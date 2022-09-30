Scottsdale police holding mass casualty training event Saturday

Scottsdale police are held a mass casualty training event Saturday.

The training will be held all day at Cocopah Middle School near 64th Street and Shea Boulevard and will be closed to the public.

Police are warning nearby residents that they may hear loud noises, like simulated gunfire or explosions, during the training.

The Scottsdale Police Department tweeted that the training ended just before 4 p.m.

Along with Scottsdale police, the Scottsdale Unified School District, HonorHealth, and the Scottsdale Fire Department will take part in the training exercise.