Troy man found with gun, drugs in vehicle with 2 minors, say police
WATERVLIET, NY (WRGB) — Watervliet Police have arrested a Troy man on a list of charges, including drugs and weapons charges. Investigators say police stopped a vehicle in the area of 23rd Street on September 29th at around 5:30 PM. Accord to police, the driver gave a false name,...
Duanesburg man allegedly pulls gun on housemate
A Duanesburg man is behind bars after he allegedly pulled a gun on someone in his house during an argument.
Colonie man accused of illegally growing Cannabis
According to police, a Colonie man was arrested last Tuesday, September 27, after a helicopter spotted his illegal Cannabis.
Schoharie man arrested for alleged weapon and controlled substance possession after traffic stop
A Schoharie man was arrested on Sunday, following a traffic stop, for alleged possession of a loaded handgun, as well as drugs. Donnell Windley Jr., 33, of Schoharie was under federal probation at the time of his arrest.
Traffic stop leads to arrest for parolee on weapons, drug charges
SCHOHARIE, NY (WRGB) — State Police in Wilton have arrested a Schoharie man following a traffic stop. Back on October 2nd, just before 5:30 PM, Troopers stopped a vehicle on I-87 for what police say was an equipment violation. Police say the driver, later identified as 33-year-old Donnell Windley,...
Albany woman arrested, accused of threatening man with knife at Empire State Plaza
An Albany woman was arrested Monday. Nina Cruz, 40, allegedly threatened a man with a knife at the Empire State Plaza on Thursday.
Police Chopper in Upstate Flies Over Secret Pot Field – Man Arrested!
Colonie Man Arrested after State Police Flew Over his Pot Field. A man in Upstate New York was arrested last week when a State Police helicopter located a large number of pot plants growing in a field right here in the Capital Region. While the perception of marijuana and marijuana...
State corrections officer cleared of rape charges
A new decision by a Saratoga County judge clears the name of a state corrections officer. Christopher Bradt was accused of raping a woman he met on an online dating app. He was indicted on charges of rape, sexual abuse, and strangulation. A trial was supposed to begin last week,...
Arrest made in weekend Albany homicide
An arrest has been made in a weekend homicide on Central Avenue in Albany. Police say the suspect is 23-year-old Laquan Fallen. He is now charged with murder and weapons possession. The victim, Csar Lewis, 24, was shot near Robin Street around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at...
Albany man arrested for alleged Clifton Park grand larceny
An Albany man was arrested for alleged grand larceny on Friday. Clifton Park State Police arrested Aaron Williams, 35, of Albany on a warrant for grand larceny.
State Police make arrest after cannabis plants located in Schaghticoke
SCHAGHTICOKE, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a Colonie man, accused of possessing cannabis illegally. On September 27th, State Police say they arrested Kevin T. Noon, 51, for criminal possession of cannabis, tampering with evidence and obstruction. Police say an investigation determined that Noon, was responsible...
Trial begins for man charged in NYS Capitol stabbing
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Jury selection is underway for a man charged in connection to a stabbing that happened in East Capitol Park on Jan. 6, 2021. Alexander Contompasis is accused of stabbing two people during a fight between two different protest groups outside the New York State Capitol. According to court documents obtained by […]
Saratoga County D.A. candidate reacts to Garafalo’s guilty plea
One of the brothers accused in the death of a retired correction’s officer pled guilty to assault Friday afternoon. Jordan Garafalo is expected to be sentenced to three years in connection with the death of 56 year old Mark French this December. Jordan Garafalo was originally charged in a...
Albany Police probe deadly Central Avenue shooting
A 24-year-old man was shot and killed on Central Avenue Sunday evening, according to the Albany Police Department.
Albany police investigating separate weekend murders
ALBANY – The killer is still on the loose in a Sunday evening homicide in Albany. It happened at Central Avenue near Robin Street, two days after another homicide in the city. To underscore the point that this is a nationwide problem, nearly 50,000 Americans were killed by gun...
Albany Police and Stewart’s Shops to Participate in National Coffee with a Cop Day
Albany, NY (WRGB) — The Albany Police Department and Stewart’s Shops are partnering together for National Coffee with a Cop Day. National Coffee with a Cop Day is on Wednesday, October 5th and several Stewart Shops will be participating. During the event, Albany officers will pass out free...
Three charged in thefts, aggravated assault on an officer at Bennington Home Depot
BENNINGTON, VT (WRGB) — Three people from Massachusetts are accused of felony retail theft, aggravated assault on an officer, and other charges, after an incident at the Home Depot in Bennington Friday. According to the Bennington Police Department, officers arrested Jonathan Sprowson, 26 , Rebecca Luczynski, 39, and Hailey...
BPD arrest three involved in Home Depot theft
Bennington Police arrested Jonathan R. Sprowson, Rebecca Luczynski, and Hailey M. Smith after a theft investigation at Home Depot on September 30. Police reported a customer saw Sprowson leaving without paying. An off-duty officer also saw this take place, following Sprowson out of the store.
2 arrested in Warren County drug sting
The Warren County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested 2 people as part of an undercover drug sting operation. 55-year-old Paul A. Capone was charged with 2 counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance. He was remanded to the Warren County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail. 41-year-old Elizabeth N....
