the job and went on strike outside of the Sysco headquarters after contract changes, including the removal of both union health insurance and union pension.
NECN
Partial Human Remains Wash Ashore Near Popular Cape Cod Resort
Police are investigating after partial human remains washed ashore near a popular Cape Cod resort over the weekend. Around 8:45 a.m. Saturday, a person walking along the shore near the Ocean Edge Resort in Brewster, Massachusetts, discovered the partial remains of a human body, the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office said Wednesday. Brewster police and state police detectives responded to the scene.
Dartmouth’s Lincoln Park Killer Gets Parole Revoked For Fourth Time
A man sentenced to life in prison nearly 40 years ago for murdering a security guard at Dartmouth's Lincoln Park in 1982 is being denied parole after getting it revoked four times. The Massachusetts Parole Board wrote in a unanimous Sept. 29 decision that Charles Chaples is not suitable for...
