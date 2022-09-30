CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -An area of low pressure(remnants of Ian) will keep mostly cloudy conditions in place for the rest of the afternoon. There is a chance for a stray shower, especially east of the Blue Ridge Mountains. As the low slowly pulls away, sky conditions will begin to improve Wednesday. Temperatures will warm into the 60s and 70s the next couple of days. A dry cold front will advance across the region later Friday. Temperatures will cool in the 60s this weekend. We could even see some frost Saturday night. Have a great and safe day !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 6 HOURS AGO