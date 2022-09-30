Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC 29 News
Champion Brewery Co. offering tamales to help woman seeking refuge in U.S.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Champion Brewery Company is offering a menu item to help a woman seeking refuge in the U.S. Tamales made by Maria Chavalan Sut are now for sale every Tuesday at the brewery. Sut fled from her home country of Guatemala, and has been fighting...
NBC 29 News
PACEM preparing shelters for winter
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The colder months can be deadly for those living on the streets. PACEM says it is doing what it can to make sure its network of shelters are ready for those in need as winter approaches. “Our congregate shelters season opens next month, so we are...
NBC 29 News
Foxfield Races’ Fall Family Fun Day raises $50K for Habitat for Humanity
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An annual event is helping to support local businesses in and around Albemarle County. Foxfield hosted its 45th Fall Family Fun Day Sunday, October 2. It partnered with and donated to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville. The weather couldn’t keep people away. “Many...
NBC 29 News
Community Counseling Center celebrates 50 years in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Community Counseling Center in Harrisonburg is celebrating 50 years of service in 2022. Since opening in 1972 the Community Counseling Center said it has served over 15,000 residents of the Friendly City and Rockingham County. “In addition to traditional counseling which we do for adults,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC 29 News
New addiction recovery group hoping to fill need in Shenandoah, Page County
SHENANDOAH, Va. (WHSV) - According to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics, there are an average of 1,547 overdose deaths per year in Virginia. To try and help prevent deaths and help those struggling with addiction locally, a new support group has formed in the town of Shenandoah. “We...
NBC 29 News
Fulks Run Elementary School students spearhead trail project
FULKS RUN, Va. (WHSV) - Some third-graders at Fulks Run Elementary School are working to make a difference in their school and community. Building a walking and biking trail at the school started as just an idea from one student, but quickly turned into a class-wide initiative to make that idea become reality.
NBC 29 News
Augusta County residents opposed to rezoning proposal for Route 11 in Greenville
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A proposal in Augusta County calls for 109 acres in Greenville to be rezoned for a business deal, but everyone is not on board with it. The land is proposed to become a 1 million-square-foot distribution center, with smaller industrial-use buildings. Nancy Sorrells served eight...
NBC 29 News
Augusta Military Academy Museum boosting community involvement
FORT DEFIANCE, Va. (WHSV) - Although the Augusta Military Academy closed its doors nearly 40 years ago, alumni and staff at the museum are working to keep the rich history alive through events and community partnerships. The museum opened to the public in 2000 and showcases the 100-year history of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC 29 News
Four families displaced after tree falls on apartment complex
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It was around 10:30 p.m. Friday when a tree fell on the roof of an apartment complex near Edgeway Dr. The four families that call this building home were all present and they all made it out alive. “I am just so glad we’re not hurt,”...
NBC 29 News
Virginia Dept. of Elections lists wrong early voting place for Albemarle Co.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Some people in Albemarle County may be headed to the wrong early voting location. If you got a voter registration notice in Albemarle County, the address on it is wrong: Don’t go to the Fifth Street Station Shopping Center. Instead, go to the County...
NBC 29 News
UVA Professor wins Moore Inventor Fellowship
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia associate professor Rebecca Pompano is being awarded for her work to better understand the immune system. This is the first time someone at UVA will receive the Moore Inventor Fellowship. Initially having been trained as a chemist, Rebecca Pompano is now an expert...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville’s SELC pushes back against Youngkin’s 2022 Energy Plan
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Southern Environmental Law Center is speaking out against Governor Glenn Youngkin’s newly released Virginia energy plan. It says the blame being placed on clean energy as a cause in driving Virginia’s energy cost up is unfair, and that Youngkin’s energy plan is a step back and would increase Virginia’s reliance on fossil fuels through ramping up investments.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC 29 News
Broadway to consider solar farm proposal that would power high school
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - An Alabama-based solar company is hoping to build a solar farm in Broadway that would completely power Broadway High School. EnPower Solutions LLC has partnered with Rockingham County Public Schools for the proposal. The 1 Megawatt solar farm would be built on four acres of land...
NBC 29 News
Plenty of clouds and breezy
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -An area of low pressure(remnants of Ian) will keep mostly cloudy conditions in place for the rest of the afternoon. There is a chance for a stray shower, especially east of the Blue Ridge Mountains. As the low slowly pulls away, sky conditions will begin to improve Wednesday. Temperatures will warm into the 60s and 70s the next couple of days. A dry cold front will advance across the region later Friday. Temperatures will cool in the 60s this weekend. We could even see some frost Saturday night. Have a great and safe day !
NBC 29 News
Police arrest someone in connection with shooting near Emmet St.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says it has arrested one person after they allegedly fired shots from a car early Sunday, October 2. CPD says officers saw the muzzle flash and heard gunshots fired near the Kroger on Emmet Street. Officers followed a car to the Hearthwood...
NBC 29 News
UPDATE: 1 person dead after crash on Rt. 250 Bypass, near Ivy Rd.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police say one person is dead and another is hospitalized after a crash on Route 250 Bypass at Ivy Road. Albemarle County Police Department responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash just after 3:30 p.m. Sunday, October 2. ACPD says one driver was...
NBC 29 News
New report suggests change in sales tax revenue in Charlottesville area
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sales tax revenue is up, according to Neil Williamson’s Free Enterprise Forum. A recently released report from FEF shares statistics on the first half of 2022 retail sales growth in the central Virginia region. “Charlottesville was the second-highest producer for the first half of 2022...
Comments / 0