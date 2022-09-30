ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galion, OH

'I had a vision': Galion Oktoberfest's organizer says dream is becoming reality

By Gere Goble, Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum
Telegraph-Forum
Telegraph-Forum
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aNeXB_0iGxXr1C00

The skies were gray and the air was chilly as the Galion Oktoberfest got started Thursday evening — but it was difficult to find a parking space uptown.

Harding Way West was filled with vendors, games, rides and families. On a stage set up on the square, the Tabernacle of Praise Band was performing Christian rock.

The event continues through Saturday.

At 7 p.m., a full audience was on hand at Galion Community Theatre for the royalty pageant. It was the first Miss Oktoberfest contest in many years, event planner Travis Wolford said previously.

Before the pageant started, Miranda Jones, executive director of the Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce, called Wolford out on stage.

"I just want to thank you all for helping to bring activity and life back to uptown Galion," she said.

One of the pageant directors, Krista Snyder, who is Miss Voluptuous Ohio, Catie Wolford, to join her husband, the festival director, on stage.

A dream becoming a reality

"These two have been running this by themselves for the past two years out of their own funds and then whatever they could get from local donors," she said, adding she has nicknamed Wolford "Mr. Oktoberfest."

After he left the stage, Wolford said the festival was off to a "really great" start.

"We're very happy this year," Catie Wolford said.

"This is a great turnout for this pageant; look at all these people here!" her husband said. "This place is full!"

Their dream for Oktoberfest is becoming a reality, she said.

"I had a vision, and slowly, it's beginning," Travis Wolford said.

Outside, Austin Tomecko pulled a cart as he and Haily Clum made their way along the festival's midway with their two sons, Rylee Wheeler, 7; and Carter Tomecko, 3.

Carter rode in the cart while Rylee explored the vendors' tents. All the while, the two played with new toy guns that flashed lights and made noises whenever they pulled the triggers — which they did a lot.

Clum admitted she already was "counting down the seconds" until the toys' batteries died, but said the Galion family was enjoying the festival.

"It's a great for the kids to be able to see people and whatnot," she said. "With COVID going on, there isn't a whole lot for the kids to do anymore."

The event gives the boys a chance to see their town, she said.

What part of the event had they enjoyed most? "These dang guns that we're going to hear all night," she said, laughing.

ggoble@gannett.com

419-559-7263

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
morrowcountysentinel.com

Pie and cake auction winners from the Morrow Co. Fair

MORROW COUNTY- The annul pie and cake auction which took place at the Morrow County Fair generated $6,500. This money helps the agricultural society in maintaining the arts and crafts building and programs. Auctioneers for the sale were Wes Wigton and John Hinton. The grand champion cake, a carrot, was...
MORROW COUNTY, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Five Points Fashion Revue

MARYSVILLE – After the city Marysville put out an all-points bulletin asking residents for suggestions on what should – or could – be done to update the iconic Five Points intersection on the east side of the city, a consulting firm studied the situation (and the suggestions) and returned to the city number of options it can consider which will bring the intersection into the 21st century.
MARYSVILLE, OH
rejournals.com

Adena Corporation wraps construction on 160,000-square-foot spec warehouse in Ohio

Adena Corporation has completed construction on Airport West, a 160,000-square-foot speculative manufacturing/warehouse facility situated on 15 acres in Mansfield, Ohio. Located at the intersection of Bowman Street and Cairns Road, the facility features 32’ clear height, 17 docks, eight drive-in doors, a 36-space concrete parking lot and 1,400 square feet of office space. It is adjacent to Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport and a short drive to I-71, making it easily accessible to Columbus Cleveland and Chicago.
MANSFIELD, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

Morrow Co. Hospital welcomes two providers to the team

MORROW COUNTY- Jessica L. Ball, DO, has joined Morrow County Hospital’s Medical Specialty Center specializing in Otolaryngology / Facial Plastic Surgery. She received her undergraduate degree from the University of Florida, attended medical school at A.T. Still University School of Osteopathic Medicine in Arizona and served her residency at OhioHealth Doctors Hospital in Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Galion, OH
Galion, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
richlandsource.com

‘We believe in it’: New owner of Appleseed Shopping Center talks updates

MANSFIELD -- Anna Carley sees infinite possibilities for the Appleseed Shopping Center on Lexington Avenue. Improving the parking lot and updating the building facades are at the top of her priority list as managing director of acquisitions and asset management for Infinite Equity Capital. The company purchased the shopping center on Sept. 8.
MANSFIELD, OH
UpNorthLive.com

Small Ohio community tries to save its police department

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — Rising crime and dwindling police coverage have some in the Delaware County village of Ashley launching a campaign to “save the badge.”. A tax levy replacement used to fund the village’s police department has been turned down by voters twice. Community member Loren Pool is trying to save the police department. “The village council had talked about defunding the police department and disbanding,” Pool said.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Toys#New Toy#Christian#Wolford
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Ohio

If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you are looking for new places to explore, you have come to the right place because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful but underrated places in Ohio that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
OHIO STATE
Mount Vernon News

Governor visits Knox County Career Center

MOUNT VERNON – Gov. Mike DeWine visited Knox County Career Center (KCCC) on Wednesday morning. DeWine met with students in computer network technology, precision machining, health technologies and cosmetology. He talked with students about their experience at KCCC, the industry credentials they were earning and their plans upon graduation. DeWine also spoke with each lab instructor about what students were doing in their respective programs and about their industries.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Groundbreaking held for new Delaware County sports park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The did was already moving but on Friday it became official: a new sports park is coming to Delaware County. Ground was officially broken Friday for the Jennings Sports Park in Lewis Center. It's part of the massive Evans Farms development featuring hundreds of new...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends or family from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NBC4 Columbus

How to get free gun safes, lock boxes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After this weekend’s incident in which police said a five-year-old boy shot himself with an unsecured gun, Columbus Public Health is reminding residents it provides free gun safes and lock boxes for those who want one. Anyone looking for a free lock box or gun safe, no questions asked, can contact […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Seafood Boils in Ohio

Are you looking for a great seafood boil in the state of Ohio?. Then you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this locally-owned restaurant. As the name of the restaurant would suggest, Kai's crab is fresh and delicious; customers frequently order their snow crab legs and king crab legs. They also have shrimp, Dungeness crab, mussels, lobster, crawfish, and clams. Flavor options for Kai's seafood boils include garlic butter, lemon pepper, and Kai's Kajun, which is their own special blend of seasonings with a garlic butter base. They have 5 spice levels ranging from No Heat to OMG.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Licking Co. Agencies Receive Funds to Fight Violent Crime

Ten law enforcement agencies will receive a total of $12.3 million to help prevent and investigate incidents of violent crime in their communities. In Licking County the Sheriff’s Office will receive over $400,000 to develop and implement a strategic plan for violent crime reduction and to identify future needs associated with anticipated growth in the county. Funds will also be used toward new technology to assist in preventing and investigating incidents of violent crime, as well as for the creation of violent crime awareness literature, pamphlets, and training materials to be distributed throughout Licking County to schools, businesses, fairs, and community events.
LICKING COUNTY, OH
huroninsider.com

Woman, daughter accused of assaulting neighbor over football

SANDUSKY – A 34-year-old woman and her 15-year-old daughter were charged Tuesday after they allegedly assault their neighbor, who was asking that her son’s football be returned. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, police arrived at an Olds Street house for a report of a...
SANDUSKY, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pizza in Ohio

Are you looking for delicious pizza in the state of Ohio?. If so, you should check out these local businesses. If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this joint. Customer favorites include the supreme pizza (which is topped with green peppers, ham, mushrooms, pepperoni, onions, and sausage), breakfast pizza (topped with tons of cheese, eggs, ham, bacon, onions, and green peppers), and the founder's favorite (a white pizza topped with chicken and tomatoes). Patrons also say getting some of their house-made garlic twists is a must.
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Child severely injured in Sunbury homecoming parade

SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) — An 11-year-old boy suffered severe injuries after being run over by a homecoming parade float in Sunbury. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Delaware Post, authorities responded to Big Walnut High School around 6:52 p.m. Friday. Police said the boy was walking next to a Ford F-150 pickup truck, driven by […]
SUNBURY, OH
10TV

Man dies after being pinned under lawnmower in Pataskala

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man died after he was pinned by his lawnmower in a creek bed Saturday evening, according to Pataskala police. Police officers, firefighters and medics were called to a home on Highland Hollow Drive around 7 p.m. for a report of an overturned lawnmower in a ravine.
PATASKALA, OH
Telegraph-Forum

Telegraph-Forum

1K+
Followers
926
Post
164K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum is the number one source for Bucyrus, Crawford County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://bucyrustelegraphforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy