“Married to Medicine” fans wonder how Quad Webb feels about Dr. Greg Lunceford’s engagement. Once Quad Webb and Dr. Gregory Lunceford’s marriage completely fell apart on “Married to Medicine,” fans were happy to learn Greg entered a new relationship. Things eventually got serious between the two lovebirds. Greg even brought his girlfriend around the cast although he is no longer on the show. They were impressed by his new lady. Dr. Simone Whitmore gushed about her beauty and spoke about how happy Greg was at a past reunion show.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 21 HOURS AGO