Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Players aren’t happy about the ‘Overwatch 2’ monetization
Overwatch 2 will feature monetization in the form of character skins and a battle pass and players aren’t happy. It was previously announced that the upcoming sequel to the 2016 first-person shooter will include the first form of monetization, something that was never present in Overwatch, but Blizzard has finally revealed the details of what players will be able to spend their real-world money on.
ComicBook
Overwatch Is Officially Shutting Down
After launching back in 2016, Blizzard Entertainment is today officially gearing up to shut down its popular multiplayer game Overwatch. This is a move that fans knew was coming about ahead of time as Blizzard previously revealed that the original title would be closing as a way to make room for Overwatch 2. And while the launch of the sequel won't be taking place until later this week, fans are instead looking back on the original game as it nears its final hours.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay is Ready for Mitsuri's Season 3 Return
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is currently gearing up for the third season of the anime hitting in the near future, and one cosplay is perfectly ready to see more of Mitsuri Kanroji in action in the next big arc! The second season of the anime wrapped up the events of the Entertainment District arc of Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series. Fans loved seeing how intense the fights got at the end of the season, but it's really only the tip of the iceburg as the fights in the manga only get even more fierce from this point on.
Gamespot
One Of WoW: Wrath Of The Lich King Classic's Most Iconic Quests Is Completely Broken
One of World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic's most iconic quests is not working as intended, with Blizzard advising players to steer clear until the issues are resolved. The quest in question is the Battle for the Undercity. Following the events of the game's pivotal Wrathgate cinematic,...
RELATED PEOPLE
'Red Dead Redemption 2' Stadia Player Losing 6,000 Hours Of Progress
As I’m sure you’re now aware, Google has officially announced that Stadia will shut down on 18 January, 2023. Employees reportedly found out about the closure just 45 minutes before the public. All Stadia-related hardware, games, and add-on content purchased through the Google Store will be refunded to customers. Indie developers have since taken to social media to share how the decision will impact their upcoming releases, but it’s a move that will impact players too. One Red Dead Redemption 2 player has revealed that they could lose 6,000 hours worth of progress.
happygamer.com
BioWare Claims It Designed Dragon Age: Dreadwolf So That Players Unfamiliar With The Series Can Still Enjoy And Appreciate The Game
BioWare has stated in a recent interview with Community Update that they are designing Dragon Age: Dreadwolf with new players in mind. Dragon Age: Inquisition was released about 8 years ago, and it may be some time until the sequel, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, is released. BioWare is well aware that...
'Modern Warfare 2' Beta Hides Easter Egg For Iconic Call Of Duty Location
Spotted by eagle-eyed players, Modern Warfare II's beta is hiding an Easter egg for one of the most iconic locations in Call Of Duty history in its Farm 18 map. The first week of the beta, only for PlayStation, concluded on 20 September. The second week goes live today allowing PC and Xbox early access players to try out the multiplayer modes as well as the PlayStation players, before the rest of the PC and Xbox players get to dip their toes in. Got all that down? Blooming exhausting. When you do get a chance to play the beta, see if you can find something familiar in the Farm 18 map.
'Assassin's Creed Valhalla' Just Got Even More Free DLC
It’s been a busy month for Assassin’s Creed fans who received far more news than they were perhaps expecting. Ubisoft has officially unveiled Assassin’s Creed Mirage which, as I’m sure you now know, features Valhalla’s Basim and is set in ninth century Baghdad. The surprise though was the unveiling of Assassin’s Creed Codename Red and Assassin’s Creed Hexe, plus it was announced that Valhalla will receive The Last Chapter DLC in the coming months. If you need something to tide you over though, I have just the thing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Maren Morris & Shaq Reveal 2-Foot Height Difference In Hilarious Photo
Do you think Maren Morris could dunk against Shaquille O’Neal? Considering the two-foot height difference, probably not! Still, the country singer, 32, posted an amazing photo of herself alongside the NBA star, 50, on Instagram on Sunday, October 2. She didn’t even seem to reach up to his chest. Maren hilariously captioned the post “Tall guys,” referring to just how much Shaq towers over her.
Diablo Immortal: How to navigate the Forgotten Nightmares update
Blizzard's financially successful mobile game, Diablo Immortal, has readied up players with the most extensive update yet. The Forgotten Nightmares update expands the story and Diablo's ongoing lore while adding new features and mechanics to ensure the game's grindfest doesn't grow stale. However, it is easy to get lost in the woods as a new player approaching Diablo Immortal, so we've created a guide that breaks down what's new, what's changed, and the best approaches for taking advantage of this colossal update once you've got it installed. It's time to load the app up, plug in your favorite Android gaming controller, and see how the latest update for Diablo Immortal stacks up.
dexerto.com
TikToker goes viral after buying used Pokemon game with “weirdest” save file
A TikToker decided to buy a used copy of Pokemon Pearl from GameStop and stumbled upon the weirdest save file he’s ever seen. Since the release of Red & Blue in 1996, the Pokemon franchise has become one of the most popular series of games worldwide. With nearly nine...
'Red Dead 2' Player Stumbles On A Horrifying Secret About The Mutant
Did you feel like sleeping tonight? Well, we've got just the bedtime story for you. A Red Dead Redemption 2 player was digging into the cut content for the game and discovered that the Manmade Mutant was intended to be an actual character that moves about and such. That implies, therefore, that the creature could have been let loose into the Wild West and that's just too terrifying to comprehend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Madden 23' Players Go On Strike After Awful In-Game Gambling Odds
This isn’t the first time that gambling has hit the gaming headlines this week. Just a few days ago, Twitch banned the streaming of “slots, roulette or dice games that aren’t licensed either in the U.S. or other jurisdictions that provide sufficient consumer protection,” after prominent streamers - including Pokimane - threatened to go on strike. Now, Madden 23 players are threatening to do the same due to the title’s awful in-game gambling odds.
'Avatar' Re-Release Has A Surprise For Fans And They Are Loving It
Avatar is a strange ol’ franchise. Considering it’s the highest grossing film of all time, there’s a weird lack of fanfare surrounding it. I’ve never actually encountered an Avatar superfan but there must be an appetite for more Na’vi content because there’s plenty on the way. In just a few months, the long-awaited sequel Avatar: The Way of Water is finally set to release, plus there’s Ubisoft’s upcoming Frontiers of Pandora game. In the meantime, you can currently catch a re-release of Avatar in cinemas, and fans are discovering it features a special surprise.
ComicBook
League of Legends' Cosplay Sees Arcane Sisters At War
Netflix has gone all-in when it comes to adapting video games into the anime world, with Castlevania and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners being two popular examples of animated series that became successful. With the streaming service currently working on projects including Far Cry, Onimusha, Devil May Cry, and more, the League of Legends adaptation, Arcane, was able to not just gain popularity but an Emmy for "Best Animated Series" to boot. Now, two cosplayers have recreated the struggle between sisters Vi and Jinx, with the siblings having quite a complicated history.
'Ark: Survival Evolved' Is Going To Delete Your Save To Fix The Servers
Some Ark: Survival Evolved players are having a female eohippus (or to our more modern readers, a mare) of a time trying to establish a stable connection to the servers and actually get into the game. Unfortunately, their woes are far from over as Studio Wildcard has found a fix which will lead to the deletion of your progress in the game over the last three days. Deep breaths.
New White Xbox Series X Console Seen In A Logitech Advert
Could a new Xbox be on the way? Last week, it was rumoured that a brand new PlayStation 5 is in development. The updated console would supposedly feature a detachable disc drive, replacing the current launch disc and digital-only models. Now, fans appear to have spotted a brand new Xbox.
IGN
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’s Daniel Weyman aka The Stranger Says There’s a Lot to Learn About the Enigmatic Character
With five episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power already out (read our two-episode premiere review here and episode five review here), we know more about the antagonist Sauron while we also have a mysterious and magical character The Stranger, who seems to be connected to the overarching story set in Middle-earth Second Age.
'Dead Island Definitive Edition' Is Free To Play This Weekend
Just so you know, Dead Island Definitive Edition and Hunting Simulator 2 are free to play this weekend through Xbox Free Play Days. Tidy. The weather has switched and the evenings are gradually getting darker and darker as we settle into autumn here in the northern hemisphere. What better way to toast your icy toes than dipping into Dead Island? Set on the fictional island of Banoi, the player can choose one of the four playable protagonists to survive the terror on the island as almost all of the people have succumbed to a strange infection. Each of the characters possess a special ability that improves their attacks on the infected, and they attempt to escape with the others who appear to be immune to the plague, though some might not be being truthful about their motivations.
'Marvel's Wolverine' Unreal Engine 5 Concept Is Simply Stunning
It’s been a good while since Marvel’s Wolverine was announced. One year to be exact. We don’t know much about Insomniac Games’ upcoming title except that it’s a single-player adventure. In April, it looked like the game had begun filming motion capture but don’t get ahead of yourselves. Marvel’s Wolverine is set to release after Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 which will be released sometime next year. In the meantime though, one fan has made an incredible Unreal Engine 5 concept trailer.
GAMINGbible
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
Comments / 0