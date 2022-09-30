ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menasha, WI

Habitat for Humanity’s Rock the Block underway in Menasha

By NBC 26 Staff
 4 days ago
The Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity Rock the Block event is underway in Menasha.

Numerous exterior neighborhood projects will be completed during the the three-day event, which started Thursday morning.

Rock the Block is a program that works on residential and community-based projects providing affordable repairs, including roofing, siding, window and door replacement, porch repairs, exterior repairs and improvements, painting, and landscaping. All work through this program is made possible through volunteers and community donations.

"It's looking very good and it's going to be great you know," said Grace Truebenbach, a Rock the Block recipient who has lived in her Menasha home since 2008. "It's going to have a more finished look I know that, so it's stuff that I could never do myself you know so that's why I'm so grateful and thankful for what they're doing for me."

