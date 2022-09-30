ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

A $46 trillion wipeout in stocks and bonds won't stop until central banks around the world launch a coordinated pivot, Bank of America says

By Matthew Fox
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VP7vi_0iGxXq8T00
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly before the closing bell as the market takes a significant dip in New York, U.S., February 25, 2020. Lucas Jackson/Reuters
  • A $46 trillion wipe out in stocks and bonds over the past year has led to forced liquidations on Wall Street, according to Bank of America.
  • The bank doesn't expect the bleeding to stop until the Fed launches a coordinated dovish pivot with other central banks.
  • "Markets stop panicking when central banks start panicking but BoJ/BoE panics not yet credible nor coordinated," BofA said.

It's been a tough year for investors, with global stock and bond markets erasing $46.1 trillion in market value since November 2021, according to Bank of America.

The massive drawdown has led to forced liquidations on Wall Street, the bank's chief investment strategist Michael Hartnett said in a Friday note, highlighting the recent break below 2018 support in the NYSE Composite Index.

And investors shouldn't expect the pain to stop until the Federal Reserve, in coordination with other central banks, pivots away from its currently hawkish monetary policy and towards a more dovish stance, according to the note.

That's because this year's interest rate and quantitative tightening shock from the Fed has hit Wall Street's "addiction to liquidity," Hartnett said.

And while the Bank of England and Bank of Japan have recently pivoted to a more dovish stance amid turmoil in their local currency and fixed income markets, that hasn't been enough, as evidenced by the continued downtrend in stock prices.

"Markets stop panicking when central banks start panicking but BoJ/BoE panics not yet credible nor coordinated," Hartnett said, referencing the fact that the Bank of England's recent easing measures, combined with the UK government's tax cut plans, runs counter to its goal of reducing elevated inflation.

As to when such a panic by central banks might occur, Hartnett believes mid-November is a possibility, arguing that the S&P 500 could fall another 10% from current levels by then, which would "force policy panic" right when the G20 meets on November 16.

Such a policy shift from central banks would help spark a short-term relief rally, but the stock market likely won't find its ultimate low until the first quarter of next year when recession and credit shocks lead to a peak in interest rates and the US dollar, Hartnett said.

To take advantage of such a decline, Hartnett recommends investors "nibble" if the S&P 500 hits 3,600, "bite" if it falls to 3,300, and "gorge" if the index touches 3,000, which would represent a peak-to-trough decline of 37.5% from its January peak.

Based on historical data, the S&P 500 has experienced 20 bear markets over its lifetime, with a average peak-to-trough decline of 37.3%, which would be right in line with 3,000 for the S&P 500.

Comments / 447

donna
3d ago

In 39 days the people need to get all Democrats out of office. We won’t have a country under this numb nuts we have in the White House. For Gods sake use article 25 and remove this nut.

Reply(60)
261
MADD MAXX
4d ago

All on purpose. If we wouldn’t have locked down , most of this would have been avoided. But no , the Venezuela 🇻🇪 redistribution CONTROL party of democrats forced Trump to shut down. We supposed to be leadears at the times. We are now following, and look. Trump 2024 !!

Reply(54)
147
nachodaddy
3d ago

#1 control the FOOD you control the people #2 control the ENERGY you control a nation #3 control the MONEY you control the world.. is this starting to look familar..food shortage.. war on oil.. digital currency.. never ever let them take your guns.. PERIOD

Reply(8)
86
Related
The Motley Fool

JPMorgan CEO Warns U.S. Is Headed Toward Something Worse Than a Recession

Economists have been warning of an impending recession for months. One major financial player thinks things may end up being worse than a lot of people are anticipating. For months now, economic experts have been sounding warnings about an upcoming recession. The Federal Reserve has been quite aggressive with interest rate hikes this year in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. The Fed's goal is to make borrowing expensive enough that consumer spending starts to decline, thereby helping to close the gap between supply and demand that caused the cost of goods to soar.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?

The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Bank Of America#Stocks And Bonds#America Says#Bond Markets#Us Dollar#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Fed#Boj Boe#Bofa#The Federal Reserve#The Bank Of England#Bank Of Japan
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars

There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

The Market Crash Americans Aren't Seeing

However, many American investors haven't noticed even wilder moves in foreign exchange. The strong U.S. dollar could help some businesses but hurt others. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Down More Than 90% That Investors Should Buy

Upstart's risk evaluation model lets lenders approve more loans without increasing borrower default rates. StoneCo is the Block of Brazil, and could it prosper despite uncertainty in its home country. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood

Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

80K+
Followers
14K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy