Norma Buseman
MORGANTOWN — Norma Jean Buseman, 83, of Morgantown passed away on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. She was born March 27, 1939, in Preston County, the daughter of the late Henry and Levada Owens.
Roger Lee Burr
SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Roger L. Burr, 75, passed away peacefully Saturday night at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, W.Va. after spending his last few days surrounded by family and friends. Roger was born on Oct. 19, 1946, to the late Harold and Wilma Burr of Salem.
Nick Gardner, Library Director.JPG
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Nicholas Gardner, Class of 2008, is the recipient of the Young Alu…
Regena Norris
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Regena Blanche (Jarvis) Norris, 104, of Weston, passed away on Sep…
Berry and Chiasson-Downs
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Two West Virginia University Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute addictio…
Diamond Rio to play Dec. 17 at Robinson Grand in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Big Time Entertainment LLC, in partnership with The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center, is bringing the longtime country music band Diamond Rio and their show Holiday & Hits to downtown Clarksburg Dec. 17 at the historic Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center located at 444 W. Pike St. in Clarksburg.
Regena Blanche (Jarvis) Norris, former beauty salon owner, passes at 104
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Regena Blanche (Jarvis) Norris, 104, of Weston, passed away on September 30, 2022, under the compassionate care of Shirley Burrow in Jane Lew. She was born in Lewis County on October 26, 1917, daughter of the late Hoy C. and Nellie O. (Crowl) Jarvis.
Sisters Health Foundation holds 25th anniversary reception
MIDDLEPORT, Ohio (WV News) — Sisters Health Foundation is guided by a vision of “healthy people in healthy communities.”. Established in 1996, this nonprofit embraces a view of health that includes spiritual, emotional, physical, social and economic well-being, with special concern for people who are poor or otherwise under served. Headquartered in Wheeling, W.Va., their grants support efforts within communities to promote and address healthy eating, active living and thriving neighborhoods in the Mid-Ohio Valley.
Diamond Rio
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Big Time Entertainment LLC, in partnership with The Robinson G…
Daniel “Dan” Neal Williams
JANE LEW — Daniel “Dan” Neal Williams, 70, of Jane Lew, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston. He was born in Weston on August 3, 1952, a son of the late Donald Neal and Ada Virginia Jordan Williams. In addition to his parents, Dan was preceded in death by one sister, Pam Williams.
Salem University (West Virginia) to honor 2 alumni over homecoming weekend
SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Salem University will bestow its 2022 Alumni Awards as part of Homecoming Weekend Oct. 7 at 2:00 p.m. in the Benedum Library on campus. Award winners are Glen Dwyer, earning the Distinguished Alumni award; and Michael Carl Dreisbach, earning the Exemplar Award.
Plaza subdivision in Bridgeport (West Virginia) receives planning commission approval
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — No objections or complaints were voiced during a public hearing convened Monday by the Bridgeport Planning Commission, meaning The Square shopp ing plaza is one step closer to being subdivided. Planning Commission members unanimously voiced their approval, but their recommendation will next be heard...
State DHHR honors WVU addictions specialists for service and achievements
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Two West Virginia University Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute addiction specialists have been recognized by the State of West Virginia for exemplary patient care and contributions to their fields of practice. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ (DHHR) Office of Drug Control Policy and the...
$2M donation to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh & Morgantown
MORGANTOWN — CONSOL Energy and CONSOL Cares Foundation have established a collaborative partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown, Inc., making the lead gift of $2 million to the Ronald McDonald House Morgantown expansion campaign. Since 1990, Ronald McDonald House Morgantown has provided temporary housing and...
Preston County Camp Fall Festival, haunted trail are this weekend
BRUCETON MILLS — A Fall Festival and Haunted Trail will help get everyone in the fall feeling this weekend at the Preston County Camp, formerly known as the Preston County 4-H Camp. The Preston County Camp Fall Festival will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8.
Chestnut Festival welcomes fall Sunday in Rowlesburg
ROWLESBURG — As summer fades into fall, it brings with it the 14th annual West Virginia Chestnut Festival to Rowlesburg. The event will take place 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Sunday, October 9, in the Rowlesburg Park.
Individual transported after three-vehicle collision on Meadowbrook Road in Bridgeport, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — One person was transported following a three-vehicle accident on Meadowbrook Road in Bridgeport Tuesday afternoon, according to Harrison/Taylor 911. Near Meadowbrook Church of Christ about two miles from Meadowbrook Road's intersection with U.S. 19, a delivery truck rear-ended a vehicle, which subsequently struck the...
'Defend the Upper Yough' campaign gains momentum
FRIENDSVILLE, MD. — An online letter campaign noted during a “Defend the Upper Yough” community meeting in Friendsville on the evening of Sept. 26 resulted in over 700 responses being sent by Sept. 28. The letter campaign was started by Youghiogheny Riverkeeper Eric Harder and sponsored by...
West Virginia auditor J.B. McCuskey visits Morgantown, discusses government transparency
MORGANTOWN — Two of Monongalia County’s commissioners were given awards by state Auditor JB McCuskey for their efforts in promoting government transparency on Thursday evening. “I don’t know that any of this would have happened [without] your energy and your commitment,” McCuskey said of Tom Bloom and Sean...
Several indicted by Marion County, West Virginia, grand jury
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Several more individuals have been indicted by the Marion County grand jury, according to Prosecutor Jeff Freeman. Those indicted are presumed innocent.
