Just so you know, Dead Island Definitive Edition and Hunting Simulator 2 are free to play this weekend through Xbox Free Play Days. Tidy. The weather has switched and the evenings are gradually getting darker and darker as we settle into autumn here in the northern hemisphere. What better way to toast your icy toes than dipping into Dead Island? Set on the fictional island of Banoi, the player can choose one of the four playable protagonists to survive the terror on the island as almost all of the people have succumbed to a strange infection. Each of the characters possess a special ability that improves their attacks on the infected, and they attempt to escape with the others who appear to be immune to the plague, though some might not be being truthful about their motivations.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO