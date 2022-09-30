MIDDLEPORT, Ohio (WV News) — Sisters Health Foundation is guided by a vision of “healthy people in healthy communities.”. Established in 1996, this nonprofit embraces a view of health that includes spiritual, emotional, physical, social and economic well-being, with special concern for people who are poor or otherwise under served. Headquartered in Wheeling, W.Va., their grants support efforts within communities to promote and address healthy eating, active living and thriving neighborhoods in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

