ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutter Fort, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Norma Buseman

MORGANTOWN — Norma Jean Buseman, 83, of Morgantown passed away on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. She was born March 27, 1939, in Preston County, the daughter of the late Henry and Levada Owens.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Roger Lee Burr

SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Roger L. Burr, 75, passed away peacefully Saturday night at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, W.Va. after spending his last few days surrounded by family and friends. Roger was born on Oct. 19, 1946, to the late Harold and Wilma Burr of Salem.
SALEM, WV
WVNews

Regena Norris

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Regena Blanche (Jarvis) Norris, 104, of Weston, passed away on Sep…
WESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nutter Fort, WV
Nutter Fort, WV
Obituaries
WVNews

Diamond Rio to play Dec. 17 at Robinson Grand in Clarksburg, West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Big Time Entertainment LLC, in partnership with The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center, is bringing the longtime country music band Diamond Rio and their show Holiday & Hits to downtown Clarksburg Dec. 17 at the historic Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center located at 444 W. Pike St. in Clarksburg.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Sisters Health Foundation holds 25th anniversary reception

MIDDLEPORT, Ohio (WV News) — Sisters Health Foundation is guided by a vision of “healthy people in healthy communities.”. Established in 1996, this nonprofit embraces a view of health that includes spiritual, emotional, physical, social and economic well-being, with special concern for people who are poor or otherwise under served. Headquartered in Wheeling, W.Va., their grants support efforts within communities to promote and address healthy eating, active living and thriving neighborhoods in the Mid-Ohio Valley.
WHEELING, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Wv News
WVNews

Diamond Rio

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Big Time Entertainment LLC, in partnership with The Robinson G…
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Daniel “Dan” Neal Williams

JANE LEW — Daniel “Dan” Neal Williams, 70, of Jane Lew, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston. He was born in Weston on August 3, 1952, a son of the late Donald Neal and Ada Virginia Jordan Williams. In addition to his parents, Dan was preceded in death by one sister, Pam Williams.
JANE LEW, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WVNews

State DHHR honors WVU addictions specialists for service and achievements

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Two West Virginia University Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute addiction specialists have been recognized by the State of West Virginia for exemplary patient care and contributions to their fields of practice. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ (DHHR) Office of Drug Control Policy and the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

$2M donation to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh & Morgantown

MORGANTOWN — CONSOL Energy and CONSOL Cares Foundation have established a collaborative partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown, Inc., making the lead gift of $2 million to the Ronald McDonald House Morgantown expansion campaign. Since 1990, Ronald McDonald House Morgantown has provided temporary housing and...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Individual transported after three-vehicle collision on Meadowbrook Road in Bridgeport, West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — One person was transported following a three-vehicle accident on Meadowbrook Road in Bridgeport Tuesday afternoon, according to Harrison/Taylor 911. Near Meadowbrook Church of Christ about two miles from Meadowbrook Road's intersection with U.S. 19, a delivery truck rear-ended a vehicle, which subsequently struck the...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

'Defend the Upper Yough' campaign gains momentum

FRIENDSVILLE, MD. — An online letter campaign noted during a “Defend the Upper Yough” community meeting in Friendsville on the evening of Sept. 26 resulted in over 700 responses being sent by Sept. 28. The letter campaign was started by Youghiogheny Riverkeeper Eric Harder and sponsored by...
FRIENDSVILLE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy