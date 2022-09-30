OLD FORGE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – This week the Adirondacks enter its ‘Peak week’, with 90% foliage expected to change color between October 3rd through the 9th. The Adirondacks & Old Forge have long been renowned for their stunning mountain scenery and bright reds, orange, golds, and yellows colors this time of year, making it one of the prime travel and tourist destinations in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley. Activities include hiking, camping, boating, kayaking & canoeing, sightseeing, and more.

OLD FORGE, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO