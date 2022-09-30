Read full article on original website
Accessibility Improvements to Utica’s Park System
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – One of the first steps in a $5 million project to make all city parks fully accessible was announced by Mayor Palmieri earlier today. Along with Holly Saupp of the Resource Center for Independent Living (RCIL), the mayor announced that $1.4 million of ARPA funding is being used to create necessary sidewalks and accessible pathways throughout Utica’s entire park system.
Annual invasives summit gathering in Adirondacks
KEENE VALLEY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Adirondack Park Invasive Plant Program is getting set for its annual seminar on what it knows best: The impact of invasive animal and plant species in the Adirondacks. Blue Mountain Lake is the meeting place for the Invasive Species at Our Door: Adirondack Invasive Species Summit.
The Joe Kelly Show: The Railroad Special
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Join Joe Kelly on the Adirondack Railroad for the first run from Thendara to Tupper Lake since the 1980 Olympics. Joe Kelly and guests; Railroad board member Vince Sperrazza, Engineer Peter Gores, Railroad President Frank Kobliski, and Conductor Al Haywood, discuss the Adirondack Railroad, and the ribbon-cutting ceremony in Tupper Lake.
Adirondack autumn foliage enters ‘Peak Week’
OLD FORGE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – This week the Adirondacks enter its ‘Peak week’, with 90% foliage expected to change color between October 3rd through the 9th. The Adirondacks & Old Forge have long been renowned for their stunning mountain scenery and bright reds, orange, golds, and yellows colors this time of year, making it one of the prime travel and tourist destinations in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley. Activities include hiking, camping, boating, kayaking & canoeing, sightseeing, and more.
Oneida County Sheriff reports another false threat of mass harm
VERONA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting another false threat of mass harm was made by a local area student while riding a school bus on September 30th. According to the Sheriff, around 3:20 pm on Friday, threats were made by a juvenile Madison...
Oneida County Sheriff’s Deputy Got Booster Seats For A Local Family In Need
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – An Oneida County Sheriff’s Deputy was seen going above and beyond to help a family in need at a local area Walmart who did not have the proper safety equipment for their children in their vehicle. Deputy Haynes has worked at the Oneida...
Carmen Caramanica, Utica guitarist publishes career highlights in new book
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Carmen Caramanica, a Utica guitarist and musician published a new book featuring his fruitful career producing music for multiple popular television shows. “I have had quite an interesting life as a musician. From where I started it out as a local musician, a band called...
New Hartford PD give man DWI for driving wrong way on Route 840
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department reports that a Clinton man has been arrested on DWI charges after allegedly driving down State Route 840 on October 1st in the wrong direction. Around 1:50 am on Saturday, a patrol officer observed a vehicle on the westbound...
Oneida County Sheriff charge man with unlawful imprisonment
REMSEN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office reports that a man has been charged with unlawful imprisonment and aggravated family offense after an incident that occurred in Remsen on October 2nd. On Sunday, deputies arrived at a home in Remsen after receiving a call regarding a...
State-ranked Cooperstown girls allow 19 shots on net, lose to Sauquoit 3-0
SAUQUOIT, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Cooperstown and Sauquoit Valley girls soccer teams entered Monday night’s contest with identical division records of 3-1-1, both of them with one-goal losses to Mount Markham and a draw in their first matchup against one another this year. In that first game, the...
SU football ranked in AP Top 25 for first time since 2019
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – The Syracuse football team broke into the AP Poll this week, cracking the organization’s top-25 rankings for the first time since 2019. The Orange are off to a historic start, boasting a 5-0 record for the first time since 1987, and are ranked No. 22 in the nation. They also check in at No. 21 in the USA Today/AFCA Coaches Poll.
