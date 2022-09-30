ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale police holding mass casualty training event Saturday

By abc15.com staff
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Ph3s_0iGxWeFi00

Scottsdale police are held a mass casualty training event Saturday.

The training will be held all day at Cocopah Middle School near 64th Street and Shea Boulevard and will be closed to the public.

Police are warning nearby residents that they may hear loud noises, like simulated gunfire or explosions, during the training.

The Scottsdale Police Department tweeted that the training ended just before 4 p.m.

Along with Scottsdale police, the Scottsdale Unified School District, HonorHealth, and the Scottsdale Fire Department will take part in the training exercise.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Suspect arrested after Phoenix man found dead in trunk in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A suspect was arrested after a missing Phoenix man was discovered dead in a car trunk at a Las Vegas apartment complex. Tony Danh, 37, was arrested by the Criminal Apprehension Team in San Diego County on Sept. 29 in connection with the Aug. 19 discovery. Danh was booked into San Diego Central Jail and is awaiting extradition to Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Crime & Safety
AZFamily

Police searching for suspect after young girl shot in south Phoenix park

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix Police are investigating a shooting that sent a girl, under the age of 10, to the hospital Sunday night. So far, police have not arrested anyone, but the child is expected to make a full recovery. The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on Sunday at Trailside Point Park near 67th Avenue and Baseline.
PHOENIX, AZ
Axios Phoenix

The metro Phoenix eyesores we all love to hate

We feel pretty blessed to live in a city that is relatively new and well-maintained. Yes, but: That doesn't mean there aren't a few places we'd like to see get some TLC.Apparently, you agree! Here are some of the eyesores you've sent to us, and what we know about them and their future.Buckhorn Baths, Mesa What you're saying: "That property is a diamond in the rough waiting for an investor!" — Sharon R. Flashback: In 1939, the owners of this property were drilling a well when they hit a natural hot spring reservoir with 112-degree water. They began offering mineral...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Mass#Explosions#Cocopah Middle School
East Valley Tribune

Realtor gets 25 years for stalking death of wife in Mesa

In April 2017, Scottsdale Realtor Stephen Mora was on top of the world. He had married Janell Leach, a then-37-year-old divorced mom of two boys, ages 8 and 9. She had earned master’s degrees in education and business and frequently traveled around the world to recruit students in her capacity as associate director for international student professional development for Arizona State University.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Man found dead in west Phoenix home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a west Valley home Saturday morning. At around 7 a.m., Phoenix police responded to a home in the area of 8100 West Indian School Road for the report of a dead body. Officers arrived at the home and found a deceased man with a gunshot wound.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

These 5 Metro Phoenix Restaurants and Bars are Now Closed

Each month, metro Phoenix becomes home to new restaurants opening around the Valley. But, of course, that means some others have to close. In September, one of Phoenix's most longstanding and loved Irish pubs poured its last Guinness on Camelback Road. A shortlived Scottsdale nightclub confirmed its closure from earlier in the summer, and a once-popular chain continued to shrink.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

LIVE UPDATES: Blowing dust, rain, wind moving into the Valley

PHOENIX — A Dust Storm Warning is in effect for parts of the Valley, as storms approach from the northwest. As of 7 p.m. small storm chances remain in the Valley. For more updates, check: https://www.abc15.com/weather/radar. 5:35 p.m. A palm tree fell across Fillmore Street near ASU as strong...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
AZFamily

Man dead, driver arrested after hit-and-run crash in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being reportedly hit by a car in west Phoenix early Monday morning. It happened near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road around 2 a.m. when the man was hit by a gold-colored car headed southbound. When Phoenix police arrived at the scene, officers found a man with serious injuries at the scene. Witnesses told officers that the man had been hit by a car, and the driver kept going after the crash. The man who had been hit was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Man breaks into and steals Phoenix police car, flees with patrol rifle

PHOENIX — A man has been arrested after breaking into a Phoenix Police Department patrol car and stealing a rifle that was kept inside the vehicle, police officials said. According to a police spokesman, officers were investigating the shooting of a teenager near 4200 North 35th Avenue on Saturday morning. Although the teen's injuries were found to be non-life threatening, a man unrelated to the investigation broke into one of their patrol vehicles.
PHOENIX, AZ
scottsdale.org

Unwanted ‘guests’ loom over Gala Season

As Gala Season begins in Scottsdale, nonprofits are encountering unwanted “guests” in the form of inflation, supply chain shortages and the law of supply and demand. Inflation has driven up the cost of nearly every item associated with a gala and high demand for spaces is forcing some nonprofits to reserve gala spaces as far as a year in advance.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

County pound poster dog’s death suggests problems

Rookie was the face of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control’s part in a national campaign early this year as it tried to ease overcrowding at its Phoenix and Mesa shelters. Described as “a giant pup who loves to run zoomies in the yard and play outside, but what...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

17K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abc15.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy