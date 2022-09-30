ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preble County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
lovelandmagazine.com

Emergency Rental Assistance available in Clermont County

Clermont County, Ohio – Clermont County residents under 85% area median income who have fallen behind on rent and utility payments can get financial help. (Area median income for a family of one is $48,350; family of four is $69,050.) The Board of County Commissioners approved a Clermont County...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Eaton Register Herald

News briefs

The Preble County Board of Developmental Disabilities’ Community Track & Treat is set for Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the ASK Playground, 1239 N. Maple St., in Eaton, from 4:30-7 p.m. Theme for this year’s public event is ’80s Night Block Party. Rain date is Thursday, Oct. 13.
EATON, OH
WHIO Dayton

UPDATE Power restored to most customers in Springboro

SPRINGBORO — UPDATE @ 10:30 a.m.:. Power has been restored to over 7,000 Duke Energy customers after an outage Monday morning. The outage was first reported at 8:45 a.m. and was caused by a lockout on the transmission side of their grid due to wildlife, according to a Duke Energy spokesperson.
SPRINGBORO, OH
WLWT 5

Officials announce a closure in Franklin for asphalt repair work

FRANKLIN, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced the closure of a bridge in Franklin for asphalt paving this week. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. According to officials, the 4th Street bridge over Interstate 75 will be closed from...
FRANKLIN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eaton, OH
Local
Ohio Government
County
Preble County, OH
Preble County, OH
Government
Eaton, OH
Government
Eaton Register Herald

TCN FFA chapter attends FSR

LEWISBURG — On Sept. 21, Agricultural Educator & FFA Advisor Charity Cox and 37 members of the Tri-County North-MVCTC FFA Chapter attended the Farm Science Review at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center in London, Ohio. This industry trip allowed agricultural education students the opportunity to observe, interact and experience...
LEWISBURG, OH
Eaton Register Herald

TCN recieves multiple resignations

LEWISBURG — On Monday, Sept. 19, the Tri-County North Local Schools Board of Education met to discuss various items. Superintendent Bill Derringer advised the board there had been several resignations. He reported Kim Barney, a bus driver; Kevin Love, a middle school science fair advisor; Brenda Kesler, a cook, and Dodi Finnigan, a middle school quiz team advisor, had all recently resigned.
LEWISBURG, OH
WDTN

Search underway for missing Beavercreek teen

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has asked the community to be on the lookout for a missing teen in the Beavercreek area. According to a release by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Danasia Johnson-Dennis ran away from her home in Beavercreek Township. Authorities believe that Danasia may be staying with […]
BEAVERCREEK, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Management#Hazardous Materials#Nutrien Ag Solutions
oxfordobserver.org

Local restaurants receive critical health violations

Several Oxford restaurants inspected by the Butler County General Health District since Sept. 20 were cited with critical health violations. No critical violations were observed by the inspector during visits to: Yum Cha, 411 S. Locust St.; Red Ox Drive Thru, 95 E. Chestnut St.; Oxford Lanes, 4340 Oxford Reily Road.
OXFORD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Eaton Register Herald

PCHS hosts Fall Gathering

EATON — On Saturday, Sept. 24, the Preble County Historical Society hosted its annual Fall Gathering and Historical Days on the Farm. Hundreds of community members as well as people from neighboring counties visited throughout the day, according to PCHS Executive Director Lisa White. Highlights from the event included...
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
Xenia Daily Gazette

Airport offering rides aboard historic plane

XENIA — Dayton might be the birthplace of aviation, but the skies over Xenia will be filled with a different piece of flying history. This weekend, vintage aircraft enthusiasts have the opportunity to book a 20-minute ride aboard a 1928 5-AT-B Ford Tri-Motor prop-driven airliner known as, “The Tin Goose.” Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 382 based at the Greene County Lewis A Jackson Regional Airport is hosting the event as a fundraiser for its scholarship program.
XENIA, OH
Eaton Register Herald

West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Ralf Mohr, Jody Guehring, Dresden Bassler, Reagan Beneke, Sharon Cooper Bailey, Dan Deeter Jr., Matt Studebaker, Jeff Johnson, Aubrey Byrd, Nick Guehring, Cora Kuykendoll, Maggie Hoover, Lois Welsh, Eric Mowell, Kevin Hager, Magen McCarty, Alicia Hake, Joni Bradley, Andrew McKinney, Karen Clinger, Tiffany Chorazewitz, Haleigh Wysong, Beth Ward, Lisa Ward.
WEST ALEXANDRIA, OH
childrensdayton.org

4 tips to prepare your kiddo for the upcoming time change

The dreaded time change is coming. Although some people love the “extra hour” of sleep, parents and caregivers don’t always get to take advantage of the extra hour. The time change messes with everyone’s sleep schedule, but it really messes with our kiddos because they can’t adjust to a new schedule in just one night.
DAYTON, OH
Daily Advocate

Bradford man placed on alcohol monitor

GREENVILLE — Bradford man is placed on an alcohol monitor. Douglas Allan Stone Miller, 36, of Bradford, appeared in the Darke County Common Pleas Court on an operating a motor vehicle under the influence charge, a felony of the fourth degree. If found guilty, he faces a minimum mandatory 60 days in jail and a maximum of up to 30 months in prison. He also faces a minimum mandatory fine of $1,350 and a maximum of up to $10,500.
BRADFORD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy