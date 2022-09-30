Read full article on original website
Apartments, brewery proposed for site of former Minneapolis lumberyard
A concept plan for the redevelopment of the former Youngblood Lumber Company site in Northeast Minneapolis. Courtesy of Solhem Companies / city of Minneapolis. A seven-story apartment building and a new brewery and taproom are proposed to transform the former Youngblood Lumber Company property in northeast Minneapolis. Solhem Companies is...
millcitytimes.com
Part 2: Community Members Receive AIA Minnesota Collaborative Achievement Awards
Dan Collison and Meghan Elliot are the recipients of this year’s AIA Minnesota Collaborative Achievement Award. They both have contributed much to the quality of our downtown physical environments, and they work collaboratively – which is the main criteria for the award. Our interview with Meghan Elliot was published October 1, and today we turn our attention to Dan Collison, Director of Business Development & Public Affairs for the Midwest at Sherman Associates.
fox9.com
Group says Minneapolis could sweep two other large encampments
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An "autonomous" group that touts itself as defenders of homeless encampments in Minneapolis says the city has posted clearing notices for two other tent encampments. In a statement issued on Friday, following a clearing at the encampment off Bloomington Avenue at East 28th Street, the group...
ccxmedia.org
Updated Redevelopment Plans Revealed for Plymouth Prudential Site
A 75-acre site that Prudential called home for decades has become a blank canvas for redevelopment. Plymouth city leaders received updated plans this week on what the site could become. Located at the corner of I-494 and Bass Lake Road, Plymouth officials hope to create a “city center for the...
Third fire in a month reported at historic John H. Stevens House Museum in Minneapolis
A fire broke out early Saturday morning at the historic John H. Stevens House Museum in Minneapolis. The fire marked the third fire in a month at the site which remains closed due to damage from a fire reported on August 30.
VERY Popular Restaurant For Sale in Minneapolis for $6 Million
Have you always had dreams of owning a restaurant? Wouldn't it be easier to buy something that was already established and successful and you could just hit the ground running?. That opportunity is here!. Psycho Suzi's Motor Lounge is for sale for the price of a cool 6 million dollars....
mspmag.com
Store Owners Band Together for Vintage Fall Crawl
In the Twin Cities, vintage shop owners aren’t competing with each other. They’d rather support each other and lift each other up. That’s how the first-annual Vintage Fall Crawl came to be, at least. Tandem Vintage owner Amanda Baumann and The Mustache Cat owner Rebecca Sansone were kicking around ideas one day, hoping to find a way to collaborate and connect their vintage shops and customers.
fox9.com
Minneapolis clears homeless encampment by the Greenway, sparking complaints
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police and city workers cleared a homeless encampment in the area of East 28th Street and Bloomington Avenue, sparking complaints and protests by encampment supporters on social media. The city issued a statement saying the decision to clear the encampment was made in collaboration with...
fox9.com
Newly remodeled Edina Theatre reopens Friday
EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Following a renovation, complete with a new bar inspired by "The Shining," the Edina Theatre at 50th and France is set to reopen Friday. The iconic theater built in 1934 has been empty since the previous owners closed the theater down at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The new remodel features a new sound system and much bigger, more comfortable chairs.
Destructive fire at Maple Grove greenhouse and nursery
Lynde Greenhouse & Nursery in Maple Grove was burned in a pre-dawn fire Sunday. Maple Grove Fire Rescue tweeted a photo of the fire and a billowing cloud of smoke around 4:45 a.m., saying it was fighting the fire in a defensive mode while receiving help from four neighboring fire departments: Osseo, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth and Golden Valley.
Centro restaurant opens second location and launches Crunch Brunch
MINNEAPOLIS — Northeast Minneapolis restaurant Centro added a new location last month. The new restaurant is on south Minneapolis' famous Eat Street. It is at the former site of the Wedge Table at 2412 Nicollet Ave. The Centro Crunch Brunch recently launched and it's available Saturday and Sunday from...
Stevens House goes up in flames for third time
MINNEAPOLIS -- A house in Minneapolis went up in flames early Saturday morning for the third time in just over a month.The Stevens House in Minnehaha Regional Park is known for being the first wood-frame home in Minneapolis.Recently, it's been known for catching fire. The Minneapolis Fire Department says the latest blaze started just after 3:30 a.m. and they found a "heavy fire" on the back corner of the building. The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board says there was extensive exterior and interior fire damage to the building. No one was injured.The first fire was on Aug. 30, and the building caught on fire again on Sept. 20. The first two fires are also under investigation.MPRB says they've been working to catalogue and relocate items in the house. After the first fires, MPRB worked with a historic architect and structural engineer, who determined that the house could be rebuilt. But after Saturday's fire, they will need to do a reassessment.After the first fire, a 6-foot tall perimeter fence was installed. MPRB says they're working to buy more permanent fencing.
longfellownokomismessenger.com
Highland Bridge taking shape on former Ford site
Minneapolis southsiders who shop at the Highland Park Lunds & Byerlys will find a familiar layout in a brighter, more open space when the grocery chain’s Highland Bridge store opens on Sept. 29. The new store at Cretin and Ford Parkway will be 20% larger than the existing Lund’s,...
Fire breaks out at Maple Grove's Lynde Greenhouse and Nursery
MAPLE GROVE, Minn.-- A large fire broke out Sunday morning at a greenhouse in Maple Grove.Firefighters called in extra help from Osseo, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth and Golden Valley to battle the blaze at Lynde Greenhouse and Nursery. It was reported around 3:30 a.m. by someone driving by the greenhouse.The three-alarm fire was eventually extinguished.It's not known yet what started the fire.No one was in the business at the time the fire was called in, and no firefighters were injured.
Yuya Yoshida, Jessica Watychowicz win Twin Cities Marathon
MINNEAPOLIS -- Yuya Yoshida and Jessica Watychowicz were the winners of the Twin Cities Marathon Sunday morning.Yoshida, a 25-year-old from Japan, was the men's winner, finishing with a time of 2:11:28.Thirty-one-year-old Watychowicz from Colorado Springs had a time of 2:33:09.The marathon started at 8 a.m. near U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. 6,495 runners made their way around the chain of lakes, along the Mississippi River and end at the State Capitol in St. Paul.A total of 8,469 runners finished the 10 mile run. The USATF 10 Mile Championships were held in conjunction with the ten mile race.Hillary Bor from Colorado Springs won the men's 10-mile race, setting a course record with a time of 46:06.Fiona O'Keefe, of Concord, Massachusetts, won the women's 10-mile event with a time of 51:42.A total of 20,000 runners participated in events during the marathon weekend.
Men From Blaine, Minneapolis Found Guilty of Embezzlement
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Two Minnesota men have been found guilty of embezzling funds from Park Nicollet Health Services. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 59-year-old Gregory Koch of Minneapolis and 58-year-old Jerome Kangas of Blaine were found guilty of taking hundreds of thousand dollars from their employer over the course of five years.
mprnews.org
Photos: Thousands take part in 40th running of Twin Cities Marathon
On Sunday, thousands ran, walked and wheeled their way through Minneapolis and St. Paul during the 40th running of the Twin Cities Marathon. Mostly clear skies and 50 degree temperatures greeted marathoners as they took to the start line outside U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis Sunday morning. The 2022 route took participants down and around the Chain of Lakes, west along Minnehaha Creek and then north on West River Parkway. Racers finished in front of the Minnesota State Capitol after traversing St. Paul’s scenic Summit Avenue.
tcbmag.com
Muslim Leaders Launch Incubator for Women in Nonprofits
Accelerators and incubators abound in the Twin Cities, but they tend to have a limited focus. If you’re working in tech, food science, or finance, for instance, you’ll find no shortage of programs here. But that leaves out a wide swath of enterprising individuals in other industries. That’s why Tamara Gray and Nausheena Hussain last year created a new incubator program geared toward Muslim women working in the nonprofit sector.
fox9.com
Road closures for Twin Cities Marathon weekend
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The 40th anniversary of the Twin Cities Marathon will be raced on Sunday, Oct. 3, with more than 9,000 runners expected to run the 26.2-mile course from Minneapolis to St. Paul. But it's not just the marathon. The weekend includes a full list of events, from...
Jensen pressed to remove mall images from ad
MINNEAPOLIS — Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen has been asked to remove images of an iconic Latino mall from one of his campaign ads. The Mercado Central on East Lake Street is run by a cooperative that is politically neutral. The Mercado president and other members of the governing board say nobody asked for permission to film a campaign ad there.
