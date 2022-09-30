ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago magazine

Something Good In Every Neighborhood: Part 4

We’re wrapping up our list of good things that you can find in each neighborhood of Chicago. Take a look back at Part 1, Part 2, and Part 3. 58. Brighton Park: Zemsky’s Family Fashions, 4181 S. Archer Ave. Zemsky’s has been clothing the Southwest Side’s working class...
classicchicagomagazine.com

Chicago’s McLaughlins

This writer first came upon the McLaughlin dynasty while writing about Chicago’s newspaper Medills, a clan that extended to include the Chicago Tribune McCormicks and the New York Daily News and Washington Times-Herald Pattersons. At the time we wrote, “The Pattersons’ Astor Street mansion provided a superb setting for...
NBC Chicago

When Can I Visit The Chicago Botanic Garden For Free?

With the seasons and colors both beginning to change, many are looking for a destination in the Chicago area to take in the beautiful autumn scenery. Among those locations is the Chicago Botanic Garden in north suburban Glencoe, featuring stunning sights across 385 acres in Cook County Forest Preserves. While...
NBC Chicago

Chicago Marathon Street Closures Start Monday: Here's What You Need to Know

The 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon will hit the streets next weekend, but street closures for the event are scheduled to begin on Monday. According to race organizers and the Office of Emergency Management and Communications, the first street closure will occur on Monday when Balbo Drive closes between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive at approximately 10 a.m.
fox32chicago.com

Three people shot in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood

CHICAGO - Three people were shot in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood on Sunday evening. Chicago police said that the victims in the shooting, which happened on West Ohio and North Spaulding around 5 p.m., were all male. One was shot in the leg and hospitalized in good condition. The second...
wciu.com

RET. ALDERMAN HELEN SHILLER

Host George Blaise is joined by Hellen Shiller, a retired Alderman of Chicago's 46th ward. The pair talk about Shiller's new book, Daring to Struggle, Daring to Win, along with her experiences as an alderman.
CHICAGO READER

Hip-hop blogs spread fake news about O-Block

This article was co-published in partnership with The TRiiBE. For as long as Chicago has been on the map as a dominant cultural hotbed, the city’s Black population has been a target of lucrative exploitation and racist scapegoating from right-wing and mainstream news, gossip blogs, and fringe hip-hop media.
CBS Chicago

Chicago's 'Halloweek' celebration includes parades, trick-or-treating events

CHICAGO (CBS) -- October is just around the corner, and the City of Chicago is ready to get in the Halloween spirit.For the third straight year, there will be a weeklong celebration in the city, appropriately dubbed Halloweeek.The festivities kick off on Saturday, October 22nd with the Upside Down Parade in Washington Park. The event gets its name because costumed families will be the parade as they walk through the park. Then, from Monday October 24th through Friday the 28th, there will be "Halloweek on the Block" traditional trick-or-treating events across the city.  And finally, on Saturday October 29th, the "Arts in the Dark" parade will take place in the Loop on State Street from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. between Lake and Van Buren.
947wls.com

Ukrainian Village Block Party will celebrate Chicago’s longest street

What’s Chicago’s longest street? One local event will have you knowing that trivia answer…. The Empty Bottle bar will be hosting their second annual Thee Best Western Block Party this weekend, celebrating Western Avenue. The event will take place in Ukrainian Village at the corner of Cortez Street and Western Avenue from noon to 8 PM on Saturday, October 1st.
