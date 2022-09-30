ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queensbury, NY

WRGB

Traffic stop leads to arrest for parolee on weapons, drug charges

SCHOHARIE, NY (WRGB) — State Police in Wilton have arrested a Schoharie man following a traffic stop. Back on October 2nd, just before 5:30 PM, Troopers stopped a vehicle on I-87 for what police say was an equipment violation. Police say the driver, later identified as 33-year-old Donnell Windley,...
SCHOHARIE, NY
WNYT

State corrections officer cleared of rape charges

A new decision by a Saratoga County judge clears the name of a state corrections officer. Christopher Bradt was accused of raping a woman he met on an online dating app. He was indicted on charges of rape, sexual abuse, and strangulation. A trial was supposed to begin last week,...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Arrest made in weekend Albany homicide

An arrest has been made in a weekend homicide on Central Avenue in Albany. Police say the suspect is 23-year-old Laquan Fallen. He is now charged with murder and weapons possession. The victim, Csar Lewis, 24, was shot near Robin Street around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

State Police make arrest after cannabis plants located in Schaghticoke

SCHAGHTICOKE, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a Colonie man, accused of possessing cannabis illegally. On September 27th, State Police say they arrested Kevin T. Noon, 51, for criminal possession of cannabis, tampering with evidence and obstruction. Police say an investigation determined that Noon, was responsible...
SCHAGHTICOKE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Trial begins for man charged in NYS Capitol stabbing

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Jury selection is underway for a man charged in connection to a stabbing that happened in East Capitol Park on Jan. 6, 2021. Alexander Contompasis is accused of stabbing two people during a fight between two different protest groups outside the New York State Capitol. According to court documents obtained by […]
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Albany police investigating separate weekend murders

ALBANY – The killer is still on the loose in a Sunday evening homicide in Albany. It happened at Central Avenue near Robin Street, two days after another homicide in the city. To underscore the point that this is a nationwide problem, nearly 50,000 Americans were killed by gun...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

BPD arrest three involved in Home Depot theft

Bennington Police arrested Jonathan R. Sprowson, Rebecca Luczynski, and Hailey M. Smith after a theft investigation at Home Depot on September 30. Police reported a customer saw Sprowson leaving without paying. An off-duty officer also saw this take place, following Sprowson out of the store.
BENNINGTON, VT
WRGB

2 arrested in Warren County drug sting

The Warren County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested 2 people as part of an undercover drug sting operation. 55-year-old Paul A. Capone was charged with 2 counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance. He was remanded to the Warren County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail. 41-year-old Elizabeth N....
WARREN COUNTY, NY

