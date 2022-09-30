ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

News-Medical.net

Acetaminophen use during pregnancy associated with sleep, attention problems in children

Acetaminophen use during pregnancy is associated with sleep and behavior problems consistent with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), according to a study by Penn State College of Medicine researchers. Acetaminophen is a common drug used to treat a variety of issues, including fever, infection, muscle pain, headache, migraine, colds and...
studyfinds.org

Anxiety during pregnancy can lead to premature births

WASHINGTON — Dealing with anxiety during pregnancy can increase the risk of experiencing premature birth, a new study warns. The research could help doctors understand when and how to best screen for anxiety during pregnancy to help women have healthy deliveries. Previous research revealed that one in four pregnant...
psychologytoday.com

The Effect on Children When a Mother Is Depressed or Anxious

Many in the mental health treatment field continue to over-emphasize nature over nurture. A new study showed that depressed mothers had specific effects on offspring that are likely due to mother-child interactions. A second new study showed differential effects of having an anxious mother vs. an anxious father depending on...
Psych Centra

Anticonvulsants for Anxiety Disorders

Psychiatrists may prescribe anticonvulsants for people who don’t tolerate or respond to first-line medications, like SSRIs. Though anxiety disorders are common, the primary treatments may not work for everyone. Anticonvulsants may be used for treatment-resistant anxiety, in some instances, under the supervision of an experienced psychiatrist. Researchers believe anticonvulsants...
SheKnows

Physical Symptoms of Anxiety That May Be Affecting Your Daily Life

Anxiety disorders affect many people, and the symptoms can be more complex than you might think. The link between physical and mental health can be profound, and physical symptoms of anxiety can run along a spectrum of distressing to debilitating. If you live with anxiety, then you might find that you experience both physical and mental symptoms of the disorder. “Mental health and physical health are inextricably linked in both primary and secondary ways,” clinical psychologist Dr. Deborah Offner tells SheKnows. “The mind-body connection is much deeper, pervasive and reciprocal than many people realize. While many of us recognize that physical health...
Psych Centra

What is An Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Cycle?

The OCD cycle is fueled by intense anxiety as well as an overwhelming desire to find relief. You’re driving along your usual route home from work when you hit a little bump. What was that? You look in your rear view mirror but don’t see anything. You try to keep driving along, but your anxiety increases. It continues to climb until it’s unbearable.
Gillian May

Signs of Anxiety and Depression

Anxiety and depression are becoming increasingly common across the globe. Most people are aware of the various symptoms of anxiety and depression such as feeling deeply sad, lack of interest, appetite changes, excessive tiredness, sleep troubles, etc. But there are some other lesser-known physical symptoms that many people experience, but rarely talk about.
Psych Central

Can Lunesta Help Reduce Anxiety Symptoms?

Lunesta is a medication typically used to help individuals with insomnia. Some research indicates it can also benefit individuals diagnosed with anxiety. If you experience anxiety or have been diagnosed with an anxiety disorder, you may use medication to help alleviate anxiety symptoms. There are many medication options for reducing anxiety; it may be hard to know where to start.
Medical News Today

What are the differences between drug-induced psychosis and schizophrenia?

Both drug-induced psychosis and schizophrenia can cause symptoms such as delusions and hallucinations. However, schizophrenia can have several different causes, whereas drug-induced psychosis only occurs from drug use. It also has fewer symptoms than schizophrenia. This article summarizes the main differences between drug-induced psychosis and schizophrenia and discusses their causes,...
Medical News Today

What is the best kratom for anxiety?

Kratom is a substance derived from the leaves of the Mitragyna speciosa tree, a native species of Southeast Asia. This tree’s leaves contain compounds that may provide relief to individuals with anxiety. Approximately 19% of adults in the United States have anxiety. This condition can cause challenging emotional and...
Popculture

Kelly Osbourne Reveals Health Issue Amid Pregnancy

Kelly Osbourne is navigating quite a serious issue amid her pregnancy. During an interview with PEOPLE, Osbourne revealed that she was diagnosed with gestational diabetes in her third trimester. She is currently expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Slipknot rocker Sid Wilson. Osbourne related that she felt as though...
WOMEN'S HEALTH

