lovelandmagazine.com
Emergency Rental Assistance available in Clermont County
Clermont County, Ohio – Clermont County residents under 85% area median income who have fallen behind on rent and utility payments can get financial help. (Area median income for a family of one is $48,350; family of four is $69,050.) The Board of County Commissioners approved a Clermont County...
Eaton Register Herald
News briefs
The Preble County Board of Developmental Disabilities’ Community Track & Treat is set for Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the ASK Playground, 1239 N. Maple St., in Eaton, from 4:30-7 p.m. Theme for this year’s public event is ’80s Night Block Party. Rain date is Thursday, Oct. 13.
UPDATE Power restored to most customers in Springboro
SPRINGBORO — UPDATE @ 10:30 a.m.:. Power has been restored to over 7,000 Duke Energy customers after an outage Monday morning. The outage was first reported at 8:45 a.m. and was caused by a lockout on the transmission side of their grid due to wildlife, according to a Duke Energy spokesperson.
WLWT 5
Officials announce a closure in Franklin for asphalt repair work
FRANKLIN, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced the closure of a bridge in Franklin for asphalt paving this week. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. According to officials, the 4th Street bridge over Interstate 75 will be closed from...
Eaton Register Herald
TCN FFA chapter attends FSR
LEWISBURG — On Sept. 21, Agricultural Educator & FFA Advisor Charity Cox and 37 members of the Tri-County North-MVCTC FFA Chapter attended the Farm Science Review at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center in London, Ohio. This industry trip allowed agricultural education students the opportunity to observe, interact and experience...
Eaton Register Herald
TCN recieves multiple resignations
LEWISBURG — On Monday, Sept. 19, the Tri-County North Local Schools Board of Education met to discuss various items. Superintendent Bill Derringer advised the board there had been several resignations. He reported Kim Barney, a bus driver; Kevin Love, a middle school science fair advisor; Brenda Kesler, a cook, and Dodi Finnigan, a middle school quiz team advisor, had all recently resigned.
wvxu.org
Reshaping the Corn Belt: Ohio farmers are changing how they farm to be more climate-friendly
This is the first installment of Reshaping the Corn Belt: How farming is turning to the past to grow its future. Other stories with a focus on regenerative agriculture will be aired and published over the next few months. Butterflies and bees flutter through the knee-high grass in the field...
Search underway for missing Beavercreek teen
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has asked the community to be on the lookout for a missing teen in the Beavercreek area. According to a release by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Danasia Johnson-Dennis ran away from her home in Beavercreek Township. Authorities believe that Danasia may be staying with […]
countynewsonline.org
First annual truck show at Fireside Resort in Darke County in the books…
We have quite a few car shows in Darke County and surrounding counties, but no truck show – and with trucks, we’re not talking about pick-up trucks. Tim and Vanessa Magoto, a young couple who are two of the owners of the Fireside Resort, changed that. The couple...
Dayton, Shelby County among Ohio law enforcement agencies getting grants to fight violent crime
COLUMBUS — The Dayton Police Department and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office are among 10 Ohio law enforcement agencies to be awarded grants to help prevent and investigate violent crime. >> Inmate working litter crew on I-75 in Montgomery County is killed in chain-reaction crash. DPD will receive $4.58...
EBT purchases to be matched due to program launched by Gem City Market
DAYTON — Gem City Market will be helping its customers by providing a 50% donation match on EBT eligible purchases starting today, according to a press release. >>RELATED: Hunger Project partners with Gem City Market, Catholic Social Services to help feed those in need. This means if a customer...
oxfordobserver.org
Local restaurants receive critical health violations
Several Oxford restaurants inspected by the Butler County General Health District since Sept. 20 were cited with critical health violations. No critical violations were observed by the inspector during visits to: Yum Cha, 411 S. Locust St.; Red Ox Drive Thru, 95 E. Chestnut St.; Oxford Lanes, 4340 Oxford Reily Road.
Eaton Register Herald
PCHS hosts Fall Gathering
EATON — On Saturday, Sept. 24, the Preble County Historical Society hosted its annual Fall Gathering and Historical Days on the Farm. Hundreds of community members as well as people from neighboring counties visited throughout the day, according to PCHS Executive Director Lisa White. Highlights from the event included...
Xenia Daily Gazette
Airport offering rides aboard historic plane
XENIA — Dayton might be the birthplace of aviation, but the skies over Xenia will be filled with a different piece of flying history. This weekend, vintage aircraft enthusiasts have the opportunity to book a 20-minute ride aboard a 1928 5-AT-B Ford Tri-Motor prop-driven airliner known as, “The Tin Goose.” Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 382 based at the Greene County Lewis A Jackson Regional Airport is hosting the event as a fundraiser for its scholarship program.
Eaton Register Herald
West Alexandria news
WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Ralf Mohr, Jody Guehring, Dresden Bassler, Reagan Beneke, Sharon Cooper Bailey, Dan Deeter Jr., Matt Studebaker, Jeff Johnson, Aubrey Byrd, Nick Guehring, Cora Kuykendoll, Maggie Hoover, Lois Welsh, Eric Mowell, Kevin Hager, Magen McCarty, Alicia Hake, Joni Bradley, Andrew McKinney, Karen Clinger, Tiffany Chorazewitz, Haleigh Wysong, Beth Ward, Lisa Ward.
childrensdayton.org
4 tips to prepare your kiddo for the upcoming time change
The dreaded time change is coming. Although some people love the “extra hour” of sleep, parents and caregivers don’t always get to take advantage of the extra hour. The time change messes with everyone’s sleep schedule, but it really messes with our kiddos because they can’t adjust to a new schedule in just one night.
Inmate litter crew worker killed in crash on I-75 in Montgomery County is ID’d
MORAINE — A Montgomery County Jail inmate working a litter clean-up project is dead after being involved in a chain-reaction crash on southbound I-75 in Montgomery County Monday morning, Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said. The inmate was identified Monday night at 52-year-old Tim Tufano, his son Andrew told...
Trotwood mayor, state representative working to crack down on ‘hooning’
TROTWOOD — There’s a new plan focused on stopping street racing and dangerous driving. People call it “hooning” and it’s described as reckless driving, including street racing and allowing passengers to ride partially or fully outside of the vehicle. The move to shut down “hooning”...
Daily Advocate
Bradford man placed on alcohol monitor
GREENVILLE — Bradford man is placed on an alcohol monitor. Douglas Allan Stone Miller, 36, of Bradford, appeared in the Darke County Common Pleas Court on an operating a motor vehicle under the influence charge, a felony of the fourth degree. If found guilty, he faces a minimum mandatory 60 days in jail and a maximum of up to 30 months in prison. He also faces a minimum mandatory fine of $1,350 and a maximum of up to $10,500.
UPDATE: 4 seriously injured in crash on I-70; OSP Springfield Post to investigate
CLARK COUNTY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) is investigating a two-vehicle, injury crash that shut down eastbound I-70 on Sunday morning at 3:27 a.m. according to the OSP spokesperson. Springfield resident, Melecio Herrera-Guzman, age 40, was operating a 2008 Chrysler, heading westbound on I-70 in the eastbound...
