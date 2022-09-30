Read full article on original website
Related
urbanbellemag.com
LAMH Recap: The Gossip Continues + Marsau Comes for Melody’s Mother Vanessa, Again
On tonight’s “Love and Marriage: Huntsville,” the drama continues. Vanessa and Marsau had a back-and-forth on social media. It began with Vanessa posting a photo of LaTisha wearing one of Melody’s “Team Wife” shirts with a comment LaTisha perceived as shady. In response, Marsau posted a photo that insinuated Vanessa and his brother Mark were an item.
urbanbellemag.com
Marsau Scott & LaTisha Scott Clap Back After LAMH Fans Say They Should Thank the Holts
LAMH fans feel Marsau Scott and LaTisha Scott should thank Martell Holt and Melody Holt. LaTisha Scott and her husband Marsau Scott have been at odds with their “Love and Marriage: Huntsville” co-stars Melody Holt and Martell Holt for a while now. However, they have a long history of knowing one another in the Huntsville community.
urbanbellemag.com
‘Raising Kanan’ Recap: Problems Worsen for Lou Lou + Raq Continues to Plot
On the recent episode of “Raising Kanan,” Jukebox gets some much-needed closure about Nicole. Nicole’s father is appreciative of the time Jukebox spent with her. He knows his daughter was in love. While Jukebox feels guilt, Nicole’s father says her death was inevitable because her parents’ toxic marriage stressed her out.
Chlöe Bailey Reveals She Wrote Upcoming Single ‘For The Night’ About Gunna, Says She’s A Ride Or Die Supporter In Real Life
After several cozy photo ops and months of dating rumors, Chlöe Bailey finally opened up about Gunna. She previously said the YSL rapper was just a friend, but the story. According to Hot New Hip Hop, Chlöe revealed on Saturday that she wrote her new song “For The Night” about Gunna.
IN THIS ARTICLE
urbanbellemag.com
‘Married to Medicine’ Recap: Accusations Worsen Between Toya & Anila
On the recent episode of “Married to Medicine,” tension between Toya and Anila worsens. Toya is very upset about being accused of cheating on Eugene with a man from their neighborhood. And she believes Anila played a role in the rumor spreading around the neighborhood. As for Anila, Quad told her that she’s being suspected of staging the robbery by Toya, Simone, and Contessa.
Snoop Dogg opens up about final moments with Tupac Shakur at his hospital bedside
Snoop Dogg has opened up about his final moments with friend and collaborator, Tupac Shakur, 26 years after the rapper was killed in a Las Vegas drive-by shooting. On the Impaulsive podcast, Snoop Dogg recalled arriving at Tupac's hospital bedside, and expressed the feeling of shock he experienced when he realised his condition.
BET
Soulja Boy Announces The Birth Of His Son With A Heartwarming Photo: 'Lil Soulja'
The rapper took to Instagram to share the heartwarming news with all of his fans. ' Lil Soulja daddy love u,' read his caption to go along with a sweet photo of Soulja cradling his baby boy. The proud papa even created an Instagram page for the newborn, who is...
urbanbellemag.com
Quad Webb Reacts to Dr. Gregory Lunceford’s Engagement
“Married to Medicine” fans wonder how Quad Webb feels about Dr. Greg Lunceford’s engagement. Once Quad Webb and Dr. Gregory Lunceford’s marriage completely fell apart on “Married to Medicine,” fans were happy to learn Greg entered a new relationship. Things eventually got serious between the two lovebirds. Greg even brought his girlfriend around the cast although he is no longer on the show. They were impressed by his new lady. Dr. Simone Whitmore gushed about her beauty and spoke about how happy Greg was at a past reunion show.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BET
Congratulations! Todd Bridges Ties The Knot With A Lovely Outdoor Wedding
"My lab work: diabetic, pre-diabetic, hypertension, all the things that you hear, especially with women. I really wanted to get ahead of it," she told PEOPLE. The singer claims his estranged wife is trying to ruin his reputation and garner sympathy on her behalf. Nick Cannon Introduces The World To...
Comments / 0