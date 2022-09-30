ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
urbanbellemag.com

LAMH Recap: The Gossip Continues + Marsau Comes for Melody’s Mother Vanessa, Again

On tonight’s “Love and Marriage: Huntsville,” the drama continues. Vanessa and Marsau had a back-and-forth on social media. It began with Vanessa posting a photo of LaTisha wearing one of Melody’s “Team Wife” shirts with a comment LaTisha perceived as shady. In response, Marsau posted a photo that insinuated Vanessa and his brother Mark were an item.
TV SERIES
urbanbellemag.com

‘Raising Kanan’ Recap: Problems Worsen for Lou Lou + Raq Continues to Plot

On the recent episode of “Raising Kanan,” Jukebox gets some much-needed closure about Nicole. Nicole’s father is appreciative of the time Jukebox spent with her. He knows his daughter was in love. While Jukebox feels guilt, Nicole’s father says her death was inevitable because her parents’ toxic marriage stressed her out.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Huntsville
urbanbellemag.com

‘Married to Medicine’ Recap: Accusations Worsen Between Toya & Anila

On the recent episode of “Married to Medicine,” tension between Toya and Anila worsens. Toya is very upset about being accused of cheating on Eugene with a man from their neighborhood. And she believes Anila played a role in the rumor spreading around the neighborhood. As for Anila, Quad told her that she’s being suspected of staging the robbery by Toya, Simone, and Contessa.
TV SERIES
urbanbellemag.com

Quad Webb Reacts to Dr. Gregory Lunceford’s Engagement

“Married to Medicine” fans wonder how Quad Webb feels about Dr. Greg Lunceford’s engagement. Once Quad Webb and Dr. Gregory Lunceford’s marriage completely fell apart on “Married to Medicine,” fans were happy to learn Greg entered a new relationship. Things eventually got serious between the two lovebirds. Greg even brought his girlfriend around the cast although he is no longer on the show. They were impressed by his new lady. Dr. Simone Whitmore gushed about her beauty and spoke about how happy Greg was at a past reunion show.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Community Policy