Read full article on original website
Related
Chicago magazine
Something Good In Every Neighborhood: Part 4
We’re wrapping up our list of good things that you can find in each neighborhood of Chicago. Take a look back at Part 1, Part 2, and Part 3. 58. Brighton Park: Zemsky’s Family Fashions, 4181 S. Archer Ave. Zemsky’s has been clothing the Southwest Side’s working class...
exoticspotter.com
Nissan Skyline | Spotted in Chicago, Illinois
Wow is that a real Z-Tune or just a body kit? Either way, amazing to see something like this in Chicago! L/F.
classicchicagomagazine.com
Chicago’s McLaughlins
This writer first came upon the McLaughlin dynasty while writing about Chicago’s newspaper Medills, a clan that extended to include the Chicago Tribune McCormicks and the New York Daily News and Washington Times-Herald Pattersons. At the time we wrote, “The Pattersons’ Astor Street mansion provided a superb setting for...
NBC Chicago
Chicago Suburb, Neighborhood Land on List of 50 Best Places to Live in US
You may not know it -- but if you reside in a certain western suburb or a certain northern Chicago neighborhood, you're living in one of the top places to put down roots, a new list says. According to a recently released report from Money.com, 50 places in the country...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Drag racing continues at Big Marsh Park despite City of Chicago crackdown, BGA investigation says
Despite attempts to crackdown, drag racing continues to be an issue at Big Marsh Park on the city's South Side.
When Can I Visit The Chicago Botanic Garden For Free?
With the seasons and colors both beginning to change, many are looking for a destination in the Chicago area to take in the beautiful autumn scenery. Among those locations is the Chicago Botanic Garden in north suburban Glencoe, featuring stunning sights across 385 acres in Cook County Forest Preserves. While...
Chicago Marathon Street Closures Start Monday: Here's What You Need to Know
The 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon will hit the streets next weekend, but street closures for the event are scheduled to begin on Monday. According to race organizers and the Office of Emergency Management and Communications, the first street closure will occur on Monday when Balbo Drive closes between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive at approximately 10 a.m.
Casino traffic not a problem? Chicago alderman takes issue with consultant's conclusion
A new study says the River North neighborhood will be able to accommodate the added traffic and parking from the temporary casino, but the local alderman says the work is flawed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
UniverSoul Circus Returns to Washington Park with high-flying stunts and family fun
“When I say big top, you say circus,” shouted Sifiso the “Whistle Man” as he warmed up an eager crowd at a UniverSoul Circus Saturday morning show. After a two-year pandemic break and straight from Washington, D.C., the traveling circus’ big top tent returned to Washington Park, 51st Street and Cottage Grove Avenue, for their 29th season.
fox32chicago.com
Three people shot in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood
CHICAGO - Three people were shot in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood on Sunday evening. Chicago police said that the victims in the shooting, which happened on West Ohio and North Spaulding around 5 p.m., were all male. One was shot in the leg and hospitalized in good condition. The second...
Illinois jobs hiring: Conference at University of Illinois Chicago seeks to narrow racial wealth gap
"The racial gap, as far as disparity of wealth is just truly unbelievable, and I feel that for me as treasurer of Chicago, my role is to help break that gap," she said.
Chicago natives pick up the pieces after Hurricane Ian's destruction
Chicago area natives are recovering after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida and then the Carolinas this week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wciu.com
RET. ALDERMAN HELEN SHILLER
Host George Blaise is joined by Hellen Shiller, a retired Alderman of Chicago's 46th ward. The pair talk about Shiller's new book, Daring to Struggle, Daring to Win, along with her experiences as an alderman.
Iconic Gold Coast Mansion Currently Most Expensive Home on the Chicago Market
An iconic mansion in the heart of Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood is on the market as the city's most expensive home. The six-bedroom, 13-bathroom, 20,002 sq. ft. mansion located at 3 W. Burton Pl. is currently retailing for $18,750,000, $3 million more than the city's next most-expensive listing. The home...
CHICAGO READER
Hip-hop blogs spread fake news about O-Block
This article was co-published in partnership with The TRiiBE. For as long as Chicago has been on the map as a dominant cultural hotbed, the city’s Black population has been a target of lucrative exploitation and racist scapegoating from right-wing and mainstream news, gossip blogs, and fringe hip-hop media.
University of Chicago student organization hosts 'BIPOC-only' discussion about race on campus
A University of Chicago student organization is hosting a "BIPOC-only" discussion on race as part of the group's "dis-orientation" that is hosted in the fall semester.
Broadway in Chicago returns with exciting shows for fall, holiday season
Get your tickets. Wicked, The Lion King and Anastasia are back in Chicago theaters this fall.
Person found dead at Berlin nightclub in Lakeview, Chicago police say
The club released a statement saying they would be closed on Saturday night "out of respect for this life lost."
Chicago's 'Halloweek' celebration includes parades, trick-or-treating events
CHICAGO (CBS) -- October is just around the corner, and the City of Chicago is ready to get in the Halloween spirit.For the third straight year, there will be a weeklong celebration in the city, appropriately dubbed Halloweeek.The festivities kick off on Saturday, October 22nd with the Upside Down Parade in Washington Park. The event gets its name because costumed families will be the parade as they walk through the park. Then, from Monday October 24th through Friday the 28th, there will be "Halloweek on the Block" traditional trick-or-treating events across the city. And finally, on Saturday October 29th, the "Arts in the Dark" parade will take place in the Loop on State Street from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. between Lake and Van Buren.
947wls.com
Ukrainian Village Block Party will celebrate Chicago’s longest street
What’s Chicago’s longest street? One local event will have you knowing that trivia answer…. The Empty Bottle bar will be hosting their second annual Thee Best Western Block Party this weekend, celebrating Western Avenue. The event will take place in Ukrainian Village at the corner of Cortez Street and Western Avenue from noon to 8 PM on Saturday, October 1st.
Comments / 1